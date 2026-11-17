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Apple Black Friday deals are already here — I’m tracking the best deals on AirPods, Apple Watch, iPhone 18 Pro and more
Rare Apple deals worth grabbing before Black Friday
Staff picked deals:
1. Quick Links
2. Latest updates
Black Friday hasn't officially arrived just yet, but retailers are already rolling out impressive early deals across the board — and Apple products are no exception. We're already seeing markdowns on Apple smartwatches, MacBooks and AirPods, so you don't have to wait to save.
Right now, shoppers can save $250 on the latest MacBook Air M5, snag the Apple AirPods 3 for just $179 and get $100 off the iPad Mini 7. While these discounts may not seem substantial at first glance, Apple products rarely go on sale, so these deals are well worth considering if you're in the market for new tech.
Keep scrolling, as I'll be sharing the best Apple discounts of the day as they pop up.
Quick Links
- Apple EarPods (Lightning): was $19 now $15 @ Amazon
- Apple AirTag: was $29 now $23 @ Amazon
- Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $179 @ Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 12: was $399 now $329 @ Amazon
- Apple iPad Mini 7: was $599 now $499 @ Amazon
- Apple 15" MacBook Air (M5): was $1,499 now $1,249 @ Amazon
- iPhone Duo: up to $1,200 off w/ unlimited @ T-Mobile
LIVE: Latest Updates
Save $150 on this 15-inch MacBook Air
If you're after a lighter and more portable MacBook than the Pro then check this offer out. Best Buy is currently offering a $151 discount on a 15-inch MacBook Air – you can even choose from a range of colors. The MacBook Air is a great machine and it's extra tempting at this price.
- 15-inch Apple MacBook Air: was $1499 now $1,349 at Best Buy
Save $100 on Beats Studio Pro Over-the-Ear headphones
If you're serious about music then you'll know just how important a good set of headphones is. Best Buy has slashed a third off the retail price of these Beats Studio Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling cans, meaning you can currently get them for under $200. Nice!
- Beats Studio Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones: was $299 now $199 at Best Buy
Save $70 on the latest-model Apple Watch
The Series 12 Apple Watch only came on the market in September this year, so it's great to see it already getting a pretty decent discount. Take advantage of this offer now and enjoy $70 off the retail price at Amazon.
- Apple Watch Series 12 GPS 42mm Smartwatch: was $399 now $329
10% off the retail price of this 14-inch MacBook Pro
What better way to kick off our Apple deals coverage today than with a juicy discount on a high-spec Apple MacBook Pro? Amazon is currently taking 10% off the retail price of this 14-inch 2026 model. It's powered by the M5 Pro Chip and comes with a 15-Core CPU, 16-Core GPU, and 1TB SSD storage.
- 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro (2026 model): was $3599 now $3,239.09
Apple deals are here!
Black Friday is almost here, but you don't have to wait to score big savings on Apple tech. Retailers are already slashing prices on the brand's latest releases and older favorites alike. I'll be here all day tracking down the best deals on everything from MacBooks and AirPods to iPads and Apple Watches, so you won't miss a thing!
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