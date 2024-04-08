iPhone 16 battery sizes just tipped for every model — here's the biggest upgrades
The iPhone 16's batteries could be growing in size, except for the Plus
The size of the iPhone 16 series' batteries have been seemingly revealed by leaker Baby Baby Sauce on Weibo. And as they have it, all the new iPhones will get more battery capacity — except for one model.
The standard iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will all receive between 2% and 6% more battery than their iPhone 15 counterparts. But the iPhone 16 Plus, with an apparent 4,006 mAh battery capacity, would have less room than the iPhone 15 Plus and its 4,383 mAh battery.
|Row 0 - Cell 0
|iPhone 15
|iPhone 16 (rumored)
|Percentage difference
|Standard
|3,349 mAh
|3,561 mAh
|+6%
|Plus
|4,383 mAh
|4,006 mAh
|-9%
|Pro
|3,274 mAh
|3,355 mAh
|+2%
|Pro Max
|4,422 mAh
|4,676 mAh
|+5%
Baby Baby Sauce's numbers follow a previous rumor about the iPhone 16's batteries, which was missing the iPhone 16 Pro's figures but otherwise features the same numbers. This could mean the two leaks use the same source, but hopefully suggests the rumored information is reliable.
Battery size and battery life are a crucial part of a phone, so seeing three out of four new iPhones get larger batteries is great news. It's a shame it's not a universal increase, but since the iPhone 15 Plus is the longest-lasting iPhone we've ever tested in the TG lab, we're hoping that even with a smaller battery, the iPhone 16 Plus will offer similar results due to efficiencies made elsewhere in its design.
Although both Pro models are tipped for a battery size increase, and are believed to be getting new, hopefully more efficient A18 Pro chipsets, they may not see big battery life increases because of another rumored update: larger displays. After four generations of 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch iPhone Pro models, the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max could be expanding to 6.3 and 6.9 inches respectively, meaning more display for their batteries to power.
All these rumored details will hopefully be finally confirmed (or possibly denied) this September, as it's a reliable guess that this is when Apple's going to show off its updated iPhones. While we wait for Tim Cook and Co. to tell us what's going on, check out our iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max hubs for the latest tips.
More from Tom's Guide
- I took over 200 photos with the iPhone 15 vs. Galaxy S24 — here’s the winner
- Android 15 is getting a huge upgrade that surpasses the iPhone
- I walked 5,000 steps with Apple Watch SE vs Fitbit Charge 6 — here's the winner
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox.
Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals.
Richard is based in London, covering news, reviews and how-tos for phones, tablets, gaming, and whatever else people need advice on. Following on from his MA in Magazine Journalism at the University of Sheffield, he's also written for WIRED U.K., The Register and Creative Bloq. When not at work, he's likely thinking about how to brew the perfect cup of specialty coffee.
Most Popular
By Tom Wiggins