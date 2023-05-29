iPhone 16 Pro models rumored to get a screen size boost

While iPhone 15 screen sizes are predicted to be virtually unchanged from the current generation, the Pro models are widely anticipated to get larger displays in 2024.

A slew of big-name leakers have made early predictions for the iPhone 16, with Ming-Chi Kuo stating the handsets will be “slightly larger” and display analyst Ross Young putting an actual measurement on the growth — 6.2-inches for the iPhone 16 Pro and 6.8-inches for the Pro Max/Ultra.

The leaker Unknownz21 says the future iPhone will be even bigger, predicting screen sizes of 6.3-inches and 6.9-inches earlier this month:

Apple is working on two Pro modelsfor the iPhone 16 series, with increased display panel sizes (the actual display area is a bit smaller):D93 - 6.3”D94 - 6.9”Both models are set to feature the new periscope lens, unlike the 15 lineup where it’s restricted to the Pro Max.May 16, 2023 See more

Most revently, we can add Apple tipster Mark Gurman to the list — albeit with slightly hedged bets. In the latest issue of Gurman's Power On newsletter, the insider says that the iPhone 16 Pro models will grow by “a couple tenths of an inch diagonally,” making them the biggest iPhones to date.

Gurman notes that the additional size could make Apple more competitive with Samsung’s big-screen devices like the Galaxy S23 Plus (6.6-inches) and Galaxy S23 Ultra (6.9-inches), as well as provide more internal space for hardware improvements like better camera technology and larger batteries.

This isn’t necessarily bad news for those who think the current iPhones are the perfect size in the hand. With the incredible progress that Apple seems to be making at reducing the bezels in its upcoming iPhone 15 Ultra, it’s possible that much of this added screen space will come within the existing frame, without needing to expand the device’s footprint by much.

With the regular iPhone 16 and 16 Plus expected to retain the current generation’s 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizing, it would also continue Apple’s recent tradition of upselling the Pro models from its regular iPhone models.

Last year, Apple made the split between the Pro and non-Pro models clearer than ever with a faster processor and Dynamic Island being exclusive to the Pro models. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max also received subtle upgrades like ProMotion and improved camera performance.

In short, a larger screen size could be a reason to hang on for the iPhone 16, but this year’s upgrades aren’t to be sneezed at either. Expected iPhone 15 features coming this September include a move to USB-C, Dynamic Island for all, a new mute button and a periscope camera for the iPhone 15 Ultra model.