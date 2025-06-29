Havaiana's 4th of July sale is live — save up to 60% on summer sandals now
Are you in search of the perfect summer sandal? Havaianas is here to answer your prayers. Colorful, comfortable and budget-friendly, Havaianas sandals and flip flops are ideal for those summer beach trips, backyard barbecues and pool parties. And the best part is, they're currently on sale!
In honor of 4th of July, Havaianas is hosting a huge sale with up to 60% off popular men's, women's and kids' styles. Plus, use coupon code "VIPEXTRA" to save an extra 5% off. With deals starting at just $10, this is a sale you don't want to miss. Below, I've rounded up my favorite Havaianas deals worth adding to your cart now. Also, check out our full guide to the best 4th of July sales.
Quick Links
- shop all Havaianas deals
- Havaianas Urban Basic Flip Flops (Men's): was $36 now $10
- Havaianas Slim Organic Flip Flops (Women's): was $34 now $15
- Havaianas Aqua Sandals (Women's): was $36 now $16
- Havaianas Slim Sparkle Flip Flops (Women's): was $38 now $16
- Havaianas Power 2.0 Flip Flops (Men's): was $42 now $18
Havaianas deals
This versatile shoe is perfect for hitting the beach while wearing your favorite swimsuit or pairing with shorts and heading out to dinner. The casual shoe has wide straps made of fabric and a soft rubber sole for extra comfort. Note: Use coupon code "VIPEXTRA" at checkout to get this price.
Add some floral flair to your summer shoe game with these thin strapped flip flops. Available in three different colors, the metallic straps offer a touch of sophistication whether you're running errands or heading to the pool. Note: Use coupon code "VIPEXTRA" at checkout to get this price.
Slide into something a little more comfortable with these slide sandals. They features two wide strips that make an easy-to-wear X shape on the front. Their vibrant pink hue makes them the statement piece your wardrobe needs this summer. Note: Use coupon code "VIPEXTRA" at checkout to get this price.
Add some sparkle to your footwear with these classic flip flops. Glitter is the main event when it comes to these sandals that you'll be sporting all summer long. Note: Use coupon code "VIPEXTRA" at checkout to get this price.
If you need a flop with a little extra support, this is the pair for you. They feature an ergonomic sole and a sporty style. You'll love wearing these ultra comfortable sandals just about everywhere. Note: Use coupon code "VIPEXTRA" at checkout to get this price.
