5 Cyber Week mattress deals with the best free gifts – up to $1,749 in savings

We’re well into Cyber Week now, so if you’re still looking for an affordable mattress there are some last-minute deals worth considering before the sales finally come to an end. Many of the best mattress brands and retailers are still running offers, so you haven’t missed out just yet.

We’ve scoured the remaining holiday season mattress sales and have picked out five deals that come with the best free gifts, from sleep-sensing tech to an adjustable bed base that will appeal to anyone who enjoys reading in bed.

All of these mattresses come with a trial period too, so you can test them properly at home to ensure you’ve made the right choice for your body and sleep. If you change your mind during the trial, you can return the mattress and get a refund. Each of the following are also covered with a warranty, with 10 years being the average.

Serta iComfort mattress: from $1,099 at Serta Serta iComfort mattress: from $1,099 at Serta

Free gifts: bed base and bedding, worth up to $799

This deal has rolled over from Cyber Monday and runs until 6 December, so you have a few days left to jump on it. When you buy an iComfort memory foam or hybrid mattress you’ll get a free Foundation and bedding, together worth up to $799. The bundle includes either one or two pillows, a sheet set and a mattress protector. The Foundation acts as a base for the iComfort, boosting stability and helping the mattress to perform at its best. The Serta iComfort focuses on full body support and pressure relief, with cooling foam to regulate in-bed temperature.

PlushBeds Botanical Bliss organic mattress: from PlushBeds Botanical Bliss organic mattress: from $2,599 $1,340 at PlushBeds

Free gifts: luxury bedding bundle, worth up to $549

Not only will you save up to $1,250 on the PlushBeds Botanical Bliss latex mattress, you’ll also get up to $549 of free bedding: two Plush Resort pillows, a Luxury Sheet Set and a mattress protector. While it isn’t as much of a show-stopper gift as Serta’s, this PlushBeds discount is huge and when combined with free gifts, it’s one of the best deals here. The Botanical Bliss, which sits highly in our best organic mattress, is made from certified organic materials and comes in two firmness options and three heights. Latex is also naturally temperature regulating, meaning the Botanical Bliss is a good choice for anyone who sleeps hot.

Sealy Posturepedic Plus Satisfied II 14" hybrid: from Sealy Posturepedic Plus Satisfied II 14" hybrid: from $1,499 $1,274 at Mattress Firm

Free gift: Adjustable Bed Base, worth up to $499

Like the Serta, this is a good deal if you want a new bed and a mattress. The entry-level 50 Series Adjustable Bed Base has a user rating of 4.3 out of 5 (generated from over 11,000 user reviews) and can be raised at one end – great for sitting up and reading. But it only comes with select mattresses in a queen or king size, including our pick, the Sealy Posturepedic Plus Satisfied II 14". This hybrid isolates motion and provides pressure-relieving comfort for your entire body, with a layer of gel memory foam adding cooling and firmer support.

Nectar Premier Copper: from Nectar Premier Copper: from $1,697 $1,299 at Nectar

Free gifts: sleep tech and bedding, worth up to $498

This is Nectar’s dedicated cooling mattress with heat-conductive copper fibers woven into the fabric. It comes with up to $498 of free gifts, including one or two cooling pillows, a 300-thread count sheet set, waterproof mattress protector and a Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) with Sleep Sensing tech. Those are some excellent free gifts, boosting the value of an already affordable mattress for hot sleepers. In our Nectar Premier Copper mattress review, we praised its ability to regulate temperature and found it very comfy for side sleeping.

Awara Natural Luxury Hybrid mattress: from Awara Natural Luxury Hybrid mattress: from $1,398 $899 at Awara

Free gifts: organic bedding bundle, worth up to $499

You can save $200 on the Awara Natural Luxury Hybrid Mattress and get up to $499 of free gifts too, taking the overall saving to $699 on the largest size. The free organic bedding bundle includes two luxury pillows, a sheets set and a mattress protector to keep your new bed safe from spills and stains. The Awara mattress is made using a range of certified organic materials, including supportive latex, soft-touch cotton and breathable New Zealand wool. A queen size costs $1,199 in the sale.

While all of these deals come with a great range of free gifts, we always recommend choosing a mattress that suits your sleep and body first, rather than just picking based on price or free gifts alone.

Other things to look out for are a decent trial period (the average is around 100 nights) and a warranty (10 years is average, though some organic models have longer coverage). For more offers, see our round-up of the biggest mattress sales.

For extra guidance on which type of mattress to go for, use our best mattress guide, which includes some great memory foam mattresses, as well as affordable mattresses in a box, plus cooling mattresses for hot sleepers.