Apple 'Glowtime' event live blog — iPhone 16, Apple Watch 10, AirPods 4 and more

Every new iPhone launch event commands its share of attention. But the Glowtime event happening today (September 9) is one of the most anticipated iPhone launches in years.
We expect plenty of improvements from the new iPhone 16 models, from an A18 chip and dedicated camera button to larger screens on the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. But it's not just about the hardware. Apple's focus on AI — dubbed Apple Intelligence — should also get a lot of attention, including the all-new Siri. And Apple will attempt to convince users that these AI features are worth upgrading to a new iPhone for.
Other devices expected to launch at the Apple event include a trio of Apple Watches, including the Apple Watch 10, two new AirPods 4 models and possibly the iPad mini 7. We'll be in Cupertino live for the Glowtime event to bring you all the latest announcements and big news as it happens, starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT/6 p.m. BST.
Apple event: Biggest expected annoucements
- iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus: The new iPhones should add an Action button, and all four models are likely to add a Capture button for quick photo capture as well. Apple is expected to give the regular iPhones a powerful A18 chip to tap into Apple Intelligence.
- iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max: The Pro phones are tipped to get larger screens (6.3 and 6.9 inches) and improved ultrawide cameras, with the iPhone 16 Pro adopting a tetraprism telephoto lens to match the Pro Max.
- Apple Watch 10: Most rumors point to a thinner Apple Watch available in larger sizes. There's also a strong chance of a battery life boost, and Apple could add sleep apnea detection capabilities to its watches.
- Apple Watch Ultra 3: Apple's ultra-tough and ultra-premium smartwartch is tipped to feature a similar design to its predecessor while adding a more powerful chip. You'd also get the same new health upgrades as the Apple Watch 10.
- Apple Watch SE 3: Apple's entry-level smartwatch could see a price drop along with a new plastic design and larger and more durable display.
- AirPods 4: A new version of the standard AirPods is almost certain, with an improved fit and a USB-C charging case leading the changes. There's two expected models, including a cheaper model and more premium earbuds with active noise cancelling.
- iPad mini 7: Apple's small tablet is expected to get a processor boost to handle Apple Intelligence and Wi-Fi 6E support along with new color options.
How to watch Apple's Glowtime event
We've got a guide on how you can watch the Glowtime live stream, though you can follow along with the embedded Glowtime video right here in this livestream. Look for the broadcast to begin just before 1 p.m. ET.
Glowtime — get ready for the new Siri
The 'It's Glowtime' in the Apple invite is a direct reference to the new animation for Siri in iOS 18, which is a going to be a hallmark feature for the new iPhone 16 series. Yes, the new Siri will work with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, too, but this is the first set of iPhones that will be built from the ground up to handle Apple Intelligence.
The new Siri is designed to be more conversational and have better contextual intelligence, so you won't have to be as specific when you ask follow up questions. And you don't have to worry if you stumble over your words; you should be able to correct yourself mid-sentence and the new Siri should be able to understand you.
However, I was not that impressed with the new Siri when I went hands-on with the iOS 18 public beta. And certain features may not come until later in the year or even next year, such as ChatGPT integration and being able to voice control various apps. We just reported on the fact that some Apple Intelligence features could be delayed.
We'll have to see if Siri makes a good impression during live demos. No pressure!
A big redesign for Apple Watch 10
The Apple Watch 10 is expected to be a major upgrade for Apple based on various reports. After all, it's the 10th anniversary of Apple's wearable, so another iterative upgrade is not going to cut it.
For one, we're expecting larger sizes for the Apple Watch 10 ranging up to 49mm. The Apple Watch 8 is available in 41mm and 45mm. You can also expect a flatter display.
In addition, the Apple Watch 10 is tipped for health upgrades, including a new ECG sensor and the ability to detect sleep apnea. But it looks like blood pressure reading is off the table at least for now.
Here comes the AirPods 4 — two of them?
We’re pretty confident that new AirPods will be among the products to debut at Glowtime, with the AirPods 4 set to get some stage time at the event. It’s more of a debate as to how many AirPods there will be, as one rumor speculates that Apple is coming out with two versions of the AirPods 4.
Some of the expected changes are quite obvious. Apple’s going to release a USB-C charging case with the new AirPods, because USB is the direction Apple is going in these days. They could also pick up the look of the AirPods Pro, according to one report.
But that’s not the only thing at least one set of the AirPods will adopt. The higher-end version of the AirPods 4 looks like it’s getting an active noise cancellation feature, the first time that’s available outside of the Pro version of the earbuds. The other AirdPods will be an entry-level model more akin to the AirPods 2, which Apple is likely to discontinue along with the AirPods 3.
iPhone 16 Release Date: When will it ship?
We’ll find out at the end of the event two important dates — when iPhone 16 pre-orders begin and when the phones arrive in stores. However, a little background knowledge about how Apple does things can help us make educated guesses as to when that iPhone 16 release date will be.
Usually Apple starts taking pre-orders the Friday following the iPhone launch event. That would give us a date of Friday, September 13 should Apple stick to that pattern. The iPhones themselves usually go on sale a week later, so we’d assume September 20 is the big day.
One source disputes that claim — a leaker who’s assumed that Apple is moving everything up by a day since this year’s launch event takes place on a Monday instead of its typical Tuesday slot. We don’t follow that reasoning. Besides, Apple is opening one of its retail stores in Stockholm, Sweden, on September 20, so you’d imagine the company would want the store open for business in time for the iPhone 16 release.
Last-minute iPhone 16 rumors
Though we’re just hours away from the start of the Glowtime event, that’s not going to stop last-minute details from leaking out about the iPhone 16, Apple Watch 10 or whatever else is on the agenda for today. Obviously, we’ll post any last-second rumors we hear about, particularly if it relates to the price Apple plans to charge for its new hardware (a classic detail to leak out right at the last second).
If you want to stay up to date on the latest rumors surrounding Apple’s phones, though, check out our round-up of last-minute iPhone 16 rumors.
