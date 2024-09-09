AirPods 4 unveiled at Apple event — two new models, prices and new features

Apple's Glowtime event has been a massive show so far — and there's little more exciting than the brand-new AirPods models. First up are the AirPods 4, and they're looking like a big update. There's a new design, for one, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" for the most comfortable AirPods ever.

There's an H2 chip on board as well, which we're told will make the AirPods sound better than ever — and give you Spatial Audio. You can even nod your head yes and shake your head no to make them truly hands free — which is great if you've got your hands full with shopping.

Force touch is on the base model as well, and you'll get a USB-C port on the bottom. You'll get 30 hours of battery life as well.

There are two new AirPods 4

(Image credit: Apple)

There's a more premium option as well, featuring noise canceling. Transparency mode is on board as well — and adaptive audio and conversation awareness as well. This begs the question: Why buy the AirPods Pro 2?

The AirPods 4 with noise canceling are going to cost $179, while the more budget model are going to cost $129.

There are AirPods Max as well

(Image credit: Apple)

The AirPods Max refresh is a much lighter update, with some new colors and a USB-C port. The new colors are in the form of Midnight, Blue, Purple, Orange, and Starlight, replacing the current lineup of color options. Beyond that, it's looking like we're not going to get too much in the way of new features or upgrades.

That's disappointing, Apple.

AirPods Pro 2 getting some new features

We're getting some new health features for the AirPods Pro 2 as well, so that you don't damage your hearing when listening to your music.

This story is developing, refresh your page to learn more.