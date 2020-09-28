The best Cuba VPN 2020

With recent reports of telecommunication company Cuballama becoming the latest in a long list of blocked sites and services in Cuba, residents and visitors alike are flocking toward the best VPN to give them access to what they want. In fact, it now looks like a Cuba VPN is the only way anyone in Cuba can access a free and accessible internet.

While Cuba has long struggled to deliver a reasonably priced and effective internet network to its citizens – hampered by the US embargo, state-monopolized services and censorship of media – recent actions have made Cuba VPNs even more useful for anyone on Cuban soil. Here, we’ll be running down your best options and what you should look for in a Cuba VPN.

What makes the best Cuba VPN?

The Cuban government operates a policy of censorship and openly monitors activity, so your top priority should be the privacy and security of your data. On top of this, the main way of getting online is through potentially dangerous unsecured public Wi-Fi hotspots. A VPN can protect you from hackers using these hotspots as a way of stealing your data – learn more about how to use a VPN to stay safe on public Wi-Fi.

Internet speeds are notoriously slow throughout Cuba, but having a VPN that’s fast isn’t pointless. In fact, it’s more important than ever – if you have to use connections that might drop below 1MB, you don’t want to a use a VPN that will slow it down even further.

While streaming and torrenting are probably out of the question due to poor connection speeds, it will be worth finding a VPN for Cuba with plenty of servers. While connections to US servers will probably provide the best performance, having a good selection will make sure you get the best speeds possible.

Overall, we rate NordVPN as the best Cuba VPN thanks to its combination of great prices, excellent privacy and reliable servers. However, below we've rounded up a number of other excellent options which might suit you better.

1. NordVPN – the best Cuba VPN overall

2. ExpressVPN – the best premium Cuba VPN

3. Surfshark – the best VPN for Cuban residents

The best Cuba VPNs today

Whether you’re heading to Cuba for a holiday to admire the glorious scenery and time-warp vehicles, or you're a resident who wants to avoid the government's restrictions and stay safe online, NordVPN is the best all-round Cuba VPN on the market.

Due to the fact that few people have access to personal internet connections and rely on public Wi-Fi to get connected, Cuba's internet users are among the most vulnerable to cyberattacks in the world. Thankfully, NordVPN's powerful 2048-bit encryption and verified no-logging policy will keep you safe and sound.

You'll also be able to access everything that's blocked by the government, including the recently banned Cuballama, along with services such as Skype and restricted news sources.

What makes Nord truly great, though, are its powerful and configurable apps. While the mobile versions are a little cramped, you'll be able to switch protocols, use a kill switch, and choose from over 5,000 servers worldwide – with a good selection near Cuba, too, to maximize speeds.

Although other VPNs in this guide might provide marginally better-featured services, for users living in Cuba price is going to influence the decision substantially. So, at just $3.71 a month, NordVPN provides an unbeatable combination of performance and value.

NordVPN – the best Cuba VPN

We rate ExpressVPN as the best overall VPN service on the market, and it tops a whole load of our other VPN guides. However, while it might not be an issue for holidaymakers, Cuban nationals seeking online security may find it hard to justify paying $6.67 a month when there are other cheaper options available.

Other than a slightly higher price, though, ExpressVPN blows the rest out of the water. 256-AES encryption comes as standard, as does a functional kill switch, split tunneling, P2P support of on all servers, and a wide variety of server locations near Cuba itself.

It's not just about specs on paper, though. While it delivers tons of in-depth features, ExpressVPN remains incredibly easy to use, making it possible for even the most inexperienced users to access blocked news sources and stay private online in seconds.

What's more, Express also boasts the best support in the business. You'll have access to a huge number of support articles (many of which are also available in Spanish), but its live-chat is the star of the show. The operators will be able to help you out in minutes with whatever problem you're having, which again makes it easy to get protected if you're not a computer expert.

If you can spare the price of a subscription, ExpressVPN is hard to find fault with.

Get 49% off plus 3 free months of the best Cuba VPN

For those looking to spend as little as possible, Surfshark could be your best option. At just $2.49 a month it's the cheapest service on this list, but don't let that fool you.

Surfshark provides an excellent privacy service, and excels at unblocking restricted content all around the world – it also works great as a China VPN, where Western internet is almost entirely banned.

One of Surfshark's greatest assets is its simplicity. While it lacks some of the in-depth features of NordVPN or ExpressVPN, you'll get pretty much everything you need in an attractive, functional package. That includes split tunneling, a kill switch, a choice of protocols, and extra features like HackLock and BlindSearch.

If you can find an internet connection that's fast enough to stream on, Surfshark's great for unblocking overseas TV and film, but even if not, you can be sure that it's quick enough to ensure you're making the most of your connection, no matter how fast or slow it is.

However, our favorite feature is Surfshark's unlimited connections policy. That means that with just one subscription you can cover as many devices as you like. And again, for just $2.49 it's a seriously powerful bit of software for a great price, and it should definitely be on your list of Cuba VPNs to consider.

As one of the most popular VPNs on the market, CyberGhost offers great speeds, excellent security and fairly easy to use apps.

Although possibly not hugely important for those looking for a Cuba VPN, CyberGhost is a top streaming VPN, with dedicated filters to tell you which server works best for what.

What is useful, though, is that fact that the service is great for unblocking restricted content – and its huge number of servers means you'll have the best chance of getting the maximum speed from your connection.

CyberGhost's apps are a little crude compared to the competition, but when you consider the price and the number of servers you're getting access to, it offers excellent value.

We really like IPVanish, as it delivers a powerful, in-depth service that's totally unique.

While it provides all the functions you'd expect – split tunneling, a kill switch, plenty of servers – the aesthetic is very different to many of its competitors'. Boasting rolling graphs with data up and down and loads more info besides, it's very 'techy'.

However, while that might be to some people's taste, for others it may seem a little complex. But, looks aside, IPVanish is an excellent Cuba VPN that has the ability to get around governmental blocks on the web and protect your sensitive information.