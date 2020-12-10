VPN deal: you can still save 49% on the #1-rated ExpressVPN with 3 months free

We'll put it simply – ExpressVPN is the best VPN on the market, and no matter what you want from your VPN, it can almost certainly do it better than any other provider. That's down to its intuitive apps, powerful privacy and security features, great streaming performance and class-leading support.

The only issue is that ExpressVPN is one of the more expensive VPNs on the market, and the fact that it doesn't often offer VPN deals adds to that. The result is that many people who want to save a little money might pick a cheaper option, even though it won't perform as well.

That's where this deal comes in. Now, Tom's Guide readers can claim three months free when signing up to a 12-month plan. Compared to paying monthly, that's an excellent saving of 49%, which should help take the sting out of the usually pretty premium pricing.

Thanks to the fact that ExpressVPN doesn't often drop its price, you can be sure that this is the cheapest way to get a plan with Express right now, and for the foreseeable future. However, we'd still recommend acting soon, as who knows how long this will last.

SAVE BIG ON THE BEST EVER VPN Save 49% on 15-month plan

If you want the #1 VPN available today but also fancy knocking a bit off the cost, this VPN deal is the perfect opportunity. ExpressVPN is offering Tom's Guide readers three months extra FREE, which works out at a saving of 49%, and a monthly price of just $6.67.View Deal

Why is this ExpressVPN deal so good?

Well, if you want the best of the best, ExpressVPN is the provider to choose. With great streaming performance, excellent speeds, great torrenting power plus rock-solid privacy and security out the box, it's the full package.

With military-grade AES-256 encryption, a selection of secure protocols, 3,000+ all-RAM servers in 94 countries plus simple, powerful apps that are great for both novices and experts, there's not much at all that we'd want to change – and we can find fault in almost anything.

If you're after something cheaper, Surfshark is always a good bet. While it can't match Express in terms of power or configuration, it's still great for streaming, and at $2.21 a month, it's not too expensive.

But, if you're the kind of person who won't settle for anything but the best (we don't blame you) ExpressVPN is more than worth the small extra cost – and this deal only makes is even more affordable.