I just got through a power outage during the heatwave with this backup power station — and it's 37% off right now

If this past week is any indication, we’re in for a brutal rest of the summer season. The East Coast was cooking for most of the week with dangerously high temperatures and relentless heat that tested the power grid, including my neck of the woods, which was riddled with power outages due to fire emergencies. Thankfully, I had nothing to worry about because of my backup power station.

I’ve been using the EcoFlow Delta Pro 3 for nearly a year now, and it’s helped me through a couple of rolling power outages during this week, by keeping the bare essentials powered until my service was restored. Right now, it’s up to 37% off, depending on which package you select — but I can’t stress enough how helpful it is in situations such as this. Amazon is offering the Delta Pro 3 with a 400W solar panel for $1,799 off, so you don’t want to miss this deal.

EcoFlow Delta Pro 3: was $4,898 now $3,099 at Amazon You won't need to deal with power outages with the EcoFlow Delta Pro 3, thanks to its large 4096Wh battery capacity and 4000W output support. Not only is it capable of powering small appliances like fans, but it's enough to support larger ones like refrigerators and air conditioners.

Don’t be fooled by the images you see above because the EcoFlow Delta Pro 3 has one of the largest battery capacities I’ve seen in any power station, which means it’ll last a lot longer. I thought my Anker Solix F3800 Portable Power Station was big with its 3840Wh battery, but the Delta Pro 3 has an even larger 4096Wh one.

During one power outage I had with this week’s heatwave, it kept my home powered for 2 hours before service was restored. It was more than capable of providing power to my refrigerator and AC wall unit, which, on average, use 400W and 850W of power, respectively. Most people don’t realize how much power these kinds of appliances can use, which is also a good reason to know what kind of output they support. The EcoFlow Delta Pro 3 has a 4000W output, so it’s able to handle these larger appliances without issue.

On another day, when the power went out briefly, I had two fans connected to it. Since they draw less power, about 50W in total, the Delta Pro 3 could easily last several days powering them uninterrupted. Thankfully, the outage lasted about 30 minutes, so I didn’t have to worry too much. However, it still demonstrates the value of a power station in such situations.

There’s also the long-term savings that power stations offer. For example, I have my Delta Pro 3 set to recharge its battery every night. Since my electric rate is lower during off-peak hours, I use this to my advantage by charging it at night — and then using that power to supply my home during the day when the demand is higher. That way, I’m not being charged more by my electric company to use grid power. So far in June, I've been able to supply my home with 82.3 kWh of electricity from the power stored in my Delta Pro 3.

This deal also includes a 400W solar panel to charge the Delta Pro 3. You’re probably wondering how long it would take to charge, right? Under ideal settings, it would take 9.6 hours to charge it completely — but that’s assuming it’s getting a lot of sunlight to sustain its 400W output. Realistically, it takes longer because of the changing weather conditions. Nevertheless, it’s power I’m gathering for free. Although I don't use it as much since I have my Delta Pro 3 set to charge at night using grid power, this is an excellent solution if you intend to use it outdoors.