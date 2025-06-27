'America’s comfiest mattress for nearly all sleepers' is now $400 off ahead of the 4th of July sales

The Saatva Classic is our top pick for most sleepers wanting to upgrade their sleep comfort, and as of today the Classic is $400 off at Saatva thanks to our VIP discount. This deal saves you up to $200 more on the Classic compared to what you'll save in the general public Saatva sale, with a queen priced $1,699 (was $2,099). Just use our link above to see this new lower price.

Claire Davies, our Managing Editor of Sleep who spent seven months sleeping on the Saatva Classic, says it revolutionized her sleep, and we rate it as the best mattress of 2025 overall. $1,699 for a queen is the price we see it sell for during most holiday sales – it was $4 cheaper at $1,695 during Presidents' Day, but we don't expect the Classic to fall any lower for the 4th July sales.

Below we take a closer look at this deal, but if you have a smaller budget our guide to this month's best mattress sales has good options for less.

Saatva Classic twin was $1,399 now $999 at Saatva

"America’s comfiest mattress for nearly all sleepers" is how our Senior Sleep Editor Claire described Saatva's flagship model in our Saatva Classic mattress review. We awarded it full marks, labelling it the best hybrid mattress you can buy. This luxury innerspring comes in three feels and two heights, making it one of the most versatile beds on the market, with integrated spinal support to alleviate back pain (Claire found "relief from hip and lower back pain" when sleeping on it). Our VIP discount will save you up to $200 more on the Classic compared to what you'd save in this month's Saatva mattress sale. A queen costs $1,699 (was $2,099), matching the cheapest prices of every major holiday except Presidents' Day (where it was only $4 cheaper). The mattress has excellent benefits too: a year's trial, lifetime warranty, and free installation plus old mattress and frame removal. Our review: ★★★★★

User score: ★★★★★ (4,000+ reviews)

Hotel-style comfort at home

After a seven month testing period the Saatva Classic mattress earned a rare full marks from our expert team — everyone from our lightweight side sleeper to our dedicated stomach sleeper had something to praise the Classic for.

The Saatva Classic is the best luxury mattress we've tested and uses a dense pillow top combined with a dual spring base to deliver comfort akin to the types of mattresses used in hotels.

A five star sleep experience, the breathable Classic remains a neutral temperature overnight, making it a good choice for hot weather.

(Image credit: Future)

And while the feel is bouncy (similar to a traditional innerspring) our lead tester shares a bed with her husband and sometimes her toddler and was impressed with the motion isolation of the Classic. Combined with the crowd pleasing feel, we feel it's a good mattress for couples.

We see Saatva sales throughout the year but $400 off when you spend $1,000 tends to be reserved for special occasions — this is an unusually good 4th of July sale from the brand.

And with mattress tariffs likely to increase the MSRP over summer, this could be the cheapest price we see for months.

Smaller budget? Try this instead...