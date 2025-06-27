The 4th of July mattress sales are off to a sparkling start. Even though we're a week away from the day itself, there are some excellent deals available to shop now — including $400 off mattresses at Saatva , one of our favorite luxury sleep brands.

This is my second 4th of July tracking mattress sales and honestly? I had low expectations. After seeing great deals on nearly all the best mattresses you can buy online over Memorial Day, I thought this year's 4th July sales would be tamer.

But I was wrong and this mattress sale is shaping up to be a big one. I've been closely monitoring the latest deals and I think the biggest 4th of July mattress sales have already dropped. Browse my top savings now and you'll be able to focus on more important things on the big day itself.

1. Saatva Classic: twin was $1,399 now $999 at Saatva

The best Saatva mattress sale is back for the 4th of July with $400 off all orders over $1,000 when you follow our links. That means you can get a queen Saatva Classic for $1,699 (was $2,099), one of the cheapest prices we've seen this year (the cheapest was $1,695). Our team has been consistently impressed with Saatva mattresses and the flagship Classic has earned full marks. We spent over seven months testing it for our Saatva Classic Mattress review, awarding this luxury hybrid innerspring mattress five stars for support, temperature regulation and motion isolation. And with three firmness levels and two heights available, it's a good pick for almost any sleep style. Plus, Saatva offers the best benefits on the market, with a full year's trial, lifetime warranty and free white glove delivery.

3. EGOHOME 12" Memory Foam Mattress: queen was $429.99 now $298.98 at Amazon

The EGOHOME is a budget-friendly mattress with a "classic body-cradling feel" that suits most sleep styles. The lead tester in our EGOHOME 12" Memory Foam Mattress review is a lightweight side sleeper who often struggles to find mattresses with enough pressure relief for her needs — the EGOHOME got it spot on. In the current sale a queen is only $298.98, which puts this among the best cheap mattresses we've tested. However, if you have your eye on another size, you might want to wait and see if Amazon Prime Day in a few weeks delivers a better discount.

4. Purple Mattress: twin was $999 now $699 at Purple

Purple mattresses use the a malleable GelFlex Grid to create adaptive and unique pressure relief — in our Purple Original Mattress review we described it as delivering a "floating" sensation as you sleep. In the current Purple mattress sale you can save up to $400 on the Purple Original, reducing a queen to just $999. Purple sales can be unpredictable so we recommend you take advantage of this discount while it's still live. All Purple mattresses come with a 100-night trial and 10-year warranty.