Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could ditch the S Pen to make way for this new tech

As we move further away from the release of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, rumors about its successor, the Galaxy S26 Ultra, are starting to emerge more frequently.

The latest comes from leaker PandaFlashPro on X, who suggests that Samsung may cut features from the S Pen to make space for new charging tech.

"Currently, Samsung Now has New S-Pen Tech, and Samsung is Ready to use it in the Ultra," they wrote in their tweet.

Specifically, they say that Samsung will remove the S-Pen Digitizer. Doing so would allegedly allow the company to add a Qi2 magnetic ring to the phone for charging and charging accessories.

Additionally, as Samsung is on a never-ending quest to make the thinnest phones in the world, it would also allow the phone maker to reduce the thickness of the S26 Ultra.

For comparison, the current S25 Ultra is Qi2 Ready, meaning it can use magnetic cases; however, unlike the iPhone 15 Pro Max, it does not have magnetic rings inside the phone.

If Samsung finally adds magnets to the phone, it would have a MagSafe-like feature, similar to Apple's.

New S Pen

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

In response to comments, PandaFlash indicated that Samsung would use similar tech for the S Pen that might be in the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Reportedly, Samsung has rebuilt the S Pen with new tech and a bigger form factor. The Z Fold 7 still won't have an internal holder for the S Pen and requires a special holding case.

It's not clear from this rumor whether or not the S26 Ultra will lose its built-in S Pen holder. Though PandaFlash does say that we won't be seeing a return of the Bluetooth-capable S Pen.

Outlook

(Image credit: Future)

There are a number of varying rumors about the S Pen, with regular Samsung leaker Jukan Choi posting recently that Samsung might remove the S Pen entirely after the Galaxy S27 series.

Assuming the S Pen rumors are true, we'll get our first look at it next month during the annual summer Galaxy Unpacked event, where Samsung's next foldables will be announced.

After that, Samsung usually announces its main flagship S series line in January, which is when we're likely to see the S26 family next year.

