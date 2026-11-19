Target Black Friday deals are live with up to 50% off Stanley, holiday decor from $10 and more
Target Black Friday deals have landed, and I'm vetting the best deals
Black Friday deals are officially live at Target! Although the big day itself is still a week out, Target isn't waiting around and you can currently shop Black Friday deals on Apple, Oura, gaming gear, fitness tech and more.
Some of my favorite deals right now include the Oura Ring 5 for $399 for one of the most comfortable, stylish and thorough fitness tracking experiences around. The Roku Streaming Stick HD for $19 is also a great buy right now as it allows you to take all the streaming services you watch at home with you if you're traveling for the holidays.
Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Target deals! Or, if you want to see the competition, check out our Amazon Black Friday deals live blog.
Quick Links (Target)
- shop all Target deals
- Holiday decor: deals from $10
- TVs, soundbars and streaming devices: up to 30% off
- Apparel/sneakers: up to 40% off
- Video games: deals from $17
- Lego: up to 40% off
- Slippers/socks: deals from $10
Quick Links (Amazon)
- shop all Amazon Black Friday deals
- Tom's Guide Picks: Our favorite Amazon deals right now
- Skechers: sneakers from $25
- Blink Battery Doorbell 2K+: was $169 now $34
- PlayStation DualSense Controller: was $74 now $54
- Bissell Mini Carpet Cleaner: was $99 now $79
- TCL NXTPAPER 11" Tablet: was $369 now $279
- De'Longhi Espresso Machine: was $899 now $549
Editor's Choice
Apparel/sneakers: up to 40% off @ Target
Target is offering up to 40% off select activewear, basics and sneakers. Brands like Skechers, Hanes and more are included in this sale.
Read moreRead less▼
Home appliances: up to 50% off @ Target
Right now, Target is slashing the prices on major home appliance brands, including Ninja, Keurig, Nespresso and more. Stock up on all your cooking and home essentials for the new year.
Read moreRead less▼
Video games: deals from $17 @ Target
From Luigi's Mansion 2 to EA Sports FC, Target is taking $10 to $20 off a wide selection of video games for the Nintendo Switch, PS5 and Xbox.
Read moreRead less▼
Holiday decor: deals from $10 @ Target
Target's sale is packed with deals on holiday decor starting from just $10. You can grab Christmas trees, LED lights and more.
Read moreRead less▼
Lego: up to 40% off @ Target
Target is taking up to 40% off select Lego sets! The sale even includes some hard-to-find Lego Star Wars and Creator sets.
Read moreRead less▼
Vacuum & floor care items: up to 40% off @ Target
Get started on dust-busting with Target's vacuum and floor care deals. Brands like Bissel, Black + Decker, Dyson and Shark have deep-cleaning products discounted at up to 40% off.
Read moreRead less▼
Slippers/socks: deals from $10 @ Target
With temperatures dropping, you'll need something to keep your feet cozy. Right now Target is offering slippers and slipper socks for the whole family, starting from $10.
Read moreRead less▼
Stanley sale: up to 50% off @ Target
From tumblers to bottles, Target is knocking up to 50% off select Stanley gear. It's one of the biggest Stanley sales I've seen.
Read moreRead less▼
The popular Nex Playground games console is on sale for $90 off. In our Nex Playground review, we praised its entertaining gameplay and ease of use — plus, it encourages kids to move around while they play, keeping them from getting stuck on the couch.
Read moreRead less▼
Apple
Apple's premier earbuds, AirPods Pro 3, are now $50 off at Amazon, offering all the best features. These buds feature even better noise cancellation, a new adaptive EQ, Siri AI support, a sliding ANC and transparency mode, 8 hours of battery life in the buds and even better microphone performance.
Price check: $179 @ Amazon
Read moreRead less▼
The iPad 12 may be coming next year, but if you want Apple's cheapest iPad sooner than that, the iPad 11 is the deal for you. This model has an 11-inch Retina display, 128GB of storage, a pair of 12MP front and back cameras, Touch ID and the A16 chip. It's simple, but it's effective, and it's ideal for streaming, reading or note-taking — so long as you're not sitting under a bright light.
Price check: $399 @ Amazon
Read moreRead less▼
The MacBook Neo sports a 13-inch Liquid Retina (2408 x 1506) display, A18 Pro chipset, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and 1080p FaceTime HD camera. The 2.7-lb. laptop is available in Indigo, Blush, Citrus, and Silver. In our MacBook Neo review, we said no other laptop comes close to the Neo in terms of bang for your buck.
Price check: $699 @ Amazon
Read moreRead less▼
Smart Tech
While we recommend 4K streaming devices over HD, this option from Roku is great if you don't have a 4K TV. You'll get access to the excellent Roku streaming interface, all the streaming services you could want and voice controls via the Roku remote.
Price check: $19 @ Amazon
Read moreRead less▼
Never decorate for the holidays again with these smart permanent outdoor lights. Govee makes some of our favorite smart lights — and these ones are easy to use, as well as being durable and weather resistant. You can control the brightness and colors in the Govee app and even sync them up to music.
Read moreRead less▼
The Oura Ring 5 is the smallest smart ring in the world. It doesn't look like a fitness tracker, but rather a suave accessory. It features sensor upgrades from the previous Oura Ring 4, making it more accurate than previous models, and has a battery that lasts up to a week per charge.
Price check: $399 @ Amazon
Read moreRead less▼
Audio
This deal brings a discount to the Beats Pill. In our Beats Pill hands-on review, we found that it's a speaker that has (as you might expect) some massive bass and a slick look. Battery life is respectable at 24 hours, and its waterproofing makes it perfect for pool parties and outdoor use.
Price check: $94 @ Amazon
Read moreRead less▼
The QuietComfort Headphones are Bose's more affordable option that just became even easier to add to your backpack. They're very light and comfortable, sound good, and offer excellent noise canceling. 20 hours of battery will get you through the day, and the protective case will make sure they stay in one piece when you throw them in your bag.
Read moreRead less▼
Appliances
If you have a friend with a busy schedule, they will love receiving this simple, no-frills slow cooker from Crock-Pot. With its 4.5 quart capacity, the Crock-pot is perfectly sized for feeding 5 or more people and is ideal for small family dinners and weekly meal prep.
Read moreRead less▼
The Keurig K-Mini Mate is tiny, but mighty. It's the ultimate space-saving solution, sizing up at just four-inches wide, but still packed with the coffee-making technology of the bigger brewers.
Read moreRead less▼
Perfect for your next pizza party, this efficient and versatile oven can heat up to 662F in less than five minutes and cook up a 12-inch pizza, burgers, meats and more. You can open or close the shovel of the door or chimney to control the fire; a dual thermometer lets you know the internal temperature. It's also easy to move the entire oven around thanks to its two flexible wheels and two stable steel legs. It comes with a waterproof fabric cover, ash collector, mesh storage shelf, pizza peel and other accessories for your pizza-making convenience.
Read moreRead less▼
Our entire staff spends hundreds of hours looking at deals to find the best values. Sign up for our newsletter to get the biggest savings on the hottest products sent to you directly.
Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.