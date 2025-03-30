AirPods Max 2 rumors — everything we know so far

The Apple AirPods Max launched in 2020, and except for the release of the USB-C AirPods Max back in September, haven't changed a lick in five years.

Considering we've seen several versions of Apple's earbuds since then, it would stand to reason that one of the best wireless headphones would have also been updated in that time. But alas.

So, where does that leave us? We don't know much about the AirPods Max 2, but there are a number of rumors to give us a glimpse into the future of the AirPods Max. Here’s everything we know so far about the next model of Apple’s flagship AirPods.

Airpods Max 2: Expected release window

At a glance:

Not coming any time soon

Since the USB-C refresh, no new rumors

(Image credit: Apple)

As much as we would not like to think of the AirPods Max with USB-C as the second generation of the line, Apple certainly seems to think so. In the Q&A portion of his Power-On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that the AirPods Max, as they are right now, are here to stay for some time.

There has been little in the way of rumblings about any kind of release date for a true AirPods Max sequel since the USB-C model launched in September 2024. Looks like the colors and USB-C port weren't just a stop-gap, as we might have hoped.

We can't really even use other release gaps to give us a clear idea of when the next pair might arrive.

There was a close to five-year gap between just the Lightning and the USB-C model — here's to hoping we won't be waiting another five for the AirPods Max 2.

AirPods Max 2: Price speculation

At a glance:

Most likely the same as the current model

(Image credit: Future)

As with the release date, since the September launch of the AirPods Max with USB-C, things have been thin on the ground as to a possible price of the next AirPods.

The most recent iteration cost the same as the last model — $549 — so it’s likely to be the same story with the AirPods Max 2. That would still make them more expensive than the likes of the Sony WH-1000XM5 and the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones.

Although by the time we see the next AirPods Max, those two models will likely have seen new models, like the Sony WH-1000XM6.

AirPods Max 2: Potential Features

At a glance:

New controls

New case

Wireless lossless audio?

(Image credit: Future)

Once again, there’s little in the way of rumors about what the next pair of AirPods Max could look like, and how they could work. We have to go back years to glean most of the information that we thought would come in a new pair.

Most recently, there was a patent granted to Apple (via Patently Apple) for a heart rate monitor akin to what you might find in the new Beats Powerbeats Pro 2. That would give you a readout of your heart health for exercising and more.

Then, let me take you all the way back to 2022, when it turned out that Apple had gained a patent (again via Patently Apple) for a hard case for the AirPods Max. That would replace the awful one that came in the box with the first model. This didn’t come with the USB-C version, so hopefully, it will come to the AirPods Max 2.

The case itself was a clasped model that would house the headphones with a physical divider inside so that the earcups don’t hit each other.

It would use magnets to open and close, and crucially, it would protect the entirety of the headphones.

(Image credit: Future)

There was also a patent, which we see thanks to Patently Apple again, that showed off some new controls on the AirPods Max. I’m not a massive fan of this one — I love the little control wheel on the AirPods Max, and I’d be devastated to see it go in favor of a touch panel.

The 2022 patent suggests that the outer panel of the earcups would be used to control the headphones, like you see on models like the Sony WH-1000XM5. This also didn’t appear on the mid-cycle refresh, so it could be something new for the potential next model.

Finally, there were some rumblings that Apple had made some kind of fancy new wireless connection. Perhaps we’ll see something like the hi-res audio connection between AirPods Pro 2 and the Apple Vision Pro headset.

Beyond that, there's not a lot to go on — yet. Expect new colors and a slightly updated physical design, however — and hopefully more battery life.

AirPods Max 2: What I want to see

(Image credit: Future)

Number one on the list is that improved hard case. The waif-like suede-lined carrying case that the older model comes with doesn’t do much beyond keeping the earcups of your expensive headphones free from scratches.

I’d like to see something like what the patent above shows us. Something uniquely Apple, with that signature style and usability.

I’d also really like to see an increase in the battery life. At the moment, the 20 hours you get out of the AirPods Max simply isn’t good enough when you compare it to the competition.

Even an increase of just another 10 hours would be more than welcome, and it would bring them up to par with Sony.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

It would be good for the ANC to receive a boost as well. The noise canceling in the AirPods Max at the moment is good, but it falls short when compared to the Bose QuietComfort Ultra and the Sony WH-1000XM5.

Improve the headphones' ability to negate noise, and you’ve another reason why you might want to drop $549 on a pair of ANC headphones. As it stands, they’re not quite up there with the best noise-canceling headphones.

Controversially, I’d like to see some design changes as well. As nice as the cool netting headband looks, it’s not the longest-lasting thing in the world, and it quickly loses its stretchiness. Something longer-lasting but just as stylish would be welcome.

Just please, Apple, don’t change out the excellent scroll wheel controls for something else — I love their tactility and ease of use. Even if the rest of the world goes to touch controls, please leave the wheel alone. It’s the best way to control a pair of headphones ever conceived. Period.