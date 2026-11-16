Apple’s first smart glasses are finally taking shape — here are 3 big ways it will stand out

The worst-kept secret in Cupertino is finally spilling out onto the timeline. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is targeting WWDC 2027 to launch its first pair of smart glasses.

Back in 2025, I wrote that visionOS was quietly setting the stage for a killer pair of smart specs — completely sidestepping the bulky, overpriced Apple Vision Pro. Well, turns out that prediction was dead on, as a stripped down version of the OS and an older Apple Watch chip will be packed into a frame thinner than the Ray-Ban Metas.

Sounds like a home run on paper, but there are some big obstacles between now and WWDC to overcome — not just in Apple’s software, but in smart eyewear more broadly.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

Cutting the Bluetooth tether

(Image credit: Future)

The most exciting detail about the prototype (codenamed N50) isn’t that “Tic Tac” sized MagSafe charger or the flushed oval cameras — it’s that native Wi-Fi connectivity. Up until this point, anyone wearing smart glasses will know the Bluetooth tether is their Achilles’ heel.

Wearables are supposed to gain you freedom from your phone, and you can’t really do that if you rely on something you have to be close to. The moment you walk into another room leaving your phone on your desk, that wearable turns into a pair of dumb specs.

But by giving the glasses their own Wi-Fi radio, Apple could be granting you actual independence. That friction of leaving your phone on the charger at home and still streaming audio/pinging Siri would be a huge quality-of-life upgrade. The closest we’re getting to this is the cellular data plan in Snap Specs at the moment.

The ‘no screen’ reality

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

My initial prediction was based on the idea that visionOS is a visual experience. “Vision” is in the name after all, but if you were hoping for AR displays, you’re going to have to keep waiting. According to Gurman, Apple’s first glasses will be a screen-free experience.

Tom's Guide: Direct to Your Inbox Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With audio and cameras in the driving sign, the glasses will use visual intelligence to scan your surroundings and Siri AI to answer questions about it, all while relying on built-in mics and speakers for calls and Apply Music playback.

Of course, one of the key benefits here is that by ditching the heavy optical engines, Apple gets to keep the glasses lightweight, stylish and comfortable. But also, this design choice creates a massive, singular issue: the future of this category needs a screen (in my opinion).

Siri AI is the key

(Image credit: John Velasco / Tom's Guide)

And this brings me to the elephant in the room. Apple is betting the entire farm on Siri, but Siri’s not ready yet.

The master plan is Siri being the agentic bridge of your devices. Instead of developers building dedicated apps for the glasses, your assistant will just hijack your existing iOS apps — booking Ubers, ordering Starbucks or securing OpenTable reservations entirely through conversation.

In theory, it’s brilliant. In practice, it could be a very tough hill to climb.

(Image credit: Future)

Between now and 2027, Siri AI needs to get so much better. Currently, we’re seeing long pause times to simple prompts on your iPhone, and the Apple HomeView routinely fumbles complex, multi-step smart home commands.

If Siri is currently struggling to seamlessly manage a stationary smart home, imagine how badly it is going to hallucinate when you’re walking down a noisy Manhattan street asking it to visually analyze a restaurant menu and cross-reference your calendar.

When should Apple launch?

(Image credit: Future)

Gurman’s report already notes that Apple’s software and AI development is running behind schedule, which could easily delay this 2027 launch. And honestly? They should until it’s bulletproof.

Apple’s hardware team looks set to deliver a sleek, Wi-Fi-enabled wearable showpiece. But if they strap it to an AI assistant that still doesn’t understand what you actually want, that expensive pair of smart glasses is going to feel like a very expensive bluetooth headset.

And that’s before even looking at the usability of these agentic flows. Uber reported that AI agents only booked four rides in a week. Four. And there are many more examples. Adoption just isn’t there right now. That’s not to say it shouldn’t happen, but it will take a far smarter Siri graduating to a true agent to make it worthwhile.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.