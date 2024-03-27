iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro dummies show off Apple's new designs from all angles

News
By Richard Priday
published

Redesigned cameras and buttons

Alleged dummy of iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro, from the back
(Image credit: Weibo)

Get a good look at what the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro may look like thanks to these alleged dummy model images, taken from footage published on Chinese site Baolin Video and shared by Weibo user OvO Ou Ou Yi Yi Yi Yi baby baby sauce OvO. And no, we're not making that username up.

First off, we can see a size difference between the standard and Pro models. The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max have been rumored to be growing in size to 6.3 and 6.9 inches respectively, while the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus stick with the same 6.1 and 6.7-inch sizes as the past few generations of iPhones.

Alleged dummy of iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro, stacked on top of one another

(Image credit: Weibo)

While the size of the standard iPhone 16 models isn't changing, their back and sides are. We can see on the iPhone 16 dummy the rumored redesigned camera block with vertically-aligned lenses. It's thought this move's been made to make the iPhone 16 capable of spatial video recording, currently a feature exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, which already have their main and ultrawide cameras aligned vertically.

Alleged dummy of iPhone 16, from the left side

(Image credit: Weibo)

On the left edge of the iPhone 16 dummy, we can see there's an Action button instead of a mute slider, also something only found on the iPhone 15 Pro models right now. The Action button on both the standard and Pro iPhones 16s could be longer than the current version too according to the leaked images, which we would be happy to see since the current design is perhaps a little small for how high up it's placed on the phone.

Alleged dummy of iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Pro, from the side showing the power and capture buttons

(Image credit: Weibo)

One change visible on both dummies is the new Capture button, a key placed below the power button that is thought to be a camera shutter button. The Capture button is purported to be an inductive (or capacitive) button sitting flush with the side rail, rather than a physical button that sticks out from the phone like the others on the iPhone.

This is only one of numerous leaks for Apple's new iPhones, and we'll likely see many more between now and the likely launch period in early September. You can keep track of them all in our iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, including other big claims like a more powerful chipset designed to handle new generative AI features, and 48MP ultrawide cameras for the Pro versions.

