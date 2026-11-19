13 best Birkenstock Black Friday deals from $49 — save up to 65% on my favorite cozy clogs and sandals
Grab these Birkenstock deals while you still can
Black Friday sales are popping up everywhere — and although Birkenstocks are rarely discounted, Nordstrom Rack is currently knocking up to 65% off cozy clogs and fur-lined sandals from the brand.
Whether you're looking to keep your toes warm as temperatures dip or invest in a versatile pair you'll reach for season after season, there are plenty of styles worth adding to your rotation. Even better? Select pairs start at just $49.
Ready to step up your footwear game this fall and beyond? Keep scrolling to shop these rare Birkenstock Black Friday deals before they're gone!
Quick Links
- shop all Birkenstock deals at Amazon
- shop all Birkenstock deals at Nordstrom Rack
- Birkenstock Boston Clog (Men's): was $59 now $49
- Birkenstock Atacama Sandal (Men's): was $140 now $49
- Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle (Women's): was $170 now $64
- Birkenstock Papilio Florida Platform Flex (Women's): was $144 now $74
- Birkenstock Oita Slide Sandal (Women's): was $124 now $94
- Birkenstock Buckley Genuine Shearling Mule (Women's): was $170 now $99
- Birkenstock Milano Big Buckle (Women's): was $170 now $134
Best Birkenstock Deals
The Birkenstock Boston Clogs make a statement! Available on sale in Khaki, they are the perfect complement to any fall outfit. These are made with waterproof material and have a cork footbed.
Read moreRead less▼
This cushioned sandal features a rubber-like texture, adjustable straps and a grippy traction sole. They're perfect for when you need some extra support but don't want to wear a sneaker. Pronounced arches will help support the instep and ball of your foot.
Read moreRead less▼
These classic canvas Birkenstocks just got a glamorous update! Glossy oversized buckles add a fun twist of style while the slide sandal's cushy footbed is as comfortable as ever. This version of the sandal is made from nubuck leather that boasts a natural, rustic appearance. The sandal comes in a few different colors, although, prices may vary.
Read moreRead less▼
These Papilio by Birkenstock sandals feature a platform and three straps for extra support. Reviewers love their iconic design and comfortable, adjustable fit.
Read moreRead less▼
Birkenstock sandals + fuzzy comfort? Perfection! These sandals are ideal as the weather cools down. You'll also love wearing these cozy slides when relaxing at home.
Read moreRead less▼
If you're not a fan of buckles, these Birkenstock sandals have suede straps that are easy to operate. These also have a comfortable and durable design, with a contoured cork footbed.
Read moreRead less▼
This rustic slide with a unique criss-cross design is made with high-quality oiled leather. You'll never want to take these comfy slides off thanks to their deep heel cup that promotes correct weight distribution and foot alignment, along with a contoured footbed that adapts to the unique shape of your foot.
Read moreRead less▼
While several of the men's Birkenstocks are already sold out in this sale, these slides are boasting nearly 60% off and are still available in most sizes. Made of corduroy-embossed suede, a sturdy EVA sole and a signature cork footbed, you'll want to sport these all fall long (and beyond).
Read moreRead less▼
Clogs are so in this fall — which is why these classy and comfy Birkenstock clogs deserve a spot in your cart. This genuine shearling clog features Birkenstock's cork footbed that mimics the contours of your foot for excellent walking support.
Read moreRead less▼
These supportive sandals are extra cozy thanks to their genuine shearling lining. Featuring two oversized, adjustable buckles, you'll get an enhanced fit with targeted contouring and cushioning in the footbed.
Read moreRead less▼
For ultimate slip-on comfort, pick up a pair of these Boston Chunky Platform Clogs. They're made of soft suede and feature a chunky platform and contoured footbed for exceptional support. These are great for casual wear and even relaxing at home.
Read moreRead less▼
This classic leather clog is super comfortable and mimics the contours of your foot. It also features a deep heel cup that cradles the foot and keeps it properly positioned.
Read moreRead less▼
If you need a little extra support from your sandals, this pair is the way to go. Featuring three oversized, adjustable buckles and a slingback strap, you'll get an enhanced fit with targeted contouring and cushioning in the footbed.
Read moreRead less▼
Shop more deals
- shop all early Black Friday deals at Amazon
- YETI: deals from $17 @ Amazon
- iPhone 18 Pro: free w/ unlimited @ T-Mobile
- Advent calendars: deals from $6 @ Walmart
- REI: up to 50% off Arc'teryx, Fjallraven, more
- Skechers: sneakers from $20 @ Amazon
- Alo Yoga: apparel/accessories from $29
- Ninja/Shark: deals from $39 @ Walmart
- Crocs: deals from $29 @ Amazon
- Lego sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon
- Nintendo: games from $21 @ Amazon
- TV sale: deals from $79 @ Best Buy
- Dell: monitors/laptops from $99
- Nectar: mattresses from $349 @ Nectar
Our entire staff spends hundreds of hours looking at deals to find the best values. Sign up for our newsletter to get the biggest savings on the hottest products sent to you directly.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.