Holidays that revolve around doing a whole lot of cooking and hunting for gifts tend to be the most stressful.

For me, the week before Thanksgiving puts my brain into overdrive mode as I help my parents choose what we’re going to cook, write up a grocery shopping list and decide on who we’re inviting to dinner. The overwhelming sense of stress that kicks in during that November holiday pre-planning has driven me crazy for years. But since I’ve mastered my use of AI tools this year, I knew it was time to put it to the test to see how it could assist me and my parents with our annual “Turkey Day” preparation.

So I went ahead and asked ChatGPT to bust out a list of the best prompts that specifically cater to helping anyone have a much easier time setting up their Thanksgiving festivities.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

Once the chatbot generated its prompts, I walked away with a valid collection of commands that you can try out for yourself if you need a digital helping hand during your Thanksgiving planning.

Putting the wheels in motion for “Turkey Day”

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

ChatGPT’s collection of generated pre- and post-Thanksgiving planning helper prompts centered on assisting with coordinating the actual dinner, food shopping and cooking.

One of those prompts even targeted the act of supporting someone who needs ideas on how to get the most out of their Thanksgiving leftovers. ChatGPT doesn’t just have to be your everyday recipe generator for the big day—it can also play the part of your reliable Thanksgiving planning assistant from this year forward.

Here are the seven best ChatGPT prompts that are all about setting it up as your go-to Thanksgiving planner:

Want more AI news? Sign up to the Tom's AI Guide weekly newsletter summing up all the biggest AI news you need to know. Plus, analysis from our AI editors and tips on how to use the latest AI tools! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The ultimate Thanksgiving planning prompt (Best for getting organized): Act as my personal Thanksgiving planner. Thanksgiving is November 26, and I'm hosting [number] people. Help me create a complete preparation plan starting today, including a daily checklist, grocery shopping deadlines, cleaning tasks, cooking prep, guest coordination, and a Thanksgiving Day schedule. Prioritize tasks so I can avoid last-minute stress. Ask me any essential questions before building the plan.

Act as my personal Thanksgiving planner. Thanksgiving is November 26, and I'm hosting [number] people. Help me create a complete preparation plan starting today, including a daily checklist, grocery shopping deadlines, cleaning tasks, cooking prep, guest coordination, and a Thanksgiving Day schedule. Prioritize tasks so I can avoid last-minute stress. Ask me any essential questions before building the plan. The budget-friendly Thanksgiving dinner prompt (Best for saving money): Help me plan a delicious Thanksgiving dinner for [number] people with a total food budget of $[amount]. Include turkey, traditional sides, dessert, and drinks. Create a realistic grocery list with estimated prices, suggest affordable substitutions, and identify ingredients I can use across multiple dishes. Separate essential purchases from optional extras. Flag prices that need to be checked locally.

Help me plan a delicious Thanksgiving dinner for [number] people with a total food budget of $[amount]. Include turkey, traditional sides, dessert, and drinks. Create a realistic grocery list with estimated prices, suggest affordable substitutions, and identify ingredients I can use across multiple dishes. Separate essential purchases from optional extras. Flag prices that need to be checked locally. The perfect Thanksgiving menu prompt (Best for meal planning): Act as an experienced Thanksgiving menu planner. Create a complete Thanksgiving dinner menu for [number] guests, including appetizers, turkey, five side dishes, desserts, and drinks. Account for these dietary restrictions: [restrictions]. Balance traditional favorites with a few creative dishes. Recommend recipes that share ingredients and can be prepared ahead of time. Include serving quantities and a consolidated ingredient list.

Act as an experienced Thanksgiving menu planner. Create a complete Thanksgiving dinner menu for [number] guests, including appetizers, turkey, five side dishes, desserts, and drinks. Account for these dietary restrictions: [restrictions]. Balance traditional favorites with a few creative dishes. Recommend recipes that share ingredients and can be prepared ahead of time. Include serving quantities and a consolidated ingredient list. The Thanksgiving cooking timeline prompt (Best for avoiding kitchen chaos): Act as a professional kitchen coordinator. I'm preparing Thanksgiving dinner for [number] guests, and we want to eat at [time]. My kitchen has [number] ovens and [number] stovetop burners. Here's my menu: [paste menu]. Create a detailed cooking timeline for the two days before Thanksgiving and Thanksgiving Day itself. Include turkey thawing and cooking safety, oven temperatures, prep times, resting periods, reheating instructions, and exactly when each dish should be ready. Identify equipment or scheduling conflicts.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The stress-free Thanksgiving hosting prompt (Best for peace of mind): Act as a holiday hosting coach. Help me prepare for Thanksgiving without feeling overwhelmed. I'm hosting [number] people, and my biggest concerns are [concerns]. Create a realistic hosting plan that includes delegating responsibilities, setting boundaries, preparing my home, handling unexpected guests, navigating potentially awkward conversations, and making time to enjoy the holiday myself. Include five things I can safely stop worrying about.

Act as a holiday hosting coach. Help me prepare for Thanksgiving without feeling overwhelmed. I'm hosting [number] people, and my biggest concerns are [concerns]. Create a realistic hosting plan that includes delegating responsibilities, setting boundaries, preparing my home, handling unexpected guests, navigating potentially awkward conversations, and making time to enjoy the holiday myself. Include five things I can safely stop worrying about. The Thanksgiving grocery shopping prompt (Best for smarter shopping): Act as my Thanksgiving grocery shopping strategist. I'm feeding [number] people, and my menu is [paste menu]. Build a consolidated shopping list organized by grocery store department, with exact estimated quantities. Separate items into buy now, buy several days before Thanksgiving, and buy fresh at the last minute. Identify pantry staples I should check before shopping, suggest budget substitutions, and highlight items that may sell out or require advance ordering.

Act as my Thanksgiving grocery shopping strategist. I'm feeding [number] people, and my menu is [paste menu]. Build a consolidated shopping list organized by grocery store department, with exact estimated quantities. Separate items into buy now, buy several days before Thanksgiving, and buy fresh at the last minute. Identify pantry staples I should check before shopping, suggest budget substitutions, and highlight items that may sell out or require advance ordering. The Thanksgiving leftovers prompt (Best for reducing waste): Act as a creative meal-prep chef. After Thanksgiving, I'll have leftover [list foods]. Create a three-day meal plan that transforms those leftovers into delicious meals that don't feel like another Thanksgiving dinner. Include easy recipes, preparation times, storage instructions, food safety guidance, and a short list of any additional ingredients I need. Prioritize meals that take less than 30 minutes to prepare.

The first prompt is essential since it can do a good job of turning such an overwhelming holiday into more manageable daily tasks that lead right into the big day itself.

The second prompt works best for people who want to save as much money as possible during their Thanksgiving grocery shopping. The third prompt sticks out for its ability to help you build a coordinated dinner menu that reduces the chances of wasted food and any unnecessary cooking. The fourth prompt should aid you in making sure the turkey, mashed potatoes and other important Thanksgiving items makes its way to the dinner table at just the right time.

The fifth prompt is best for assisting folks who are worried about their Thanksgiving dinner hosting duties and need some tips on how to navigate the holiday as a whole. The sixth prompt should go a long way toward helping someone lessen their repeat visits to the supermarket, since ChatGPT can highlight everything you need to buy ASAP.

And finally, the seventh prompt can showcase all the standout dishes you can make with your Thanksgiving dinner leftovers (I’m always prone to making my very own turkey sandwich that’s known in most circles as “The Gobbler”).

The takeaway

It takes so much energy to dedicate to setting up your Thanksgiving dinner and making sure your home is properly set up to handle all your guests. AI tools like ChatGPT have become a boon for people who need an extra helping hand when it comes to planning, so it makes sense that you can tap into them to make your Thanksgiving preparation less stressful.

Keeping any of these prompts for the years ahead, after seeing how efficient they can be at organizing this year’s Thanksgiving festivities, could be the move to make.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Subscribe to Tom's Guide on YouTube and follow us on TikTok.