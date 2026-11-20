11 best Kindle Black Friday deals: Save up to 48% on the Colorsoft, Paperwhite, Scribe and more
Get a head start on holiday shopping with these Kindle deals
Kindle deals don't come around all that often — but with Black Friday just around the corner, Amazon is giving us an early holiday treat. The retailer is currently knocking up to 48% on select Kindle devices, as well as bundles.
Amazon did release a new lineup of Kindles a few months ago, but none of the latest models are included in the sale. So, if you're looking for a discount, this is your chance. One of the best deals is on the Kindle Colorsoft, which is down to $169 (was $289). Additionally, the Kindle Scribe Colorsoft is sporting a $200 discount.
Kindles also make for great holiday gifts, so we recommend grabbing them now while they're still discounted. Keep scrolling to see my favorite Kindle Black Friday deals.
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- Kindle (16GB): was $109 now $149 now $119
- Kindle Paperwhite (16GB): was $199 now $129
- Kindle Colorsoft (16GB): was $289 now $169
- Kindle Colorsoft Kids (16GB): was $299 now $179
- Kindle Colorsoft Essentials Bundle (16GB): was $346 now $181
- Kindle Scribe (32GB): was $499 now $349
Kindle Deals
The Amazon Kindle is one of the smallest and most lightweight e-readers around. With a crisp display and 6-week battery life, this is the Kindle to buy for shoppers on a budget. Amazon is even throwing in three months of Kindle Unlimited. We wish this Kindle was waterproof, though, but you can't beat that low price.
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With its 7-inch glare-free display and 12 weeks of battery life, we gave the Paperwhite a 4.5-star rating in our Kindle Paperwhite review, making it the best Kindle we've reviewed in our best Kindle buying guide. While it's not a huge departure from what we expect from a Kindle Paperwhite, it boasts a 25% faster page turn time, and a bright, backlit display.
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This is the Kids edition of our favorite Kindle. This excellent device has a 7-inch glare free device with an adjustable backlight, for the most comfortable reading experience possible. You also get a 6 month subscription to Amazon Kids Plus, providing access to a huge library of kid-friendly books, and a worry-free guarantee that means Amazon will replace it if it breaks. It’s even waterproof, so no need to worry if it gets splashed.
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The Kindle Colorsoft features all the benefits of a Kindle, only in glorious color. If you really want to get the most out of your comics, book covers and illustrations, this is the Kindle you've been waiting for. While it's decidedly expensive, it more than delivers on its premise. And now that it's on sale for this price, it's a no-brainer.
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The Kindle Kids Colorsoft offers the same great Kindle reading experience, except it's optimized for reading in color. Book covers, comics and graphic novels spring to life on the display. This model comes comes with a 12-month subscription to Amazon Kids Plus, and a 2-year "worry-free guarantee."
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The Kindle Scribe (2025) is an excellent update thanks to its larger 11-inch display, lightweight design, and easy note-taking. While annotating text is a chore, the Scribe’s enjoyable reading experience makes up for that. Unless you want the Scribe Colorsoft, the regular Kindle Scribe doesn’t disappoint.
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We called this "the Cadillac of Kindles" in our Kindle Scribe Colorsoft review. It's one of the most expensive e-readers you'll find, but it offers a large 11-inch e-paper display, comes with a stylus to write and draw on the tablet's screen and up to eight weeks of battery life. And did I mention that you can view your comics, graphic novels and book covers in glorious full color?
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Kindle Bundle Deals
This bundle includes the 16GB version of the excellent Kindle Paperwhite, along with a fabric protective cover and a power adapter. The 16GB space will hold enough books to keep you reading for a long time yet.
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This bundle includes the 16GB Kindle Colorsoft, as well as a fabric cover and 9W power adapter–up. The Kindle Colorsoft features all the benefits of a Kindle, only in glorious color. If you really want to get the most out of your comics, book covers and illustrations, this is the Kindle you've been waiting for.
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This bundle includes the all-new Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition with 32GB of storage as well as a jade fabric cover and wireless charging dock. The new Kindle Paperwhite improves on its predecessor’s already amazing design and features an improved battery life, faster performance and bigger display.
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This bundle is ideal for the ultimate Kindle lover. It includes a 32GB Scribe Colorsoft, a Premium Pen, plant-based leather folio, and 9W power adapter. It's one of the most expensive e-readers you'll find, but it offers a large 11-inch e-paper display, comes with a stylus to write and draw on the tablet's screen and up to eight weeks of battery life. And did I mention that you can view your comics, graphic novels and book covers in glorious full color?
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Shop more deals
- YETI: deals from $17 @ Amazon
- iPhone 18 Pro: free w/ unlimited @ T-Mobile
- Advent calendars: deals from $6 @ Walmart
- REI: up to 50% off Arc'teryx, Fjallraven, more
- Skechers: sneakers from $20 @ Amazon
- Alo Yoga: apparel/accessories from $29
- Ninja/Shark: deals from $39 @ Walmart
- Crocs: deals from $29 @ Amazon
- Lego sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon
- Nintendo: games from $21 @ Amazon
- TV sale: deals from $79 @ Best Buy
- Dell: monitors/laptops from $99
- Nectar: mattresses from $349 @ Nectar
Our entire staff spends hundreds of hours looking at deals to find the best values. Sign up for our newsletter to get the biggest savings on the hottest products sent to you directly.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
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