Live
Nintendo Switch 2 restocks live — Walmart drop confirm this week and latest update
Walmart is restocking Switch 2 this week
Nintendo Switch 2 continues to be a tricky console to buy. Retailers are sold out and the sporadic restocks are being snapped up in minutes when they appear.
The hybrid console launched earlier this month (on June 5) and hasn't been consistently available since then. However, more restocks are on the way, and Walmart has confirmed it will restock Switch 2 on Wednesday (June 25).
In the U.K., supply levels have been significantly better, with more frequent Switch 2 restocks, some of which have lasted for hours, if not multiple days. U.K. gamers shouldn't have much trouble buying a Switch this week.
The Nintendo Switch 2 costs $449 / £395 standalone or $499 / £429 bundled with a copy of the popular launch game, Mario Kart World. In this live blog, we'll help you secure a console at base price rather than having to turn to a reseller charging an eye-watering markup (we've seen some ask for $700+).
Here at Tom's Guide, we've got a team of restock experts who have been helping readers purchase hard-to-find tech items for more than five years. So, if you've got a Switch 2 on your shopping list, stick with us and we'll bring you the latest updates and all the retailer links you need to secure yours ASAP.
Nintendo Switch 2 restocks - quick links
- Best Buy: check stock
- Walmart: check stock (restock on June 25)
- GameStop: check stock
- Target: check stock
- Nintendo: check stock
- Amazon: check stock
- Newegg: check stock
- Sam's Club: check stock
- Antonline: check stock
- BJs: check stock
- Dell: check stock
- Verizon: check stock
- Costco: check stock
Nintendo Switch 2 restocks: Full retailer listings
Walmart has confirmed it will be restocking Nintendo Switch 2 on Wednesday, June 25. The restock event will initially be exclusive to Walmart Plus members, starting at 9 p.m. ET, before opening up to everyone at 10 p.m. ET.
Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Walmart
Best Buy last restocked the Switch 2 on June 11. The electronics retailer has been another regular source of Switch 2 stock, but it's currently sold out.
Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Best Buy
Target last restocked the Switch 2 on Friday, June 6. This could mean the next drop is a little ways off as the retailer may need some time to build up its inventory again.
Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Target
GameStop is currently sold out of Switch 2 consoles. However, as a specialist video game retailer, we're expecting more stock to arrive shortly, so watch this space.
Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ GameStop
After being absent from the Switch 2 pre-order phase, Amazon U.S. launched a Nintendo Switch 2 listing page last week. But in a very strange move, it's now taken it down again, so at present there are no signs of Switch 2 stock at Amazon U.S. Over in the U.K., the mega retailer has been stocking Switch 2 for weeks and restocked often.
My Nintendo Store is using an invite system to allocate its available Switch 2 stock. You will need to meet specific criteria, including having a Nintendo Switch Online account and then be selected and sent an invite to order the console.
Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Nintendo Store
Antonline's Switch 2 listings have a "coming soon" message. This could be a sign that the tech retailer is planning to restock the console in the near future, though that message has been there quite a while now, so it's a little puzzling.
Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Antonline
Newegg's Nintendo Switch 2 pages are live, but there's currently no stock. Newegg may restock the console soon, but nothing is confirmed yet, so this is another one to watch closely for now.
Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Newegg
Sam's Club has a listing page for the Nintendo Switch 2, which currently advises the console is "coming soon." This could be an indication that the retailer is planning to take Switch 2 orders in the near future, so be sure to watch this space.
Nintendo Switch 2 accessories
The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller is practically guaranteed to be the most in-demand Switch 2 accessory, and it packs a suitable upgrade over its predecessor adding a headphone jack, the new "C" button, and customizable back buttons.
Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop
Need an extra set of Joy-Con 2 controllers for multiplayer, or just because it's always nice to have a spare? You can pick up an additional set of Joy-Con 2 at various retailers for $94.
Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop
One of Switch 2's new features is GameChat, and to get the most out of this new addition you'll need a Nintendo Switch 2 Camera to video chat with your friends online.
Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop
The official Nintendo Switch 2 Camera is pretty dull, but this licensed third-party one from Hori is anything but. It's modeled after the iconic Piranha Planet from the Super Mario series and offers all the same features, plus you can close the Piranha's head to give yourself some privacy as needed. Huge caveat: it's resolution maxes out at 480p, whereas the Nintendo camera is 1080p.
Additional retailers: Best Buy
You don't need the Switch Joy-Con 2 Wheel to enjoy games like Mario Kart World, but it'll sure make the experience much more fun. You can get a set of two for just $24.
Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop
It's not the most exciting Switch 2 accessory, but should you need a spare AC adapter for your Switch to you can get one for $34. It connects directly to the Switch 2 Switch 2 dock.
Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop
Take your Switch 2 on the road with the official Switch 2 All-In-One Carrying Case. It's big enough so you can carry the Switch 2, Nintendo Switch 2 dock, Joy-Con 2 controllers, various cables, and up to six game cards.
Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop
The Switch 2 comes with an increased storage capacity of up to 2TB. However, the Switch 2 is only compatible with microSD Express cards, which means you'll need new storage cards for your console.
Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop
Nintendo Switch 2 games
Mario Kart World will launch on the same day as the Switch 2. This new entry will allow up to 24 drivers to take part in each race, and you'll be able to drive anywhere on the track. Nintendo also said gamers can expect new power-ups.
Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop| Walmart
Cyberpunk 2077 on Switch 2 is the definitive way to enjoy CDPR's critically acclaimed first-person open-world RPG on the go. You play a mercenary named V, completing missions in the dark city of the future, Night City, though your main aim is surviving the chaos that surrounds you. This Ultimate Edition also includes the essential Phantom Liberty DLC expansion, which opens up a new area of the map, the ruthless Dogtown.
Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop
Donkey Kong Bananza will launch on July 17 and allow DK to smash his way through (and down into) the surrounding terrain. He can punch his way through mountains or head underground in search of collectibles. It's hands-down one of the Switch 2's biggest titles.
Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop| Walmart
Street Fighter 6 1-2 Fighters Edition features 26 characters and 20 stages. You'll fight your way to the top with all-new content and game modes exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2, like Local Wireless One-on-One and Avatar Matches.
Additional retailers: GameStop | Walmart
An enhanced edition of Kirby and the Forgotten Land will make its way to the Switch 2. It'll feature everything we loved about the original as well as some improvements like better graphical fidelity, HDR support, and frame rate improvements. The ever-adorable Kirby gets a bump from 30fps to 60fps and you can enjoy 1080p gameplay in handheld mode or 1440p when docked.
Additional retailers: GameStop | Walmart
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is being ported over to the Switch 2. It promises improved visuals and performance. It also brings support for Zelda Notes, a game-specific service found in the Nintendo Switch app that's exclusive to the Switch 2. It brings voice-assisted navigation, voice memories, and item sharing.
Additional retailers: GameStop| Walmart
The original Switch's definitive launch game has returned for the Switch 2, and now it's been enhanced for Nintendo's new hardware. It's the masterpiece you (probably) know, but it looks and runs better than ever. If you've never played Breath of the Wild, there really isn't a better time to jump into Hyrule than via this Switch 2 Edition.
Additional retailers: Best Buy
Nintendo Switch 2 restocks UK
- Amazon: Check stock
- Argos: Check stock
- Smyths: Check stock
- Currys: Check Stock
- Very: Check stock
- ShopTo: Check stock
- EE Store: check stock
- The Game Collection: Check stock
- My Nintendo Store: Check stock
- John Lewis: Check stock
- GAME: Check stock
I'm a Senior Entertainment Editor at Tom's Guide with five years of experience tracking restocks on hard-to-buy items from PS5 and Xbox Series X to the ultra-rare PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection. Over the years, I've learned how to play (and win) the restock game, and I'm using all this expertise to help you pick up a Nintendo Switch 2 this week.
I'm an Editor in Chief at Tom's guide with over a decade's experience in consumer tech journalism. I was there in 2017 when Nintendo launched the first Switch and I've been following the rise of Nintendo's console ever since. Now, with the sequel system out in the wild, I'm here to help you secure yours wherever you're based.
LIVE: Latest Updates
UK stock has vanished too
If you live in the U.K., then you've probably found it a lot easier to get your hands on a Switch 2 console. Retailers across the pond have seemingly had a steady flow of consoles coming through — but right now it seems very quiet out there.
Neither Amazon nor Argos in the U.K. currently have any stock left and other retailers like Very.co.uk and Game.co.uk are also coming up empty.
- Amazon: Check stock
- Argos: Check stock
- Very: Check stock
- Game: Check stock
A retailer sweep to start the week
The story of the Switch 2 so far has been of stock just trickling through some of the retailers and, sadly it looks like little has changed as we start the week.
It's Jeff managing the blog at the moment and I've started out by checking through all the retailers on our list. There's nothing so far that I can see in any of the big outlets so we'll just have to sit tight for now.
Walmart did confirm last week that it'll get a new shipment in starting at 9 pm Eastern/6 pm Pacific on Wednesday (June 25). Keep in mind that you do need to be a Walmart+ member to purchase the console or the Mario Kart World bundle.
Here's all the links to the retailers again, so you can have a look at your own leisure. Don't worry though, we'll keep checking through as the week goes on.
Amazon: check stock
Best Buy: check stock
Walmart: check stock
GameStop: check stock
Target: check stock
Nintendo: check stock
Newegg: check stock
Sam's Club: check stock
Antonline: check stock
Dell: check stock
Costco: check stock
Let's get Switch 2 restock tracking
Welcome! It's the start of a new week, and that's means it's time to get down to the business of Nintendo Switch 2 restock tracking. We've got eyes on all major retailers in the U.S. and U.K., and we'll bring you the latest updates throughout the week. Keep this live blog bookmarked as it's your one-stop-shop for all Switch 2 restock news.