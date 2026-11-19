Black Friday deals are officially live at Target! Although the big day itself is still a week out, Target isn't waiting around and you can currently shop Black Friday deals on Apple, Oura, gaming gear, fitness tech and more.

Some of my favorite deals right now include the Oura Ring 5 for $399 for one of the most comfortable, stylish and thorough fitness tracking experiences around. The Roku Streaming Stick HD for $19 is also a great buy right now as it allows you to take all the streaming services you watch at home with you if you're traveling for the holidays.

Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Target deals! Or, if you want to see the competition, check out our Amazon Black Friday deals live blog.

Editor's Choice

Apparel/sneakers: up to 40% off @ Target

Target is offering up to 40% off select activewear, basics and sneakers. Brands like Skechers, Hanes and more are included in this sale. Read more Read less ▼

Home appliances: up to 50% off @ Target

Right now, Target is slashing the prices on major home appliance brands, including Ninja, Keurig, Nespresso and more. Stock up on all your cooking and home essentials for the new year. Read more Read less ▼

Video games: deals from $17 @ Target

From Luigi's Mansion 2 to EA Sports FC, Target is taking $10 to $20 off a wide selection of video games for the Nintendo Switch, PS5 and Xbox. Read more Read less ▼

Holiday decor: deals from $10 @ Target

Target's sale is packed with deals on holiday decor starting from just $10. You can grab Christmas trees, LED lights and more. Read more Read less ▼

Lego: up to 40% off @ Target

Target is taking up to 40% off select Lego sets! The sale even includes some hard-to-find Lego Star Wars and Creator sets. Read more Read less ▼

Vacuum & floor care items: up to 40% off @ Target

Get started on dust-busting with Target's vacuum and floor care deals. Brands like Bissel, Black + Decker, Dyson and Shark have deep-cleaning products discounted at up to 40% off. Read more Read less ▼

Slippers/socks: deals from $10 @ Target

With temperatures dropping, you'll need something to keep your feet cozy. Right now Target is offering slippers and slipper socks for the whole family, starting from $10. Read more Read less ▼

Stanley sale: up to 50% off @ Target

From tumblers to bottles, Target is knocking up to 50% off select Stanley gear. It's one of the biggest Stanley sales I've seen. Read more Read less ▼

Nex Playground: was $299 now $209 at Target The popular Nex Playground games console is on sale for $90 off. In our Nex Playground review, we praised its entertaining gameplay and ease of use — plus, it encourages kids to move around while they play, keeping them from getting stuck on the couch. Read more Read less ▼

Apple

Apple iPad 11-inch: was $449 now $399 at Target The iPad 12 may be coming next year, but if you want Apple's cheapest iPad sooner than that, the iPad 11 is the deal for you. This model has an 11-inch Retina display, 128GB of storage, a pair of 12MP front and back cameras, Touch ID and the A16 chip. It's simple, but it's effective, and it's ideal for streaming, reading or note-taking — so long as you're not sitting under a bright light.

Price check: $399 @ Amazon Read more Read less ▼

Smart Tech

Roku Streaming Stick HD: was $29 now $19 at Target While we recommend 4K streaming devices over HD, this option from Roku is great if you don't have a 4K TV. You'll get access to the excellent Roku streaming interface, all the streaming services you could want and voice controls via the Roku remote.

Price check: $19 @ Amazon Read more Read less ▼

Govee RGBICW White Permanent Outdoor Lights Elite (100 feet): was $279 now $179 at Target Never decorate for the holidays again with these smart permanent outdoor lights. Govee makes some of our favorite smart lights — and these ones are easy to use, as well as being durable and weather resistant. You can control the brightness and colors in the Govee app and even sync them up to music. Read more Read less ▼

Audio

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $299 now $169 at Target The QuietComfort Headphones are Bose's more affordable option that just became even easier to add to your backpack. They're very light and comfortable, sound good, and offer excellent noise canceling. 20 hours of battery will get you through the day, and the protective case will make sure they stay in one piece when you throw them in your bag. Read more Read less ▼

Appliances

Crock-Pot 4.5qt Slow Cooker: was $29 now $19 at Target If you have a friend with a busy schedule, they will love receiving this simple, no-frills slow cooker from Crock-Pot. With its 4.5 quart capacity, the Crock-pot is perfectly sized for feeding 5 or more people and is ideal for small family dinners and weekly meal prep. Read more Read less ▼