VPN deal: bargain CyberGhost offer gives you six months free on one-year plan

As one of the leading VPN providers on the market, CyberGhost specializes in making streaming and torrenting as easy as can be while also providing excellent privacy features. However, while it’s regularly available for less than $3 a month, users were previously only able to get that price when signing up for a lengthy three-year plan.

CyberGhost has just turned that on its head by offering six months free on its one-year plan, which works out at a huge 79% saving (over its rolling monthly sub), or just $2.75 a month. This is following the trend of VPN providers offering excellent savings on shorter plans, giving users more flexibility and excellent value for money – and it's something we're really glad to see.

If you head over to the site you might notice a ticking clock with a terrifyingly small number of hours left on this deal – but don’t worry, we understand that this offer should be carrying on well into August.

While we can’t be sure when it’ll end, you have got more than a few hours left to make up your mind. When you’ve done that, just head back here to claim this cracking deal on one of the best providers on the market.

CyberGhost deal | $2.75/mo plus six months free

Save 79%: This deal is a great way of grabbing a seriously cheap monthly price on CyberGhost without getting tied up in a multi-year contract. For less than $50 all-in, you'll get 18 months of cover from one of the best streaming and torrenting VPNs on the market. And, if it doesn't suit you, you've got a huge 45-day money-back guarantee covering you.View Deal

Why is this CyberGhost deal so good?

If you’re a keen streamer or torrenter, CyberGhost has some really neat functions built into its apps. For a start, rather than having to go through a lengthy trial-and-error process to find a connection that’s suited to certain activity, CyberGhost has filters that sort its huge range of servers into those that are best for streaming and torrenting.

If you want to watch BBC iPlayer, pick a streaming server in the UK. If you want a fast, safe P2P connection, select a torrenting server in your country that’s got the best download speed. It’s all very simple and, if we’re honest, we’d love to see this featured in other VPNs.

CyberGhost has got some competition, though. Our top-rated torrenting VPN is ExpressVPN, and while it’s a little more expensive at $6.67 a month, we think it’s absolutely worth the premium thanks to its great P2P and streaming support, plus excellent apps and audited privacy policy.

If you’re looking to pay as little as possible, Surfshark is also a great torrenting or streaming VPN and comes in at just $1.99 – but that price is only available on a two-year plan.

If you’re after a more flexible way to get the already affordable CyberGhost, this summer sale is your best chance to do that – and with six months free, it’s a very tempting offer.