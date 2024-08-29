iPhone 16 pre-orders — new rumor tips earlier date

In less than two weeks, Apple is expected to launch the new iPhone 16 lineup during its Glowtime event on September 9. It was previously reported that the company would hold the event on September 10.

However, the move from Tuesday to Monday also means that the ability to pre-order one of the 16 iPhone models could move up a day.

According to a rumor from a German blog called Macerkopf, pre-orders will start on Thursday, September 12, instead of Friday the 13th — perhaps Apple is superstitious. The blog also claimed that the iPhone 16 will formally go on sale the following week, September 19.

The blog does not note where they received this information or explain why Apple might shift around their schedule. Do take this news with a bit of doubt.

That said, Apple is hosting its event on a Monday instead of the usual Tuesday. Apple's big developer conference, WWDC, was held on a Monday this year, while the Let Loose event, where the company announced the new M4-powered iPad Pro, was held on a Tuesday in May.

So, it's reasonable to assume that pre-orders and the actual release days will be moved up by a day or so this year. If there is a correlation between the Glowtime date, then you'll be able to get an iPhone 16 Pro or iPhone 16 Pro Max a bit earlier, alongside potentially a new Apple Watch 10.

Tom's Guide will be at the Glowtime event, bringing you all the latest Apple news. Check back with us on September 9 to learn all about the next generation of Apple mobile devices.

