Nintendo Switch 2 restocks live — Walmart drop confirm this week and latest update

Nintendo Switch 2 continues to be a tricky console to buy. Retailers are sold out and the sporadic restocks are being snapped up in minutes when they appear.

The hybrid console launched earlier this month (on June 5) and hasn't been consistently available since then. However, more restocks are on the way, and Walmart has confirmed it will restock Switch 2 on Wednesday (June 25).

In the U.K., supply levels have been significantly better, with more frequent Switch 2 restocks, some of which have lasted for hours, if not multiple days. U.K. gamers shouldn't have much trouble buying a Switch this week.

The Nintendo Switch 2 costs $449 / £395 standalone or $499 / £429 bundled with a copy of the popular launch game, Mario Kart World. In this live blog, we'll help you secure a console at base price rather than having to turn to a reseller charging an eye-watering markup (we've seen some ask for $700+).

Here at Tom's Guide, we've got a team of restock experts who have been helping readers purchase hard-to-find tech items for more than five years. So, if you've got a Switch 2 on your shopping list, stick with us and we'll bring you the latest updates and all the retailer links you need to secure yours ASAP.

Nintendo Switch 2 restocks: Full retailer listings

RESTOCK ON JUNE 25 Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at Walmart Walmart has confirmed it will be restocking Nintendo Switch 2 on Wednesday, June 25. The restock event will initially be exclusive to Walmart Plus members, starting at 9 p.m. ET, before opening up to everyone at 10 p.m. ET.

Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Walmart

CHECK STOCK Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at Target Target last restocked the Switch 2 on Friday, June 6. This could mean the next drop is a little ways off as the retailer may need some time to build up its inventory again.

Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Target

CHECK STOCK Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at GameStop GameStop is currently sold out of Switch 2 consoles. However, as a specialist video game retailer, we're expecting more stock to arrive shortly, so watch this space.

Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ GameStop

NO LISTING PAGE Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart Bundle: $498.50 at Amazon After being absent from the Switch 2 pre-order phase, Amazon U.S. launched a Nintendo Switch 2 listing page last week. But in a very strange move, it's now taken it down again, so at present there are no signs of Switch 2 stock at Amazon U.S. Over in the U.K., the mega retailer has been stocking Switch 2 for weeks and restocked often.

REQUEST INVITE Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at nintendo.com My Nintendo Store is using an invite system to allocate its available Switch 2 stock. You will need to meet specific criteria, including having a Nintendo Switch Online account and then be selected and sent an invite to order the console.

Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Nintendo Store

CHECK STOCK Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at antonline Antonline's Switch 2 listings have a "coming soon" message. This could be a sign that the tech retailer is planning to restock the console in the near future, though that message has been there quite a while now, so it's a little puzzling.

Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Antonline

CHECK STOCK Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at Newegg Newegg's Nintendo Switch 2 pages are live, but there's currently no stock. Newegg may restock the console soon, but nothing is confirmed yet, so this is another one to watch closely for now.

Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Newegg

CHECK STOCK Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart Bundle: $499 at Sam's Club US Sam's Club has a listing page for the Nintendo Switch 2, which currently advises the console is "coming soon." This could be an indication that the retailer is planning to take Switch 2 orders in the near future, so be sure to watch this space.

Nintendo Switch 2 accessories

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller: $84 at Walmart The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller is practically guaranteed to be the most in-demand Switch 2 accessory, and it packs a suitable upgrade over its predecessor adding a headphone jack, the new "C" button, and customizable back buttons.

Nintendo Switch 2 Camera: $54 at Walmart One of Switch 2's new features is GameChat, and to get the most out of this new addition you'll need a Nintendo Switch 2 Camera to video chat with your friends online.

Hori Piranha Plant Camera for Switch 2: $59 at Walmart The official Nintendo Switch 2 Camera is pretty dull, but this licensed third-party one from Hori is anything but. It's modeled after the iconic Piranha Planet from the Super Mario series and offers all the same features, plus you can close the Piranha's head to give yourself some privacy as needed. Huge caveat: it's resolution maxes out at 480p, whereas the Nintendo camera is 1080p.

Nintendo Switch 2 AC Adapter: $34 at Walmart It's not the most exciting Switch 2 accessory, but should you need a spare AC adapter for your Switch to you can get one for $34. It connects directly to the Switch 2 Switch 2 dock.

Nintendo Switch 2 games

Mario Kart World: $79 at Amazon Mario Kart World will launch on the same day as the Switch 2. This new entry will allow up to 24 drivers to take part in each race, and you'll be able to drive anywhere on the track. Nintendo also said gamers can expect new power-ups.

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition: $69 at Amazon Cyberpunk 2077 on Switch 2 is the definitive way to enjoy CDPR's critically acclaimed first-person open-world RPG on the go. You play a mercenary named V, completing missions in the dark city of the future, Night City, though your main aim is surviving the chaos that surrounds you. This Ultimate Edition also includes the essential Phantom Liberty DLC expansion, which opens up a new area of the map, the ruthless Dogtown.

Donkey Kong Bananza: $69 at Amazon Donkey Kong Bananza will launch on July 17 and allow DK to smash his way through (and down into) the surrounding terrain. He can punch his way through mountains or head underground in search of collectibles. It's hands-down one of the Switch 2's biggest titles.

Street Fighter 6: $59 at Amazon Street Fighter 6 1-2 Fighters Edition features 26 characters and 20 stages. You'll fight your way to the top with all-new content and game modes exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2, like Local Wireless One-on-One and Avatar Matches.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land Star-Crossed World: $79 at Amazon An enhanced edition of Kirby and the Forgotten Land will make its way to the Switch 2. It'll feature everything we loved about the original as well as some improvements like better graphical fidelity, HDR support, and frame rate improvements. The ever-adorable Kirby gets a bump from 30fps to 60fps and you can enjoy 1080p gameplay in handheld mode or 1440p when docked.

Nintendo Switch 2 restocks UK

