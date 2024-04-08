iPhone 16 battery sizes just tipped for every model — here's the biggest upgrades

The size of the iPhone 16 series' batteries have been seemingly revealed by leaker Baby Baby Sauce on Weibo. And as they have it, all the new iPhones will get more battery capacity — except for one model.

The standard iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will all receive between 2% and 6% more battery than their iPhone 15 counterparts. But the iPhone 16 Plus, with an apparent 4,006 mAh battery capacity, would have less room than the iPhone 15 Plus and its 4,383 mAh battery.

Swipe to scroll horizontally iPhone 15 vs iPhone 16 lineup battery change Row 0 - Cell 0 iPhone 15 iPhone 16 (rumored) Percentage difference Standard 3,349 mAh 3,561 mAh +6% Plus 4,383 mAh 4,006 mAh -9% Pro 3,274 mAh 3,355 mAh +2% Pro Max 4,422 mAh 4,676 mAh +5%

Baby Baby Sauce's numbers follow a previous rumor about the iPhone 16's batteries, which was missing the iPhone 16 Pro's figures but otherwise features the same numbers. This could mean the two leaks use the same source, but hopefully suggests the rumored information is reliable.

Battery size and battery life are a crucial part of a phone, so seeing three out of four new iPhones get larger batteries is great news. It's a shame it's not a universal increase, but since the iPhone 15 Plus is the longest-lasting iPhone we've ever tested in the TG lab, we're hoping that even with a smaller battery, the iPhone 16 Plus will offer similar results due to efficiencies made elsewhere in its design.

Although both Pro models are tipped for a battery size increase, and are believed to be getting new, hopefully more efficient A18 Pro chipsets, they may not see big battery life increases because of another rumored update: larger displays. After four generations of 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch iPhone Pro models, the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max could be expanding to 6.3 and 6.9 inches respectively, meaning more display for their batteries to power.

All these rumored details will hopefully be finally confirmed (or possibly denied) this September, as it's a reliable guess that this is when Apple's going to show off its updated iPhones. While we wait for Tim Cook and Co. to tell us what's going on, check out our iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max hubs for the latest tips.

