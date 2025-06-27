The mattress that helped me sleep cool during a heatwave is up to $480 off in 4th of July sales

Summer is finally here following a hot spring and I can honestly say that, thanks to the Brooklyn Bedding Copperflex Pro Hybrid, I've been sleeping brilliantly regardless of the increasing temperatures. If you're looking for a good deal on a cool bed then the Copperflex Pro Hybrid at up to $480 off at Brooklyn Bedding is worth a look.

The best mattresses you can buy online this year are all excellent at regulating temperature and the Copperflex Pro Hybrid is no exception. This 30% discount with the code JULY30 reduces the cost of a queen to $932.40, which is a return to the cheapest price I've seen it sell for in the last year.

Let's take a closer look at the deal now and see how it compares to this month's top mattress sales...

Prefer a memory foam bed? Try this...