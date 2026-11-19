I’m very annoyed that iPhone prices are out of control, with the latest models costing $100 more than their predecessors. That’s why I’m sharing my favorite iPhone Black Friday deals going on right now, which save you big on new favorites from the iPhone Duo all the way to the entry-level iPhone 17e.

All of these iPhone Black Friday deals are available right now, including carrier promos that get you a free iPhone, discounted renewed models on Amazon, bundles that throw in accessories, and offers from some of my favorite MVNOs. Either way, you won’t have to settle for paying the standard rate that Apple charges.

Best iPhone Black Friday deals: iPhone Duo

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Without question, the hottest phone right now is the iPhone Duo — so much so that deliveries continue to be pushed back. Yes, you might still need to wait a bit before it arrives, but at least you can grab Apple’s first foldable phone at a discount.

Save $1,200 Apple iPhone Duo: was $1,999 now $799 at AT&T You can score up to $1,200 off the cost of the iPhone Duo through AT&T's trade-in promo. In order to get it, you just need to trade in an eligible smartphone and activate an AT&T Premium 2.0 plan or higher. Obviously, newer phones in the best condition tend to fetch the highest trade-in credit, rather than older models. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone Duo: free w/qualifying T-Mix plan and 7 "Picks" perks @ T-Mobile

T-Mobile has one of the most generous iPhone Duo Black Friday deals around, letting you score the phone for free without a trade-in. It’s a little tricky understanding all the terms in the fine print, but I break down how you get it for free by signing up for a qualifying T-Mix plan and at least 7 of the carrier’s “Picks” perks. And unlike AT&T, T-Mobile also offers $1,200 off the iPhone Duo with an any-condition trade-in when you open a new line on a T-Mix plan with 3 Picks. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone Duo: free Apple Watch & AirPods 5 @ Verizon

The phone might not get a direct discount, but Verizon’s iPhone Duo Black Friday deal comes with a free Apple Watch SE 3 and AirPods 5 when you activate the device on the new Simplicity plan for 36 months. They’re the perfect pairing for a brand-new phone — though, keep in mind that you’re required to add a smartwatch data plan for the Apple Watch. Read more Read less ▼

Best iPhone Black Friday deals: iPhone 18 Pro & Pro Max

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I prefer flagship models like the iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max, as they offer the most cutting-edge tech and top-notch performance. Even though both models got a $100 price hike over their predecessors this year, iPhone Black Friday deals make them much easier to swallow — with many promos bringing the cost down to free, or close to it, alongside extra bundles.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro: free w/trade-in @ AT&T

You can snag the iPhone 18 Pro for free at AT&T through a trade-in promo that gives you $1,200 off via 36 monthly credits. Similar to other carrier trade-ins, you’ll get the highest value with newer releases in excellent condition — as opposed to older models. If you prefer the larger iPhone 18 Pro Max, which comes with a bigger display and longer battery life, AT&T is offering it for $2.78/month under the same terms. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone 18 Pro: was $1,099 at T-Mobile What I love about T-Mobile’s iPhone 18 Pro deal is that you can get it for free—without a trade-in. That’s music to my ears; all it requires is signing up for a qualifying T-Mix plan with at least five Picks perks. This same offer also applies to the iPhone 18 Pro Max. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone 18 Pro: $1,199 at Verizon Verizon loves giving out bundle deals, and the iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max are no exception. When you buy either phone from the carrier, you have the option to get a free Apple Watch SE 3 and AirPods 5 — though the watch requires a smartwatch data plan add-on. Read more Read less ▼

Best iPhone Black Friday deals: iPhone Air

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The iPhone Air might be taking a back seat for many people, but it’s still a notable phone in Apple’s lineup as the thinnest and lightest model. Plenty of buyers value those qualities, so scoring an iPhone Air on the cheap is always appreciated.

Save $1,099 Apple iPhone Air: was $1,099 at AT&T You can get the iPhone Air with 256GB of storage for free, as long as it’s activated on a qualifying plan for 36 months. I’ve gone through all the steps and found that this deal works with AT&T’s Value 2.0 plan, which costs $50/month and comes with unlimited talk, text, and 5GB of high-speed data. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone Air: was $1,099 at T-Mobile Even though T-Mobile’s offer isn’t as generous, you can still score a free iPhone Air when you activate it on a new line, port your old number, and sign up for a T-Mix plan with three “Picks” perks. Alternatively, you can sign up for a new line and trade in an eligible phone in any condition. Read more Read less ▼

Best iPhone Black Friday deals: iPhone 17

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With no standard iPhone 18 expected until early 2027, the iPhone 17 is still the go-to phone for anyone that isn't interested in a Pro model.

Apple iPhone 17: was $899 at AT&T You can score an iPhone 17 at AT&T for free by signing up for a Extra 2.0 plan or higher, along with an eligible trade-in of an older device with a value of at least $130. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone 17: was $899 at T-Mobile Similarly, T-Mobile's giving away the iPhone 17 for free, just as long as you sign up for a four pick T-Mix plan. Alternatively, you can also opt for a two-pick plan by taking out a new line and either porting your number from another carrier or trading in an eligible smartphone in any condition. Read more Read less ▼

Save 32% ($300) Apple iPhone 17: was $929 now $629 at Boost Mobile If you don’t want the hassle of trade-ins, check out Boost Mobile’s iPhone 17 Black Friday deal, which shaves $300 off the cost of the phone. You simply need to activate it on Boost Mobile’s $60/month Unlimited Premium plan. Read more Read less ▼

Best iPhone Black Friday deals: iPhone 17e

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If you’re looking to spend the least amount of money possible, the option to look at is the iPhone 17e. While it technically has the lowest starting cost in the lineup, Black Friday deals shave even more off the sticker price.

Apple iPhone 17e: was $699 at T-Mobile Yes, the iPhone 17e is clearly free at T-Mobile when you match the right requirements. In order to get it, you need to sign up for a three-pick T-Mix plan, or if you prefer, you can sign up for a one-pick plan with a new line and choose between trading in an old device or porting your old number from a different carrier. Read more Read less ▼

iPhone 17e: $0.43/month w/AT&T Installment Plan

Rather than going through the hassle of meeting specific terms, you can get a low-cost iPhone 17e courtesy of AT&T. The carrier's offering it for as little as $0.43 a month. No that's not a typo, and the catch is you need to open a new line on an eligible plan. Read more Read less ▼