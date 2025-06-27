I'm a deals hunter — 7 beds I'd buy before the 4th July mattress sales
Holiday sales are now live from Saatva, Helix, Purple and more
The 4th of July mattress sales are off to a sparkling start. Even though we're a week away from the day itself, there are some excellent deals available to shop now — including $400 off mattresses at Saatva , one of our favorite luxury sleep brands.
This is my second 4th of July tracking mattress sales and honestly? I had low expectations. After seeing great deals on nearly all the best mattresses you can buy online over Memorial Day, I thought this year's 4th July sales would be tamer.
But I was wrong and this mattress sale is shaping up to be a big one. I've been closely monitoring the latest deals and I think the biggest 4th of July mattress sales have already dropped. Browse my top savings now and you'll be able to focus on more important things on the big day itself.
1. Saatva Classic: twin was $1,399 now $999 at Saatva
The best Saatva mattress sale is back for the 4th of July with $400 off all orders over $1,000 when you follow our links. That means you can get a queen Saatva Classic for $1,699 (was $2,099), one of the cheapest prices we've seen this year (the cheapest was $1,695). Our team has been consistently impressed with Saatva mattresses and the flagship Classic has earned full marks. We spent over seven months testing it for our Saatva Classic Mattress review, awarding this luxury hybrid innerspring mattress five stars for support, temperature regulation and motion isolation. And with three firmness levels and two heights available, it's a good pick for almost any sleep style. Plus, Saatva offers the best benefits on the market, with a full year's trial, lifetime warranty and free white glove delivery.
2. Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress: twin was $1,436 now $1,048.24 at Helix
Use code TOMS27 to save 27% sitewide in the 4th of July Helix mattress sale. Our top pick is the Helix Midnight Luxe which we consider it a top mattress for side sleepers. Our Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review found it nailed the balance of cushioning and support, with plush comfort at the hips and shoulders. If you aren't a side sleeper, skip the Midnight Luxe and consider the responsive support of the Dusk Luxe instead (we described it as "dreamy" for back and stomach sleepers in our Helix Dusk Luxe mattress review.) Both are 27% off with code TOMS27 with a queen priced $1,751.03 (was $2,398.66.) All Helix mattresses come with a 100-night trial and a limited lifetime warranty.
3. EGOHOME 12" Memory Foam Mattress: queen was $429.99 now $298.98 at Amazon
The EGOHOME is a budget-friendly mattress with a "classic body-cradling feel" that suits most sleep styles. The lead tester in our EGOHOME 12" Memory Foam Mattress review is a lightweight side sleeper who often struggles to find mattresses with enough pressure relief for her needs — the EGOHOME got it spot on. In the current sale a queen is only $298.98, which puts this among the best cheap mattresses we've tested. However, if you have your eye on another size, you might want to wait and see if Amazon Prime Day in a few weeks delivers a better discount.
4. Purple Mattress: twin was $999 now $699 at Purple
Purple mattresses use the a malleable GelFlex Grid to create adaptive and unique pressure relief — in our Purple Original Mattress review we described it as delivering a "floating" sensation as you sleep. In the current Purple mattress sale you can save up to $400 on the Purple Original, reducing a queen to just $999. Purple sales can be unpredictable so we recommend you take advantage of this discount while it's still live. All Purple mattresses come with a 100-night trial and 10-year warranty.
5. Avocado Green Mattress: twin was $1,499 now $1,272 at Avocado
Avocado mattress sales have always been an enticing event but since a recent (possibly mattress tariff related) price hike we're even more excited to spot a saving. There's currently 15% off the Avocado Green, one of the best organic mattresses we've tested and proof that eco-friendly can still mean comfortable. In our Avocado Green Mattress review we praised the full-body support and the breathable feel — it earned five stars for temperature regulation. A queen is now only $1,784 (was $2,099) and comes with a 25-year warranty and 365-night trial. For tighter budgets, the Avocado Eco Organic Mattress is less luxurious but at $1,189 for a queen (was $1,399) it's excellent value for an organic bed.
6. Brooklyn Bedding CopperFlex Pro Hybrid Mattress: twin was $932 now $652.40 at Brooklyn Bedding
The lead tester in our Brooklyn Bedding CopperFlex Pro Hybrid mattress review credits this bed with getting her through a recent heatwave, thanks to its breathable design and GlacioTex cooling cover. We think the hybrid version rates among the best hybrid mattresses to buy in 2025 but the all-foam alternative is cheaper and likely delivers more of a body-hugging feel. There's 30% off sitewide at Brooklyn Bedding with code JULY30, reducing a queen CopperFlex Pro Hybrid to $932.40 (was $1,332.) All Brooklyn Bedding mattresses come with a 120-night trial and limited lifetime warranty.
7. Casper Cloud One Mattress: queen was $1,249 now $999.20 at Casper
There are plenty of deals to catch your eye in the Casper mattress sale but we're most interested by 20% off the Casper Cloud One, on sale for the first time ever. Using foam 'pillars' to create a responsive, plush feel, a queen is now only $999.20. For a more traditional all-foam design, the Casper One is among the best memory foam mattresses you can buy online, with a firm support that impressed the back sleepers in our Casper One mattress review team. The motion isolation is also impressive (we gave it full marks) and at just $599 for a twin XL in the sale (was $749), it's a great mattress for college students who want comfort on a budget.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Ruth is a staff writer at Tom’s Guide, covering all things mattress and sleep. She has a deep interest in the link between sleep and health, and has tried enough mattresses to know the right bed really can make a difference to your wellbeing. At Tom’s Guide she writes to help people sleep better, from how-tos to the latest deals to mattress reviews, and has interviewed an array of specialists who share her passion. Before joining the team at Tom’s Guide, Ruth worked as a sleep and mattress writer for our sister website, TechRadar.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.