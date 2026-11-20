When looking through the best Black Friday deals, it’s easy to get distracted by all the massive TVs and discounted smartphones. However, if you don’t already have your own router, now is actually the perfect time to invest in one.

While you could always keep using that slow, outdated router from your Internet Service Provider, not only are you missing out on all the latest features, but you’re likely paying more each month on your internet bill. Additionally, very few ISPs include one of the best mesh routers with their plans.

Although a standard router works well enough in a small space, if you live in a house or even in a larger apartment, upgrading to a mesh router or mesh Wi-Fi system will make a massive difference. That’s why I’ve combed through all of Amazon’s Black Friday deals to find the mesh router deals below. In addition to giving you whole-home connectivity, the mesh systems below also use the latest wireless standard — Wi-Fi 7 — for faster speeds and lower latency.

Here are my favorite mesh router Black Friday deals so far based on my own personal testing and experience along with our expert reviews.

Best mesh router deals

Save 57% Asus ZenWiFi BD4: was $299 now $129 at Amazon This mesh Wi-Fi system from Asus can cover up to 6,500 square feet with a strong Wi-Fi signal and each device has dual, 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet ports around back. Although this is a dual-band Wi-Fi 7 mesh kit that doesn’t give you access to the faster 6 GHz band, you can’t beat this price, especially for a three-pack. Likewise, you also get free, built-in security software and you can extend your mesh network even further with additional devices through Asus’ AiMesh. Read more Read less ▼

TP-Link Deco 7: was $249 now $194 at Amazon Now if you want something more compact and easier to hide, look no further than TP-Link’s Deco 7 BE23 mesh kit. These puck-shaped devices also feature dual, 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet ports and you can connect them together using wired or wireless backhaul as well. A three-pack can cover up to 6,500 square feet and in our Deco BE23 review, we praised their simple set-up and excellent balance of price to performance. Read more Read less ▼

Save $75 Netgear Orbi 370: was $349 now $274 at Amazon This three-pack from Netgear is slightly more expensive but it’s actually the most affordable Orbi mesh kit yet. It can cover up to 6,000 square feet and has a max speed of up to 5 Gbps. Around back, you get dual 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet ports and like the Asus and TP-Link mesh routers above, this is another dual-band system. In our Orbi 370 review, we were impressed by its reliable and fast performance and how much smaller these units are compared to other Orbi devices we’ve tested in the past. Read more Read less ▼

TP-Link Deco 7 Pro: was $469 now $369 at Amazon Now if you have the budget for it, this three-piece mesh kit from TP-Link delivers full, tri-band Wi-Fi 7 connectivity with up to 7,600 square feet of coverage. You also get an extra Ethernet port around back for a total of four, 2.5 Gigabit downstream connections. However, there’s even a USB port too for sharing data across your network. In our Deco 7 Pro review, we loved how fast this mesh kit was at close distances and its overall range. Read more Read less ▼

Netgear Orbi 770: was $699 now $568 at Amazon If you like the look and reliability of the Orbi 370, this three-piece mesh kit takes things to the next level with more 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet ports and full, tri-band Wi-Fi 7 connectivity. You also get excellent Wi-Fi coverage with support for up to 8,000 square feet. One other neat inclusion is the ability to create separate networks for guests or even your smart home devices to optimize the performance of your home network. In our Orbi 770 review, we were particularly impressed with this mesh system’s mid-range performance. Read more Read less ▼

Save $200 Eero Pro 7: was $799 now $599 at Amazon For those who prefer a set it and forget approach, Amazon’s own Eero routers are the perfect option. From updates to optimizing your network, everything is handled right from the easy-to-use Eero app. This three-pack can cover up to 6,000 square feet with tri-band Wi-Fi 7 connectivity and around back, you get two faster 5 Gigabit Ethernet ports. In our Eero Pro 7 review, we really liked the performance and simplicity you get with Eero’s mid-range Wi-Fi 7 mesh kit. Read more Read less ▼

Save $700 Asus ZenWiFi BQ16 Pro: was $1,699 now $999 at Amazon Now if you want excellent coverage and performance with fewer devices hidden around your home, then this two-piece mesh kit from Asus is a great option. Two BQ16 Pro devices can cover up to 8,000 square feet and around back, you get loads of ports including two 10 Gigabit Ethernet connections, three Gigabit Ethernet ports and a USB port for sharing data across your network. In our ZenWiFi BQ16 Pro review, we were seriously impressed after measuring download speeds of over 2.5 Gbps at close range. Read more Read less ▼