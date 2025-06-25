The cheap bedding product that has kept me sleeping cool so far this summer

The top sheet, also known as a flat sheet, is possibly the most controversial item in the bedding world (well, after the bedskirt, but let's not go there.) This extra layer is considered unnecessary fuss by critics, but in my opinion just as important as having one of the best mattresses — especially in the summer.

I cling to my top sheet when the weather warms up, relying on this thin layer to achieve the almost contradictory task of keeping me cozy while keeping me cool.

Of course, a top sheet, even one made with breathable materials, will never achieve the temperature regulation of the best cooling mattresses. But this inexpensive bedding item is an essential part of my cooling set up. Here's why...

What is a flat sheet? A flat sheet, or top sheet, sits like a barrier between you and your duvet or comforter. Heavy covers can be difficult to wash but with a top sheet preventing your blankets from touching your body, they stay cleaner for longer. Flat sheets are also known for their luxurious looks. The best hotels make their beds with top sheets as they help the bed seem inviting and put together. During winter, top sheets can also keep you a comfortable temperature, creating additional insulation when you're tucked up in bed.

However, not everyone is a fan of the top sheet, with many choosing to forgo this additional layer altogether.

Opponents complain the flat sheet presents an unnecessary obstacle when making the bed and can feel claustrophobic. Some also find the top sheet has a tendency to get caught around the legs, especially for restless sleepers.

How a top sheet is helping me sleep in the heat

In my opinion, a top sheet is a must for any mattress and while it might seem counterintuitive, this extra layer is helping me sleep better in the recent warm weather. Here's why:

1. I can feel cozy — but not warm

I'm not someone who needs mountains of blankets to feel cozy but I do like being wrapped up in something when I go to bed.

I assume it's a psychological thing: my brain recognizes crawling beneath the covers of a sign to sleep. Or maybe it's a leftover childhood fear that untucked feet will fall prey to the boogeyman — who knows?

During summer, this can cause issues. I'm too hot to be wrapped up in my duvet but I struggle to sleep without a comforting layer draped over me.

A top sheet solves both problems. Thin and breathable, it creates the cozy feel I need when going to sleep without the related overheating.

2. After a sweaty night, it helps maintain freshness

Summer can be a gross time for a mattress, from self tan to sunscreen to night sweats. And although I'm grateful that a flat sheet keeps my self tan streaks on my legs and bedding and far away from the luxury mattress I sleep on at home, it's the last of these problems that I'm focusing on here.

Night sweats are a common condition thought to affect around 41% of people. During summer, many of us are used to waking up feeling damper than usual.

While sweating at night is normal, it's bad news for thick bedding such as duvets, blankets and comforters. The moisture gets trapped in the heavy material, potentially leading to mold or mildew.

But washing a duvet is a pain. Even my full size duvet takes up the entire washing machine and getting it completely dry can be a two day job.

A top sheet has two benefits in this scenario. First, it forms a barrier between me and my bedding, keeping my duvet cleaner (so I don't have to wash it as frequently.)

Second, flat sheets are typically easy to wash (but make sure to check any cleaning instructions) so I can stay on top of my laundry and keep my entire bed feeling fresh.

3. Layering helps achieve the perfect temperature

I live in the UK, which means the weather is pretty changeable. In recent weeks I've gone to bed feeling overly hot, shivering with cold and even bouncing between the two in the night.

That means kicking covers off and pulling them back on with semi-regularity. The layering effect achieved by using a flat sheet means I have multiple options available to me.

There's just top sheet (for very hot nights), just duvet (when the temperature drops) and duvet plus top sheet (when British Summer decides it's done for the year, probably in mid-July.)

3 breathable bedding sets to buy today

1. Classic Percale Flat Sheet: twin was $65 now $55.25 at Brooklinen

Described as cool and crisp, just like your "fave button down shirt", the Classic Percale Flat Sheet from Brooklinen is designed for year-round use and comes in a selection of three colors. With 15% off, a queen is reduced from $79 to $67.15.

2. Utopia Bedding Flat Sheet: twin was $9.99 now $8.99 at Amazon

If you're still on the fence about flat sheets, this budget-friendly option from Utopia Bedding is only $11.99 for a queen at Amazon and comes in an array of colors to suit your bedroom. While the simple design doesn't have the premium materials or specialist finishes of other options, it's ideal if all you want is a light covering to keep you cozy.