Black Friday Apple deals LIVE (Image credit: Amazon) Staff picked deals:

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Black Friday hasn't officially arrived just yet, but retailers are already rolling out impressive early deals across the board — and Apple products are no exception. We're already seeing markdowns on Apple smartwatches, MacBooks and AirPods, so you don't have to wait to save.

Right now, shoppers can save $250 on the latest MacBook Air M5, snag the Apple AirPods 3 for just $179 and get $100 off the iPad Mini 7. While these discounts may not seem substantial at first glance, Apple products rarely go on sale, so these deals are well worth considering if you're in the market for new tech.

Keep scrolling, as I'll be sharing the best Apple discounts of the day as they pop up.