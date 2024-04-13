iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro colors — here's what we could get

The choice of which color to get for the iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Pro doesn’t have to be a chore, even with all the options available. We have compiled a list of every rumored option into one place, making it easier to choose the look of your next iPhone.

If you have been keeping pace with the rumors for the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max, you’ll know that there are quite a few options. According to the rumors, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will have seven color options — while the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will have 4 different options.

It should be noted that if none of these colors appear, you will still be able to buy a case with a color or design that you find more appealing. However, there is likely no point in waiting to see if there is a mid-run color release as, if the iPhone 15 series was anything to go by, it appears that Apple will no longer release a new color in spring as it had done with the iPhone 14.

But for now, here’s everything we know about the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro color options.

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus

(Image credit: MacRumors)

As stated, the iPhone 16 will come with seven overall colors, five of which are the same as the iPhone 15. The Black, Pink, Blue, Yellow and Green colors will all be similar to the prior generation, but rumors indicate that there will be two new colors, white and purple.

If the colors are the same as the prior models, we can expect the colors to be quite bright. For instance, the green color is more of a “mint” green and the blue is more like a sky blue. Sadly we don’t know what the two new colors look like, but they will likely follow a similar trend with the Purple being quite bright. It's also possible that the white option will look more silver than white.

One final note is that the purple and white options are, so far, only rumored for the iPhone 16 Plus. However, the base iPhone and the iPhone Plus models usually share color options so it is unlikely that the options will be locked to the Plus model this time.

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max Colors

(Image credit: Science & Knowledge/YouTube)

So far there are four rumored colors for the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max, three of which are Black, white, and grey. However, the fourth color is currently under some debate, either a cement gray and desert yellow mix, or a gray and rose mix instead.

It has been reported that the Space Black is very similar to the iPhone 14 Pro Max Space Black, while the white color is reminiscent of the silver option we saw on the iPhone 14 Pro. We don’t know what the gray color will look like but could be closer to the natural titanium color on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Sadly, there are no indications that the Blue Titanium color will return.

There are also rumors that the iPhone 16 Pro will drop the brushed titanium style present in the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Instead, Apple could be going with a smoother, glossier finish. This would mean that the iPhone 16 Pro devices would look more like the stainless steel of the past, but maintain the durability that comes with titanium. However, it should be mentioned that the rumor is unsubstantiated at this point, so it should be taken with a grain of salt.

iPhone 16 colors: How they compare to what Apple has done recently

Now that we have a good idea of the color options, we can add them to our table of recent iPhone color options for comparison to phones dating back to the iPhone 12.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Standard Models Pro Models iPhone 16 Black, blue, pink, yellow, green, white, purple Rose/desert yellow, gray, space black, white iPhone 15 Black, Blue, Pink, Green, Yellow Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium iPhone 14 Midnight, Starlight, Blue, Purple, [Product] Red Space Black, Gold, Silver, Deep Purple iPhone 13 Midnight, Starlight, Blue, Pink, [Product] Red Graphite, Gold, Silver, Sierra Blue iPhone 12 Black, White, Purple, Green, Yellow, [Product] Red Space Gray, Gold, Silver, Midnight Green

It should be mentioned that the table above does not include the later addition for the iPhones, such as the yellow iPhone 14.

The biggest difference is the pure amount of options available for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. While most other models have around 5 options, the next generation of iPhones comes with seven. Apple looks to be continuing the trend of keeping the names simpler than the older models. The more color options are certainly a benefit for consumers, although there is always the chance that some options will be dropped before release.

For now, all we can do is wait until the official announcement from Apple, but in the meantime keep an eye on our iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro hubs which we update with news and rumors up until the eventual release.