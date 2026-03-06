"It's a smokescreen" – Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and NordVPN become unlikely allies as they blast age verification laws
News
By Aleksandar Stevanović published
Congresswoman and VPN company warn rules could create surveillance risks
Follow us
Add us as a preferred source on Google
Get the Tom's Guide Newsletter
Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve!
By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.