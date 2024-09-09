iPhone 16 Camera Control — here's everything it can do

It's not often you see a company actually add a new button to a smartphone, but here we are. At the Apple September Glowtime event, the company announced that the iPhone 16 (and, of course, the iPhone 16 Pro) would sport a new Camera Control button that will enable a number of new features. This button can be used not only to take pictures, but also to adjust settings and access some Apple Intelligence features.

Here's how the Camera Control button works, and everything it can do.

Camera Control button: How it works

(Image credit: Apple)

The Camera Control button will sit on the lower right side of the iPhone 16 (when you're looking at the screen), within easy access of your thumb — if you're right-handed.

The button can be pressed normally, but it also has a touch sensor built in that allows you to slide your finger across it.

Click the Camera Control button, and it will launch the camera app (I wonder if there will still be an icon on the lock screen). While you're in the Camera app, fully depressing the button will snap a photo. If you click and hold the button, the phone will start recording video.

However, a haptic engine can also recognize half-presses, which will then allow you to access settings, such as brightness, exposure, zoom, and more. Then, you can slide your finger along the Camera Control button to adjust those settings.

After launch, an update will enable a two-stage shutter to lock focus.

Visual Intelligence

You'll also be able to use the Camera Control button in conjunction with Apple Intelligence to help you identify objects in the real world. One example Apple showed was a person taking a photo of a concert poster; one click of the Camera Control button, and the iPhone was able to add information from the poster to the Calendar app.

Similarly, you could point the camera at a bike you think is cool, and the iPhone will be able to suggest places where you could purchase the ride.

Outlook

Apple's new Camera Control button looks to further enhance the iPhone's position as one of the best camera phones, but by adding Apple Intelligence, it also makes it less of a one-note feature. We're interested to see how well it will work in practice, so stay tuned.