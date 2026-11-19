Black Friday sales are popping up everywhere — and although Birkenstocks are rarely discounted, Nordstrom Rack is currently knocking up to 65% off cozy clogs and fur-lined sandals from the brand.

Whether you're looking to keep your toes warm as temperatures dip or invest in a versatile pair you'll reach for season after season, there are plenty of styles worth adding to your rotation. Even better? Select pairs start at just $49.

Ready to step up your footwear game this fall and beyond? Keep scrolling to shop these rare Birkenstock Black Friday deals before they're gone!

Best Birkenstock Deals

Birkenstock Boston Clog (Men's): was $59 now $49 at Nordstrom Rack The Birkenstock Boston Clogs make a statement! Available on sale in Khaki, they are the perfect complement to any fall outfit. These are made with waterproof material and have a cork footbed. Read more Read less ▼

Save 65% Birkenstock Atacama Sandal (Men's): was $140 now $49 at Nordstrom Rack This cushioned sandal features a rubber-like texture, adjustable straps and a grippy traction sole. They're perfect for when you need some extra support but don't want to wear a sneaker. Pronounced arches will help support the instep and ball of your foot. Read more Read less ▼

Save 62% Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Nubuck Leather (Women's): was $170 now $64 at Nordstrom Rack These classic canvas Birkenstocks just got a glamorous update! Glossy oversized buckles add a fun twist of style while the slide sandal's cushy footbed is as comfortable as ever. This version of the sandal is made from nubuck leather that boasts a natural, rustic appearance. The sandal comes in a few different colors, although, prices may vary. Read more Read less ▼

Birkenstock Lugano Slide Sandal (Men's): was $145 now $99 at Nordstrom Rack This rustic slide with a unique criss-cross design is made with high-quality oiled leather. You'll never want to take these comfy slides off thanks to their deep heel cup that promotes correct weight distribution and foot alignment, along with a contoured footbed that adapts to the unique shape of your foot. Read more Read less ▼

Save 57% Birkenstock Kyoto Corduroy Suede Slide Sandal (Men's): was $150 now $64 at Nordstrom Rack While several of the men's Birkenstocks are already sold out in this sale, these slides are boasting nearly 60% off and are still available in most sizes. Made of corduroy-embossed suede, a sturdy EVA sole and a signature cork footbed, you'll want to sport these all fall long (and beyond). Read more Read less ▼

Birkenstock Buckley Genuine Shearling Mule (Women's): was $170 now $99 at Nordstrom Rack Clogs are so in this fall — which is why these classy and comfy Birkenstock clogs deserve a spot in your cart. This genuine shearling clog features Birkenstock's cork footbed that mimics the contours of your foot for excellent walking support. Read more Read less ▼

Birkenstock Boston Chunky Platform Clog (Women's): was $154 now $119 at Nordstrom Rack For ultimate slip-on comfort, pick up a pair of these Boston Chunky Platform Clogs. They're made of soft suede and feature a chunky platform and contoured footbed for exceptional support. These are great for casual wear and even relaxing at home. Read more Read less ▼

Birkenstock Tokio Clog (Women's): was $174 now $129 at Nordstrom Rack This classic leather clog is super comfortable and mimics the contours of your foot. It also features a deep heel cup that cradles the foot and keeps it properly positioned. Read more Read less ▼