Carhartt is one of the most stylish brands of workwear turned streetwear you can get your hands on. This Black Friday, Amazon has slashed the prices on some of the brand's most popular pieces.

From jumpers to gloves to socks to duffle bags, there's something for everyone with offers in their men's, women's and kids' sections. Tough, rugged gear rarely comes cheap, as you have to pay a premium price for quality, but these staples can outlast the trends and support you through hard work and any weather.

With the sale prices already live, now's the best time to get your hands on that jumper you've had your eye on all year long, and there could be some other goodies too. I've put together a selection of my favorite Carhartt deals this Black Friday, so you don't have to trawl through the internet for hours.

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Men's essentials

Carhartt Men's Iconic K288 Logo Sweatshirt: was $59 now $44 at Amazon The Iconic K288 Logo Sweatshirt is exactly that — iconic. It's a standard hoodie with a roomy fit, but the high-quality materials will be sure to keep you incredibly warm all day long. It's available in 15 different colors and sizes XS through 5XL, so there's an option for everyone. The hoodie has a pocket on the front with the Carhartt logo and branding down the side of the arm, so it's a very simple design that still looks good. Read more Read less ▼

Carhartt Men's Crew Sock 6 Pack: was $21 now $16 at Amazon A true essential and a great opportunity to get your hands on a stocking filler — you can't go wrong with a pack of crew socks. This six-pack has cushioning and support for your heels, arches and toes to help you cope with long days on your feet. The FastDry technology helps wick away sweat, and dry feet are happy feet. Read more Read less ▼

Carhartt Men's High Dexterity Open Cuff Glove: was $20 now $15 at Amazon Available in three different colors, these high-dexterity gloves are reinforced in the high-wear areas like your palm and thumb to ensure they can keep up with hard-working conditions. The gloves come in sizes S to XXL and have a ventilated design to keep everything breathable, and they're even machine washable for easy maintenance. Read more Read less ▼

Carhartt Utility 55L Duffel : was $84 now $63 at Amazon I've had my eye on this one for a while, and I'm so glad to see it in this year's Black Friday sale. The utility duffel is a true classic and has reinforced handles and a removable, padded shoulder strap for ease of use. The fabric is abrasion-resistant in key wear zones, so you can rely on it for any adventure. There are interior pockets to keep your essentials easy to reach, and the main compartment is very spacious. The bag is also TSA-friendly, so it can be used as a carry-on or checked luggage. Read more Read less ▼

Carhartt Fleece Neck Gaiter: was $19 now $14 at Amazon Planning on hiking this winter? A fleece neck gaiter is absolutely essential to keep your face warm when you're out in the wind and snow. The FastDry technology is moisture-wicking to avoid sweat becoming cold on your skin, and it's machine washable, so it's easy to care for. Read more Read less ▼

Carhartt Leather Front Pocket Wallet: was $32 now $24 at Amazon This is another great gift idea with the holiday coming up, and one that someone in your life will certainly appreciate. The wallet is made of leather, with a natural oil finish that Carhartt has been using since 1889. It holds up to eight cards and cash, with two side pockets and a centre panel. It also has RFID-blocking protection to give you peace of mind over your money. Read more Read less ▼

Women's essentials

Carhartt Women's Iconic Clarksburg Logo Sweatshirt: was $59 now $44 at Amazon This fitted-style sweatshirt is an elegant version of the men's oversized design. Available in 18 different colors and sizes XS to 3XL, the roomy pockets and spacious pullover hood make it a very cosy option for the winter months. The design is simple, but the best hoodies usually are. Read more Read less ▼

Carhartt Women's Crew Sock 2 Pack: was $21 now $16 at Amazon Stocking filler alert! A good pair of socks is something absolutely everyone is grateful for. These cushioned crew socks in particular are a welcome addition to any wardrobe since they help absorb and provide comfort inside your shoes. I use Carhartt socks with my hiking boots, and they're excellent at keeping my feet warm and helping me avoid to blisters. Read more Read less ▼

Carhartt Women's Bonded Fleece: was $70 now $30 at Amazon The flexible jacket fleece has drying technology to help repel water, and zips all the way up to your chin to keep you nice and toasty. There are three pockets on the jacket, and it's part of the Carhartt workwear collection, so it's made with durability in mind for long, demanding days. Read more Read less ▼

Carhartt Women's Full-Zip Sweatshirt: was $64 now $38 at Amazon With four color choices, the full-zip sweatshirt is an old reliable that you simply can't be without. Whether you're throwing it on to take the trash out or trying to stay cosy on the sofa in the evening, the relaxed fit lets you move freely. Read more Read less ▼

Kids essentials

Carhartt Girls Logo Sweatshirt: was $39 now $29 at Amazon Just like the Women's version of this jumper, the relaxed fit is perfect for everything from walking to playing in the garden. It comes in four different pink-toned colors and runs in sizes XS to XL. Read more Read less ▼

Carhartt Boys' Signature Logo Sweatshirt: was $39 now $26 at Amazon The boy's version of the classic Carhartt sweatshirt is just as iconic as the men's! With the branding down the arm and a logo on the front, the simple design and relaxed fit make it a good choice for anyone. It comes in eight different colors in sizes S to XL. Read more Read less ▼

Carhartt Baby Boys Half-Zip Sweatshirt: was $32 now $22 at Amazon This baby boy's sweater is absolutely adorable. It's the perfect gift. little one in your life to keep them warm this holiday season, and it comes in seven different stylish colors, with sizes ranging from 3 months to 4 years. Read more Read less ▼