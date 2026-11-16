Chase is down for thousands — live updates on massive outage
Online banking unavailable for many
Chase bank appears to be suffering an online banking outage. On the outage tracking site, Down Detector, reports slowly starting rolling in this morning before suddenly spiking around 10 am Pacific.
The bank has not officially said anything about the outage online, but comments have claimed that tellers are telling customers they're having online banking issues.
One support tweet on X seems to confirm this.
Here's what we know so far.
Chase statement
Chase has not responded to Tom's Guide as of this posting; however, a spokesperson did give a statement to the San Francisco Chronicle.
“Due to a technical issue, some transactions are taking longer than usual to complete, but customers still have access to their accounts and funds,” a Chase spokesperson told the paper. “We are working to resolve this as quickly as possible.”
This does seem to contradict users on social media claiming they can't log in.
More bank problems?
I'm seeing reports and comments that people are having trouble logging into other banks including Bank of America and Wells Fargo.
I've been able to login into Wells, but that may not be universal.
Lets u know, are you having problems with your bank?
Systems down?
According to posters on Reddit, people have said that after attempting online transactions they ended up going to their location branch.
Multiple people said that the Chase tellers told them all their systems were down and they couldn't do anything.
"Then went to branch to ask about it they said they can’t do anything because their system is down smh," said one representative poster.
Tom's Guide has reached out to Chase for comment.
May affect other banks
I am seeing hundreds of reports for Bank of America, JP Morgan, Wells Fargo and Zelle, but based on the amounts and the ability to log in to accounts with those banks, I currently believe this incident is isolated to Chase.
However, if you're trying to send or receive money from or to a Chase account, you will likely have problems.
A slow build
Over on Down Detector reports started rolling in around 6:30 am Pacific/9:30 am ET but didn't really start spiking until 9:00 am PT. As of this posting there are more than 4,000 reports on the site.
What we've seen chase say
So far, I haven't seen Chase say anything on any official channels as a formal post.
The best I've come across is from Chase Support on X where the company said that it is "working to resolve an issue with online banking."
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