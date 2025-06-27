The mattress that helped me sleep cool during a heatwave is up to $480 off in 4th of July sales
The Brooklyn Bedding Copperflex Pro mattress is my key to cooler summer sleep, and it's now 30% off
Summer is finally here following a hot spring and I can honestly say that, thanks to the Brooklyn Bedding Copperflex Pro Hybrid, I've been sleeping brilliantly regardless of the increasing temperatures. If you're looking for a good deal on a cool bed then the Copperflex Pro Hybrid at up to $480 off at Brooklyn Bedding is worth a look.
The best mattresses you can buy online this year are all excellent at regulating temperature and the Copperflex Pro Hybrid is no exception. This 30% discount with the code JULY30 reduces the cost of a queen to $932.40, which is a return to the cheapest price I've seen it sell for in the last year.
Let's take a closer look at the deal now and see how it compares to this month's top mattress sales...
Brooklyn Bedding Copperflex Pro Hybrid: twin from $932 now $652.40 at Brooklyn Bedding
I rate the 14" Copperflex Pro Hybrid as the best cooling mattress under $1,000 for a queen. It's built with heat conducting copper-infused foams and a GlacioTex cover cover that wicks away heat. Individually encased coils deeper in the mattress allow air to circulate freely, cooling down the bed. As for comfort, there's a pillow top for ample pressure relief and three zoned lumbar support. I'm a combi sleeper who likes to switch positions through the night and have felt comfortable on my side, front and back when sleeping on this mattress. This new Brooklyn Bedding mattress sale reduces a queen to $932.40 (was $1,332), which is great value for a top-rated hybrid mattress (we awarded it a 4.5/5 score in our Brooklyn Bedding Copperflex Pro Hybrid mattress review). We usually see 25% off this bed, with the current 30% saving appearing only around major sales. A lifetime warranty, free shipping and 120-night trial are also included.
Our review: ★★★★½
Prefer a memory foam bed? Try this...
GhostBed Luxe: twin from $1,349 now $1,079.20 at GhostBed
The 14" GhostBed Luxe is a great luxury cooling mattress. It's packed with patented cooling tech like GhostBed's Ghost Ice quilted cover and a layer of Ghost Ice, designed to absorb and dissipate body heat. Despite its luxury price tag, you can usually find money off in regular GhostBed mattress sales. But this 4th July you can score an extra 20% off its usual sale price, with a queen reduced to $1,199.20 (usually on sale for $1,499) – that's fantastic value for a super comfy mattress in a box. You'll also get free shipping, a 101-night trial, and a limited 25 year warranty.
Our review: ★★★★
User score: ★★★★★ (4.8/5 based on 2,200+ reviews)
Eve is a PPA-accredited journalist with an MA in Magazine Journalism from Cardiff University. She is a Sleep Staff Writer at Tom’s Guide and has four years’ experience writing health features and news. She is particularly interested in the relationship between good sleep and overall health. At Tom’s Guide Eve is responsible for coverage and reviews of sleep tech and is our smart and cooling mattress specialist, focussing on brands such as Eight Sleep and Sleep Number. She also covers general mattress reviews, seeks out the best deals to produce tried-and-tested buyer's guides for sleep accessories and enjoys writing in-depth features about sleep health. She has been involved in rigorous testing procedures for mattress reviews in our Sleep Studio and has interviewed experts including sleep doctors and psychologists. When not covering sleep at Tom's Guide, Eve enjoys writing about health and fitness, food and culture.
