Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra hands-on: A 200-megapixel beast

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra takes Samsung's flagship to the next level with a whopping 200MP camera and lots of other photography improvements. You also get an exclusive new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen chip for Samsung phones that promises the fastest speed on Android, a flatter display for S Pen use and smart One UI 5.1 upgrades.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a pretty ambitious mission: take smartphone photography to the next level with its massive 200MP camera — and take down the iPhone 14 Pro Max and Google Pixel 7 Pro in the process. Yes, this handset could very will become the best Android phone, but the ultimate goal is to win the best camera phone crown.

So what can you do with 200 megapixels? The sensor can combine 16 pixels into one for brighter, more detailed shots, or you can shoot in full 200MP mode, which gives you a lot more freedom when it comes to cropping in and reframing your pics.

Other Galaxy S23 Ultra upgrades include a sharper 12MP front camera, an exclusive new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip made for Galaxy that promises very fast performance and a flatter display that's optimized for S Pen use.

I had a chance to go hands on with the Galaxy S23 Ultra ahead of its launch, and Samsung's hone makes a very good first impression. Here's what I like (and don't like) so far about this flagship.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a release date of February 17 and is available for pre-order. The starting price is $1,199 / £1,249 for 256GB of storage. That's double the storage of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is good news, but the UK pricing is £100 more than what the S22 Ultra cost.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is also available with 512GB for $TBD/£1,399) or 1TB of storage for $TBD/£1,599.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Galaxy S23 Ultra Price $1,199 / £1,249 Display 6.8-inch QHD AMOLED Refresh rate 1 - 120Hz adaptive Rear cameras 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto, 10MP 10x telephoto Front camera 12MP selfie Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy RAM 8GB/12GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Battery 5,000 mAh Charging 45W wired/10W wireless Water/dust resistance IP68 Size 163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9mm (6.4 x 3.0 x 0.35 inches) Weight 233g (8.2 ounces) Colors Phantom Black, Cotton Flower, Botanic Green and Mystic Lilac

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra design and colors

There's a couple things you notice about the Galaxy S23 Ultra's design right of the bat. The cameras on the back are even bigger this time around compared to the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the display is flatter. There's still a gentle curve to the 6.8-inch panel, but you get a slimmer curve with a flatter surface area, which makes using an S Pen a bit more comfortable.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra should be tougher, too, as it's the first phone with Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2, which promises to protect the front and back better from scratches and drops.

Samsung is touting the eco-friendliness of the S23 Ultra's design, as the company is using more recycled materials for the phone. This included recycled discarded fishing nets for the S Pen inner cover and bottom speaker module, recycled water barrels for the side key and volume key and recycled aluminum for the SIM tray.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra comes in four colors, including Phantom Black, Green, Cream and Lavender. I'm partial to the green as it pops the most of all the hues, followed by the lavender, which is subtle and elegant.

Weighing 8.2 ounces and measuring 6.4 x 3.0 x 0.35 inches, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is the same size as the S22 Ultra but a bit heavier as that flagship weighed 8.08 ounces.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra display

Like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, the S23 Ultra features a 6.8-inch QHD OLED screen with a resolution of 3088 x 1400 pixels and a peak brightness of 1,750 nits. You also get the same 120Hz refresh rate as before, which can scale down to 1Hz. But the panel's curve is less severe, which makes using an S Pen easier.

During my hands-on time I was impressed with the overall image quality from the S23 Ultra. When watching the trailer for The Mandalorian season 3, the shiny helmets popped off the screen, and I enjoyed wide viewing angles.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra also includes an advanced Vision Booster feature, which is designed to let you adjust color and contrast of the image to ambient lighting conditions. And there's an eye comfort feature to make viewing the display easier.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra cameras

Is it overkill or a game changer? The Galaxy S23 Ultra is the first flagship phone in the U.S. to pack a 200MP camera, and Samsung says this sensor could deliver poster size prints.

But that's not the only benefit of having a main wide camera this powerful. The adaptive pixel sensor can combine 16 pixels into one larger pixel for brighter and more detailed photos, especially in lower light situations.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Main camera 200MP, f/1.7, 1/1.3 inches, 0.6µm pixels Ultrawide camera 12MP, f/2.2, 1/2.55 inches, 1.4µm pixels Telephoto camera #1 10MP, 3x optical zoom, f/2.4, 1/3.52 inches, 1.12µm pixels Telephoto camera #2 10MP, 10x optical zoom, f/4.9, 1/3.52 inches, 1.12µm pixels Selfie camera 12MP, f/2.2, TBC inches, TBC pixels Video recording 8K at 30fps, 4K at 60fps, 1080p at 240fps, 720p at 960fps

Shooting in 200MP model also gives you the option to crop in on the image after you shoot, so you can get a completely different looking shot without (ideally) sacrificing detail. The software on my unit wasn't final, but I was impressed how I could crop in on Samsung's laptop and a plant in the photo editor without losing much sharpness.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra has a new 12MP front camera, which is technically a downgrade versus the S22 Ultra's 40MP selfie shooter, but Samsung promises better portraits overall thanks to better AI along with a compelling Night portrait mode.

You still get dual 10MP telephoto lenses with 3x and 10x optical zoom, and a very strong 30x digital zoom option. I could easily make out text on books from across the room. The 100x Space Zoom option is also still available, though the results can be shaky.

Other camera upgrades we can't wait to test include an astro hyperlapse mode for taking clips of star movements, enhanced auto focus and a multiple exposures mode for combining multiple frames into one picture.

On the video front, the Galaxy S23 Ultra offers improved video stabilization in video, and video recording now goes up to 8K at 30 fps (up from 24 fps) with a wider angle for recording (from 57 to 80 degrees).

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra performance

The Galaxy S23 Ultra packs an exclusive version of Qualcomm's new chip called the Snapdragon 8 Gen Mobile Platform for Galaxy. Rolls right off the tongue, right? The good news is that Samsung promises that this processor can deliver even higher clock speed than the standard version of the chip, going as high as 3.36 GHz.

Samsung also promises the world's fastest mobile graphics in a phone, so we'll

In my hands-on testing, I was not permitted to run any benchmarks or play any third-party games. But I can say that the phone was very responsive when using the app switcher and popping in and out of open apps. The only lag I noticed was when attempting to edit a 200MP photo in the Gallery app, though that might be due to unfinished software or just the sheer size of the image file.

The early Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 benchmarks look really promising for the reference device we tested and the leaked S23 Ultra benchmarks — especially when it comes to graphics and gaming — so I look forward to seeing if this flagship can beat the iPhone 14 Pro Max (or at least close the gap with A16 Bionic).

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: One UI 5.1

Running on top of Android 13, the new One UI 5.1 software for Galaxy S23 Ultra offers a number of handy improvements. For example, with Bixby Text Call Samsung's assistant can answer incoming calls for you, and then you can pass on messages via speech-to-text or by voice typing. It's actually pretty cool to see the Bixby feature in action, though callers might be freaked out the first time they encounter this.

There's also a new Modes option that lets you create customized settings for different aspects of your life, whether it's sleep, exercise, driving or work. (Think iOS 16's Focus mode feature, but on a Samsung device.) There's also more personalization features in One UI 5.1, such as an improved stacked widget system and recommended apps and actions for different times of the day.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra battery life and charging

Not much news here. The Galaxy S23 Ultra offers the same high-capacity 5,000 mAh battery as the S22 Ultra. However, we're hoping that the new Samsung S23 Ultra lasts longer on a charge by leveraging any efficiencies gained in the Snapdragon 8 Gen chip.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra lasted only 10 hours and 18 minutes in the Tom's Guide battery test, which was not good enough to make our best phone battery life list. The iPhone 14 Pro Max endured for an epic 13:39.

Unfortunately, Samsung is sticking with the same 45W fast charger for the S23 Ultra. We'd like to see it go higher, as the OnePlus 11 is tipped for blazing 80W charging in the U.S. and 100W charging elsewhere.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra outlook

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra offers only a handful of meaningful upgrades over its predecessor, including the 200MP camera, flatter display and more powerful processor. So it doesn't look like there's enough reasons to upgrade from the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

But if you have an older Galaxy S21 Ultra or another flagship from a few years ago, the Galaxy S23 Ultra could be the premium Android flagship to beat. We'll have to test out the cameras versus the Pixel 7 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max to see just how far Samsung has come, but if you're willing to pay top dollar the S23 Ultra could be the phone for you.

If you don't need an S Pen, the Galaxy S23 Plus could be a better value. For $200 less, you get a slightly smaller 6.6-inch display, but the same powerful Snapdragon chip, most of the same camera upgrades, an equally bright screen and the same 256GB of storage.

But if you want a phone that can do it all and want to see what a 200MP camera can do, the Ultra is definitely worth a look.