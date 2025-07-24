Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra may still lack this long-awaited upgrade — what we know

Samsung fans could be in for some disappointment as a new leak appears to confirm the company's plans regarding the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s battery.

In a recent post, leaker Ice Universe states that the Galaxy S26 Ultra could feature the same 5,000 mAh battery as the Galaxy S25 Ultra. This isn't the first time we've heard this news, as Dutch outlet Galaxy Club reported the same thing only last week. If accurate, then this would mean Samsung hasn't updated the battery size since the Galaxy S20 Ultra in 2020, the first of Samsung's Ultra-branded phones.

However, while the lack of a battery upgrade is certainly disappointing, there could be some good news on the horizon. In a separate post, Ice Universe states that ”It is 100% confirmed that Samsung S26 Ultra will exceed the charging power of 45W!” Unfortunately, there's no specific number given, but we'd love to see Samsung competing with charging speed champions like the OnePlus 13, which offers up to 100W charging.

What else do we know about the Galaxy S26 series?

The Galaxy S25 Ultra. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

It's still early days when it comes to the Galaxy S26 series, so there's a lot that not even the leakers seem to know. However, there have been some rumors in recent months that give indications of Samsung possibly dropping the Galaxy S26 Plus from the range, instead launching the S26 Edge in its place.

On top of that, it appears that Samsung could drop Google Gemini as the default AI assistant, as Samsung comes close to finalizing a deal with Perplexity. This deal would mean that all Galaxy S26 models would come with Perplexity’s app preinstalled. On top of the possible new assistant, it has been hinted that the Snapdragon Elite Gen 2 won't come with a price increase. As such, the Galaxy S26 could feature the chip without increasing the retail price of the phone. However, there are indications that Samsung could be launching certain models with the Exynos 2600 chip instead.

Samsung keeping the same battery would be disappointing for sure, but we have to take rumors like this with a pinch of salt. We won't know anything for certain until Samsung officially unveils the device, which is likely to happen in early 2026, if Samsung keeps to its usual schedule.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News to get our up-to-date news, how-tos, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors