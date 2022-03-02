Apple announces Peek Performance event for March 8 — here's what to expect

The next major Apple event is taking place March 8, and based on various reports and leaks we expect to see the new iPhone SE 3, as well as new iPads and Macs.

Invites for the event, which gets underway at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT next Tuesday (March 8), show off an Apple logo along with the words "Peek Performance." That's a play of words on "sneak peek," and likely hinting at new silicon for the devices Apple plans to launch.

Like recent Apple events in the age of Covid-19, this one will be a streaming affair, with Apple broadcasting the product launch on both its website as well as via its Apple TV streaming app.

The Apple Peak Performance event will be Apple's first of 2022, and it figures to introduce several new products that shore up the company's smartphone and tablet offerings. While Apple tends to keep Mac announcements separate from its mobile devices, there could also be an update on Apple's efforts to bring its own silicon to Mac desktops and laptops.

Read on for what we expect to see at the Apple Peak Performance event on March 8.

Apple Spring event: What we expect

We expect that the rumored iPhone SE 3 will be the star of the Apple event. Recent rumors and leaks hint that Apple's next budget-friendly smartphone will add 5G connectivity while also running on the same A15 Bionic chip found in the iPhone 13 lineup. The "Peak Performance" name of the March 8 even would seem to confirm that, given that the A15 Bionic trounces other mobile chipsets in benchmark testing.

At least one analyst claims that the iPhone SE could cost as little $300, which would be a big shock given the current model costs $400. Mark Gurman has also suggested that Apple could drop the existing price for the iPhone SE 2020 to $199, which seems more likely. Should Apple make that move, it could establish itself as the king of low-cost phones.

On the iPad front, Apple reportedly as an iPad Air 5 in the works that could see the light of day on March 8. The tablet will reportedly get an A15 processor of its own, and there have been conflicting reports on whether the iPad Air will get an OLED panel or not. The iPad Pro lineup saw a new version at last year's spring Apple event, so there's a possibility that the iPad Pro 2022 could debut as well, though that seems more of a longshot.

Another possible product launch at the Apple Peek Performance event is the high-end Mac mini. This would correspond with recent reports coming from two reputable Apple tipsters Mark Gurman and Ross Young. Gurman had previously mentioned that he expects "at least one new Mac" announcement to be featured at Apple's Spring event, having also hinted that it could be either the new Mac mini or the 27-inch iMac Pro.

Meanwhile, Young recently said that the iMac Pro isn't expected to arrive until summer. So it's likely that the device in question could be the new high-end Mac mini. Previous rumors suggest that the device could be powered by one of the newer Apple silicon chips (likely the M1 Pro and M1 Max seen in the latest MacBook Pro models).

Earlier in February, we also reported on three Macs being listed in Eurasian Economic Database filings. The regulatory documents describe two of the devices as personal computers, while the third Mac device is said to be a portable computing device (hinting that it could be a new MacBook). So we have reason to believe that the upcoming Spring event could also unveil the cheaper MacBook Pro 2022. The timeframe of the event would correspond to a recent report from DigiTimes that claimed that a new entry-level MacBook could arrive in March.

There's also scope for the event to feature other product announcements, including the AirPods Pro 2 and MacBook Air, though the iPhone SE, iPad Air 5 and Mac mini seem like the most likely candidates to appear on March 8.

Stick with Tom's Guide for more coverage leading up to Apple's big event next week.