Apple 'Glowtime' event live blog — iPhone 16, Apple Watch 10, AirPods 4 and more

Glowtime — get ready for the new Siri (Image credit: Future) The 'It's Glowtime' in the Apple invite is a direct reference to the new animation for Siri in iOS 18, which is a going to be a hallmark feature for the new iPhone 16 series. Yes, the new Siri will work with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, too, but this is the first set of iPhones that will be built from the ground up to handle Apple Intelligence. The new Siri is designed to be more conversational and have better contextual intelligence, so you won't have to be as specific when you ask follow up questions. And you don't have to worry if you stumble over your words; you should be able to correct yourself mid-sentence and the new Siri should be able to understand you. However, I was not that impressed with the new Siri when I went hands-on with the iOS 18 public beta. And certain features may not come until later in the year or even next year, such as ChatGPT integration and being able to voice control various apps. We just reported on the fact that some Apple Intelligence features could be delayed. We'll have to see if Siri makes a good impression during live demos. No pressure!

A big redesign for Apple Watch 10 (Image credit: @concept_central) The Apple Watch 10 is expected to be a major upgrade for Apple based on various reports. After all, it's the 10th anniversary of Apple's wearable, so another iterative upgrade is not going to cut it. For one, we're expecting larger sizes for the Apple Watch 10 ranging up to 49mm. The Apple Watch 8 is available in 41mm and 45mm. You can also expect a flatter display. In addition, the Apple Watch 10 is tipped for health upgrades, including a new ECG sensor and the ability to detect sleep apnea. But it looks like blood pressure reading is off the table at least for now.

Here comes the AirPods 4 — two of them? (Image credit: Apple) We’re pretty confident that new AirPods will be among the products to debut at Glowtime, with the AirPods 4 set to get some stage time at the event. It’s more of a debate as to how many AirPods there will be, as one rumor speculates that Apple is coming out with two versions of the AirPods 4 . Some of the expected changes are quite obvious. Apple’s going to release a USB-C charging case with the new AirPods, because USB is the direction Apple is going in these days. They could also pick up the look of the AirPods Pro, according to one report. But that’s not the only thing at least one set of the AirPods will adopt. The higher-end version of the AirPods 4 looks like it’s getting an active noise cancellation feature, the first time that’s available outside of the Pro version of the earbuds. The other AirdPods will be an entry-level model more akin to the AirPods 2, which Apple is likely to discontinue along with the AirPods 3.

(Image credit: Apple Hub) We’ll find out at the end of the event two important dates — when iPhone 16 pre-orders begin and when the phones arrive in stores. However, a little background knowledge about how Apple does things can help us make educated guesses as to when that iPhone 16 release date will be. Usually Apple starts taking pre-orders the Friday following the iPhone launch event. That would give us a date of Friday, September 13 should Apple stick to that pattern. The iPhones themselves usually go on sale a week later, so we’d assume September 20 is the big day. One source disputes that claim — a leaker who’s assumed that Apple is moving everything up by a day since this year’s launch event takes place on a Monday instead of its typical Tuesday slot. We don’t follow that reasoning. Besides, Apple is opening one of its retail stores in Stockholm, Sweden, on September 20, so you’d imagine the company would want the store open for business in time for the iPhone 16 release.