How to watch Apple ‘Glowtime’ event: When and where to see the iPhone 16 launch live

We're getting close to Apple's Glowtime event, where the Cupertino company is expected to announce the iPhone 16 lineup. As rumors have teased, expect to see AI all over the newest iPhones and more mobile hardware.

Additionally, we should see the next generation of smartwatches in the Apple Watch 10 and Apple Watch Ultra 3 and potentially the budget-friendly Apple Watch SE 3. Apple is rumored to potentially reveal two new pairs of Airpods and a much-needed iPad Mini 7 update.

Read on to find out how to watch Apple's Glowtime 2024 livestream from anywhere.

How to watch Apple's Glowtime event live stream?

The Glowtime 2024 can quickly be found on Apple's website, where the live stream will appear as we get close to the 10 a.m. PT launch on Monday, September 9.

Apple will also post the Glowtime live stream on the company's YouTube channel. Currently, there is a placeholder for the Glowtime 2024 live stream, and we've embedded the player above.

If you own an Apple TV or have a device like an iPad that features the Apple TV app, you'll also be able to watch the Glowtime there. A live stream will be available in the TV app.

When is the Glowtime 2024 event?

(Image credit: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Apple's Glowtime 2024 event is the annual reveal of the tech giant's newest generation of iPhones and other mobile devices — everything from smartwatches, earbuds and tablets. Apple typically uses its September event to showcase its latest mobile handsets and all the upgrades and new features people can expect.

Typically, the September event is heavily focused on the iPhone. However, this year's show may focus on more than just iPhones, especially with Apple Intelligence and AI coming to the full iPhone 16 lineup and not just the pro models.

Apple's Glowtime event for 2024 gets going on Monday, September 9. The event begins at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET/6 p.m. BST.

What is Apple likely to announce during the Glowtime event?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We expect to hear more about Apple Intelligence and the features that Apple's version of AI is bringing to new iPhones. Still, the focus at Glowtime will be on hardware, including iPhone 16, Apple Watches, new AirPods, and potentially a new iPad Mini.

iPhone 16: Apple should announce the four usual handsets in the iPhone lineup: the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Besides upgrading to the A18 chip and getting Apple Intelligence, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus seem to be getting minor upgrades with the addition of a capture button and the Action button from last year's iPhone 15 Pro models.

The Pro models will see more upgrades, including a bigger battery, a 48MP ultrawide camera and larger displays. The iPhone 16 Pro will get slightly heftier with a 6.3-inch display, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max will be the largest iPhone ever rolling out with a 6.9-inch display. The Pro models will also lose the mute switch and replace it with a Capture button meant to make the iPhone more camera-esque.

Apple Watches: Apple is expected to launch at least two new smartwatches in the Apple Watch Series 10, an Apple Watch Ultra 3, and potentially a new SE watch, more on one below.

Like the iPhone 16 Pro models, the Apple Watch 10 is expected to get bigger with a 2-inch display, a thinner build and a new band mechanism. It's also likely to gain new health-tracking features like sleep apnea and hypertension detection. Both watches will get watchOS11 with new tracking features like pregnancy tracking, the Vitals app, and training load, which measures workout intensity.

Similarly, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is also expected to get a slightly bigger display, though whether that comes from thinner bezels or a larger watch is unclear. The Ultra should also adopt a microLED display that is thinner and brighter than an OLED screen.

Apple AirPods: Two new AirPod sets might debut at Glowtime, including the fourth-generation AirPods 4 and the AirPods Pro 3. The entry-level AirPods 4 might get a translucent version and redesign to somewhere between the third-generation AirPods and the Pro model.

The AirPods Pro 3 have been harder to pin down, but the higher-end earbuds might get new hearing health features tied to an expected H3 chip upgrade. They should also have better digital Active Noise Cancellation. The most interesting potential upgrade is a redesigned case with touch control, similar to the JBL Tour Pro 2.

(Image credit: 4RMD / YouTube)

Less likely devices for Apple's Glowtime event

The following devices aren't as confirmed as the above list. However, they might make their debuts at Glowtime, so here's what they might look like:

iPhone SE 4: The iPhone 4 SE would be the first SE model iPhone since 2022 and will feature several upgrades, including potentially an iPhone 16 chassis and the A18 chip. It should also have a better OLED display and at least 8GB of RAM. Apple's next SE phone is expected to have Apple Intelligence features, hence the boosted RAM. However, the most recent rumors have it tipped to arrive in 2025.

Apple Watch SE 3: The Apple Watch SE has been on a two-year cadence of updates, so the next-generation Apple Watch SE 3 may launch at the Glowtime event. The new watch should have a similar design as previous models, though slightly more prominent. It's been rumored that the S9 chip will be featured and that ECG tracking, watchOS 11, and AI-driven health tracking will possibly be added.

iPad Mini 7: There's a real chance that we'll see the iPad Mini 7 at the Glowtime event, though it wouldn't surprise it got announced later this fall when Apple launches their new Macs and MacBooks. The exterior should be largely the same with a liquid retina display but no OLED. The RAM should jump from 4GB to 8GB and potentially a larger storage capacity. Finally, the Mini 7 may either get an A16 chip or possibly an A17 Pro processor, that rumor is all over the place though.

