Forget Prime Day, Steam's Summer Sale has unbeatable deals on the best games — here’s 15 I'm adding to my cart now

Prime Day deals are just around the corner, but you don't have to wait to save big on the best games. The Steam Summer sale is slashing prices on new games, hidden gems, and classics alike, making it the perfect time to build out your PC library for a fraction of the price.

This year's Steam Summer sale is set to run through July 10, and it includes some of the top-reviewed games of 2025 so far. Some of my personal favorite deals are Cult of the Lamb for $12, a devilishly twisted blend of simulation and roguelike games, as well as the hit RPG and early game of the year contender Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 for $44.99.

Fans of the excellent Fallout TV show can grab the latest series entry, Fallout 76, on Steam for under $10. Or if you're a glutton for punishment, FromSoftware's Elden Ring is marked down to $35 on Steam.

Steam has hundreds of games on sale starting at just $2. We've rounded up our 15 favorite game deals in this year's Steam Summer Sale. Whether you prefer playing on one of the best gaming PCs, the best gaming laptops, or a Steam Deck, these are the must-play titles that are actually worth the hype.

Best Steam Deals Right Now

Civilization VI: was $59 now $2 @ Steam

“Just one more turn” is the rallying cry of Civilization VI players everywhere. In this historical turn-based strategy game, you choose one of 18 world civilizations (the Americans, the Chinese, the Egyptians, the Kongo, the Romans and so forth), then lead them all the way from the Stone Age into the Space Age. You can choose to conquer your foes through military might, or lead the world in scientific achievement, or become a utopia for artists and philosophers. With a ton of customization options, Civilization VI can be as chill or demanding as you like, making it great for both newbies and veterans.

Jurassic World Evolution 2: was $59 now $2 @ Steam

This park management strategy sequel has some dinosaurs. Heck, it might just have all the dinosaurs. Every major leathery leviathan that appeared in the six movies can be bred in this compelling sim. The actual building mechanics are intuitive, while the mode that lets you relive some of the original movie’s most iconic moments is well executed.

Disco Elysium The Final Cut: was $39 now $3 @ Steam

Studio ZA/UM's award-winning role-playing game sees you step into the shoes of an amnesiac detective tasked with unraveling a murder case. As you hunt down the culprit, you're treated to a running commentary from your inner demons, from one communicating your "lizard brain" impulses to others determining logic, empathy, rhetoric, and a lot more. And they all have a lot to say about the (often piss-poor) decisions you make.

Celeste: was $19 now $4 @ Steam

Retro-style platformer Celeste already felt like a steal for $20, but with the Steam Summer Sale, it's 75% off. This indie darling is an easy recommendation, featuring some of the most punishing platforming levels, gorgeous art, and poignant storytelling we've seen in years. You step into the hiking boots of Madeline, a young woman on the run from her inner demons (and we mean that both literally and figuratively), to summit Mount Celeste.

The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt: was $39 now $7 @ Steam

Not to be confused with the flawed Netflix show, The Witcher 3 is simply one of the greatest video games ever made. Thanks to its relatively ripe age, it also runs exceptionally well on Steam Deck. You play Geralt of Rivia, a mercenary monster slayer, on a quest to track down your former ward. But don't be surprised if you get seriously sidetracked by the game's numerous side quests and distractions.

Hades: was $24 now $8 @ Steam

A gorgeous roguelite with a satisfying story and even better combat. If you can step up to Hades’ challenging boss fights, you’ll find a game that proves to be incredibly satisfying to master. When you're first starting out and are petting a three-headed dog and getting owned by lowly ghouls, Hades will test your patience, yet it’s absolutely worth sticking with.

Inscryption: was $19 now $8 @ Steam

Inscryption was one of the best games of 2021, combining strong card game mechanics with a genuinely creepy story and setting. With roguelike elements and lots of different card combinations to discover, Inscryption takes a long time to master, but you’ll learn more about its intriguing story each time you play. It’s a good choice for horror and card game fans alike.

Fallout 76: was $39 now $9 @ Steam

Fallout 76 is an online-focused take on the popular post-apocalyptic RPG series and the latest entry in the series. Venture out into the Appalachia wasteland on your own or with a friend by your side to find loot, quests and mutated monsters. For fans of Prime Video's excellent "Fallout" show, this is a great opportunity to dive into the series.

Cult of the Lamb: was $24 now $12 @ Steam

One of the stranger games on this list, Cult of the Lamb is part simulation, part roguelike, and part pitch-black comedy. You play as a lamb, slaughtered by a quartet of cruel gods but brought back to life to bring them all down. You do this by battling their followers and recruiting your own in a customizable base in the middle of a world full of dark secrets.

Cyberpunk 2077: was $59 now $20 @ Steam

Sure, Cyberpunk 2077 was a train wreck at launch. But developer CD Projekt Red has spent the last four years getting the open-world RPG into shape, and it's now a hugely compelling experience almost on par with the dev's beloved Witcher franchise. In Cyberpunk, you play a mercenary in Night City looking to make your mark on the world and become a legend — or die trying.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33: was $49 now $44 @ Steam

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is easily the most recent entry on this list, and it's a thoughtful, challenging, high-fidelity marvel. Its engaging combat mechanics play out in a distinct and utterly beautiful fantasy world that RPG fans will be eager to dive into. In our Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 review, we called it an early contender for game of the year.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2: was $59 now $47 @ Steam

The latest spidey adventure from Insomniac Games sees Peter Parker and Miles Morales web-swinging into action for another stellar superhero romp that plays across Marvel's New York. Swap between the Spider-Men and deploy their new powers as you take on new villains from Spidey's rogues' gallery in this excellent action game that looks truly stunning.