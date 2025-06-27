Paramount Plus offers a 1-month free trial — stream 'MobLand,' 'Yellowstone,' 'RuPaul's Drag Race' and more for free

Prime Day is just around the corner, but you don't have to wait until then to get one of the hottest streaming deals we've seen so far this year.

Paramount Plus is offering 30 days of free streaming with a limited-time discount code. That way, you can check out "Yellowstone," MobLand," and all the best Paramount Plus shows and movies without paying a dime.

I have to say, this is a great deal while it lasts. It lets you enjoy premium TV shows, blockbuster movies, and exclusive content for free at a time when streaming service price hikes are eating up monthly budgets everywhere.

Here's how to claim this killer streaming deal before it's gone. For even more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Paramount Plus coupon codes.

Paramount Plus subscription: 30 days of free streaming with promo code: WEMISSYOU @ Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus typically offers new users a seven-day free trial, but for a limited time, it's extending that offer to a full 30 days of free streaming with either the Paramount Plus Essential or Premium plan.

Use code: WEMISSYOU

Typically, Paramount Plus limits new users to a 1-week free trial, but this promo code extends that trial period to a whole month. Just as with the 1-week trial, this promo code applies to both the Paramount Plus Essential tier and its newly rebranded Premium tier, formerly Paramount Plus with Showtime.

Sign up for a Paramount Plus Essential or Premium plan, and enter the promo code "WEMISSYOU" at checkout to get 30 days of streaming for free.

With a Paramount Plus subscription, you get access to an ever-growing library of originals, live sports, and 24/7 news coverage all at a very competitive price point. The $7.99/month Essential plan includes ads and excludes some local CBS live channels, but you'll still have access to popular originals, kids’ programming, and on-demand entertainment.

For a few bucks more, you can get Paramount Plus Premium at $12.99 a month, which adds Showtime's entire library, additional live sports coverage like March Madness and the PGA tour, and the option to stream in 4K, Dolby Vision, and HDR10 on select titles. You also won't have to sit through ads except during select live TV broadcasts.

Paramount Plus offers plenty of original programming like the "Yellowstone" spin-off "1883," the critically acclaimed "MobLand" series starring Tom Hardy (which just got renewed for a second season), and tons of "Star Trek" spin-offs. There's also plenty for young viewers to enjoy with a whole selection of new and classic Nickelodeon shows, including the "iCarly" revival as well as every single episode of "SpongeBob SquarePants."

Paramount Plus' movie library is worth shouting out as well, as the Premium tier gets you access to critically acclaimed new releases like "Love Me" and "Noah's Arc: The Movie." Paramount Plus also offers live sports, such as the NFL, The Masters, the PGA Tour, and the UEFA Champions League, and you also get access to your local CBS feed.

For even more streaming recommendations, you can check out our list of Paramount Plus movies to watch this month.