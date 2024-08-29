AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 3 just tipped to arrive at Apple’s Glowtime event — what we know

Glowtime could be an incredibly packed event

AirPods 3 clone
(Image credit: EverythingApplePro)

Apple’s Glowtime event on September 9 is important because that’s when the company will be unveiling the next iPhone to the world — the iPhone 16. But while those devices may be getting most of the attention, odds are they won’t be the only things Apple has to announce. And according to one leaker, we might have to add two more things to the list.

X Leaker Kosutami claims the AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 3 will be announced “soon”. How soon wasn’t made very clear, but the Glowtime event is the most likely place this will happen. Considering we also expect Apple to announce the Apple Watch 10, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and possibly the AirPods Max 2 and iPad Mini 7, it feels like the Glowtime agenda is going to be pretty packed.

Kosutami doesn’t go into too many details about the new Apple earbuds, other than the fact the AirPods Pro 3 are supposed to have improved noise canceling capabilities. So how much attention the new buds get at Glowtime may depend on how much of an upgrade they actually are. Because iterative upgrades like sound quality and battery life are great, but aren’t really exciting enough to spend a lot of time on during a major product showcase.

It’s not the first time we’ve heard that new AirPods could launch at Glowtime, with Mark Gurman claiming that new AirPods would be announced at Apple’s annual September event. According to Gurman’s report Apple would have two sets of standard AirPods 4, an entry-level option to replace AirPods 2 and a more substantial upgrade to replace 2021’s AirPods 3.

However earlier rumors suggest that the AirPods Pro 3 may not arrive until sometime next year. Considering we haven’t heard much about those buds so far, it makes sense that they might not be quite as far into their development cycle. However we can’t be completely sure, and likely won’t be until Tim Cook and other Apple executives start announcing things on September 9.

Here’s just hoping that the AirPods Max finally get their due, because those headphones are coming up to their 4th birthday with no sign of a successor. If Apple has any plans to continue over-ear headphones, it’s about time it launched something new with all the advancements its made over the past few years.

Apple’s Glowtime event is happening on September 9, and you can keep up to date on all the products we expect to see in our official Apple event page. And don’t forget to check out our Apple AirPods 4 and Apple AirPods Max 2 hubs for all the latest news and rumors on both products.

UK Phones Editor

Tom is the Tom's Guide's UK Phones Editor, tackling the latest smartphone news and vocally expressing his opinions about upcoming features or changes.