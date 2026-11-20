Looking for a genuinely cool tech gadget for less than $25? I’ve got just the one. The Casio WSB1000-1AV is a tough-built digital watch beaming with 1990s charm, but also a surprising smattering of modern tech niceties. Best of all, it’s 65% off for Black Friday

Need an office Secret Santa/gift exchange option that won’t break the bank? Not sure what to get for your “cool” Gen Z cousin or technologically challenged parents? The answer is this deeply discounted $22 Casio watch, which, on pretty much any other day, would cost you $64. Here are five reasons why.

1. Retro charm + modern tech

Hidden behind the screen of this seemingly ordinary digital watch is a Bluetooth antenna. Why would a dumb watch need Bluetooth? To pair it with your smartphone, of course. Once paired, the Casio WSB1000 automatically corrects the time based on your smartphone’s clock.

This means there’s no need to fuss with resetting the time when traveling across time zones. The bare-bones smartphone app can also be used to set or cancel an alarm on the watch, a timer, a stopwatch, and other basic functions.

Lastly, the onboard Bluetooth plays a key role in this next feature.

2. Automatic step-count tracking

(Image credit: Casio)

You’ll notice that the Casio WSB1000 has the words “Step Tracker” printed above the LCD. This refers to this little watch’s automatic step-counting feature. Who needs the best Apple Watch or the latest Fitbit?

Like an actual smartwatch or fitness tracker, users can set daily step-count targets. The WSB1000 not only tracks your total and displays it on the watch’s LCD, but it also shows a dynamic graphic of your progress toward that day’s goal.

Bluetooth, meanwhile, is used to ping that step-count data back to your smartphone.

3. Surprisingly good battery life

(Image credit: Casio)

With onboard Bluetooth and automatic step-count tracking, battery life must be pretty short? Surprisingly, no. Casio says that the common drugstore CR2016 battery in the watch should keep it powered for approximately two years.

Afterwards, a battery swap should be a relatively painless, affordable process, done either at home (if you're savvy) or at your local jewelry store.

4. Rugged design + excellent water resistance

While the Casio WSB1000 isn’t quite as durable as watches in the brand’s legendary G-Shock range, this digital wonder is rated for 100 meters of water resistance, the same as the latest Apple Watch Ultra 4. It also boasts a shock-resistant (though not shockproof), lightweight resin case.

5. It’s $22

Ultimately, for less than $25, you're not just getting a Bluetooth-capable digital watch with step counting; you're getting the Casio WSB1000, a 90s timepiece with a design that's Tom Cruise-running-atop-a-moving-train-cool; it's Keanu Reeves-stopping-a-speeding-bus-badass... etc.

And even if your intended recipient overlooks the step tracking and tosses this watch in a drawer for occasional use, when they do eventually pull it out and pop it on, you can be sure the time and date will be spot-on thanks to the Bluetooth connection.