The best Amazon Prime VPN in 2020

From Fleabag to House, Mad Men to The Man in the High Castle, Amazon Prime Video is one of the best streaming services on the market – but if you're traveling abroad, you'll need an Amazon Prime VPN to watch your favorite shows.

Thanks to licensing restrictions, Amazon limits your viewing outside of your home country, and unlike Netflix which can be tricked into showing you content from other countries through the use of the best VPN, Amazon's restrictions are tied to your account's country of origin.

So, for example, you're from the UK and signed up there. If you travel to the US you'll find only a small selection of Amazon Originals, not the full US library. However, if a big draw of Prime was the ability to watch live UK sports (certain Premier League football, for example), or blockbuster films like 1917 that are exclusive to Prime in the UK, your subscription will be all but useless. But, by using an Amazon Prime VPN to relocate yourself back home, you can access what you're paying for the world over.

What makes the best Amazon Prime VPN?

First up, you'll want to make sure your Amazon Prime VPN can actually unblock all the Amazon Prime content you're after. All the options below have no issue doing that, so we highly recommend picking from them.

Then, it's a good idea to pick a service with good speeds, especially between distant servers. That means you won't have to suffer any buffering, and you'll be able to watch in HD as if you were connected to your home Wi-Fi.

Finally, if you're a fan of streaming on the move, it's worth making sure your chosen Amazon Prime VPN has decent apps for all your devices. Most VPNs have good mobile offerings for Android and iOS, so that shouldn't be too much of an issue unless you go for a smaller provider.

It's also worth mentioning that using a VPN to change your location is against Amazon's Ts&Cs, so you should weigh up the minor risk against what you'll get out of it. If you think it is worth it, the VPNs below are our top choices, topped by the best all-rounder and #1-rated VPN ExpressVPN. Read on to find out more.

1. ExpressVPN – our top-rated Amazon Prime VPN

With great speeds worldwide and the power to reliably access Amazon alongside class-leading security features and super easy to use apps, ExpressVPN is our top pick for an Amazon Prime VPN – and now, Tom's Guide readers can claim three months free.

2. NordVPN – a super secure runner up

No surprises here – NordVPN is great for just about any streaming service, and Amazon Prime is no exception. With over 5,000 servers worldwide and excellent privacy extras, it's a great choice. Plus, at $3.71 a month with three months free, it's great value, too.

3. Surfshark – bargain option that doesn't skimp on features

If you're looking for a bargain Amazon Prime VPN, Surfshark could be your best option. With a recently-increased 3,200+ server network you'll have more choice than ever, and speeds are great overall – but we especially like the price of just $2.21 a month.

The best five Amazon Prime VPNs available

ExpressVPN is quite simply the best Amazon Prime VPN on the market, and it's earned that title through reliably delivering on pretty much every front for a long time.

Seeing as you're here, your priority is going to be Prime access, and no matter where you're based or have travelled to, you should be able to be able to watch what you pay for. That's not just down to being able to sidestep Amazon's location tracking – it's also thanks to the 3,000+ servers in 94 countries, so whether you're from India, Israel, Egypt or Ireland, you'll be able to get stuck in wherever you are.

However, just accessing Prime doesn't get you the top spot here – there are a number of services that can do that. No, we're looking for an effective all-round security suite that's perfect for both Amazon Prime VPN use as well as keeping you safe day to day.

ExpressVPN is just that, with excellent encryption, all-RAM servers that can't hold your data, a kill switch, split tunneling, and super useful apps on a huge range of devices so you can stay safe and stream on the move.

If you want to watch Amazon Prime abroad on your Xbox or PlayStation (we're sure somebody's taken their console on holiday before), you'll also be able to use Express's MediaStreamer SmartDNS function, which allows you to change your location even on devices that don't support true VPN connections.

All of that plus excellent speeds, an audited zero-logging policy and superb customer support, and you've got the best Amazon Prime VPN on the market, bar none.

Get 49% off plus 3 free months of the best Prime VPN

If you fancy unlocking everything on Amazon Prime overseas, Tom's Guide readers are being offered 49% and three free months of ExpressVPN – which means you'll get 15 months for the price of 12. Not bad for the best Amazon Prime VPN on the planet.



If you've heard of one VPN, it'll be NordVPN. However, while the TV ads and sports team sponsorships are impressive, it's not all for show – it really is one of the best services out there, and it works especially well as an Amazon Prime VPN.

With tons of servers worldwide (although its 60+ locations can't quite match Express) you'll have a huge range to choose from, and in our testing it was super reliable for unblocking Amazon Prime Video.

You'll also get access to Netflix, iPlayer, Disney+ and loads more, so if you're fed up of what's on offer on Prime, you can run the gamut of all your other subscriptions too.

Security is a high priority for NordVPN, so you'll be treated to some unusual privacy functions like Double VPN and Onion over VPN, alongside all the basics such as good encryption and a functional kill switch.

If you're a mobile user you might find the iOS and Android apps a little difficult – they use the same map interface as the desktop clients, but it doesn't translate perfectly – but that's a small issue with what's otherwise a well-rounded, good value VPN.



Unblocking streaming sites is a big part of Surfshark's brand, and while it does provide excellent security features, it's commonly used as a sort of cheap 'enhancement' for those looking to get the most out of streaming services they already pay for.

So, as expected, it's both super effective as an Amazon Prime VPN and it's useful for Netflix, iPlayer, Disney+, and almost everything else – and its unlimited connections policy means you'll be able to get set up on every device you own.

It's also well-suited to VPN beginners. Although it has some genuinely useful in-depth features like MultiHop, the apps manage to appear very easy to use without feeling absolutely bare-bones and sparse – it really is amazing how far good app design will get you.

For the truly privacy-conscious, the lack of an independent audit on the majority of its systems (the browser extensions were audited in 2018) may be a turn-off, but in the grand scheme it's not a huge issue, especially if you're only really planning on anonymizing your browsing and watching Amazon Prime overseas.

And the best bit: the price. For less than $2.50 a month you'll be able to get all of the above, and if you're on a budget Surfshark is absolutely unbeatable, and we highly recommend it as the best cheap VPN on the market.





Hotspot Shield is the go-to provider if you want a fast VPN, and if you want to stream Amazon Prime in HD without a moment's buffering, it's a seriously tempting choice.

With access to Amazon Prime – as well as other services such as Netflix, Disney+ and the ever-tricky BBC iPlayer – it makes a great all-round streaming VPN. Plus, with simple and intuitive apps, it's a piece of cake getting connected and watching.

It's worth noting, however, that Hotspot Shield isn't hugely configurable, and that's down to the proprietary Catapult Hydra protocol. While it provides searingly fast connections, it's only compatible with Hotspot Shield's bundled apps, and while that's probably not an issue for the vast majority, it's worth mentioning in case you plan on setting up your Amazon Prime VPN manually.

But, if you want a swift VPN to unblock Amazon Prime as well as every other streaming service you subscribe to, Hotspot Shield is a great choice.



If you're looking for an Amazon Prime VPN that offers dedicated streaming features, CyberGhost is a solid choice. Boasting around 7,000 servers in 90 countries, you'll have a huge choice to pick from, meaning wherever you are, you should be able to unblock Amazon Prime.

And it's not just Amazon Prime that CyberGhost can unblock – Netflix, iPlayer and the rest are also on the table. And, on that note, one of CyberGhost's standout features is its server filtering tech: you'll be able to choose whichever streaming site you want to watch, and pick a server that's optimized for it.

However, while it's very effective, CyberGhost doesn't come across quite as polish as the others on this list, especially on mobile. While the apps are stable and usable, they lack the finesse of, say ExpressVPN.

Again, though, that's a minor quibble, and for the price it's excellent value. Plus, you'll also be treated to a 45-day money back guarantee should you not be happy with the service, so all in all, CyberGhost offers a pretty complete package for a bargain price.



Best Amazon Prime VPN FAQs

What is the best Amazon Prime VPN? For the best combination of Amazon Prime unblocking, general privacy and ease of use, we recommend ExpressVPN as the best Amazon Prime VPN available. However, NordVPN is an excellent alternative, and if you want a cheap Prime VPN, we also recommend Surfshark as a budget option.

Why do I need a Amazon Prime VPN? If you travel abroad and try to watch content on Amazon Prime, you'll notice that the selection will be limited to a handful of Amazon Originals. This is due to the fact of Amazon only allowing you to use your account in the country it was signed up for it. That's very different to Netflix, which will allow you to watch a different geographic library of content depending on where you are. So, while an Amazon Prime VPN might not be as useful as a Netflix VPN is for discovering new shows, it's absolutely essential if you watch use Prime abroad. All you need to do is sign up, set your country to your home nation, and bingo – you're set.

Is it legal to use a VPN for Amazon Prime? Using a VPN goes against Amazon's terms of service, so it's worth reading the small print to make sure you're happy with the risk. However, if it lets you watch what you want, you can safely say that you haven't been detected. In terms of criminality, you're not breaking any laws by changing your location with an Amazon Prime VPN. The restrictions are enforced by Amazon to protect itself – it can't distribute content that's licensed to other providers in different countries. However, there are no rules being broken on your end.