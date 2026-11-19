Black Friday brings the biggest gaming discounts, and that’s no different this year if you own an Xbox. There’s a slight caveat, though: the consoles — the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X — aren’t on sale thanks to RAMageddon. That said, you can still save on discounted games and peripherals.

Right now, you can get The Game Awards nominees, like Resident Evil Requiem for $39 at Amazon. Meanwhile, Pragmata is another fantastic Capcom title discounted by $20. Peripherals-wise, the standard Xbox controller is $20 off, while the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5X is $99. Finally, you can get a 12-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription for $5 off.

Whether you’re new to Xbox or just want to build out your gaming library, now is the best time to do so. Not only because of Black Friday deals, but also because of the awesome games on the Xbox horizon. Here are the latest Xbox Black Friday deals. I’ll update this post regularly, so be sure to check back for the latest savings!

Best Xbox Black Friday deals

Xbox Series S: was $499 now $498 at Amazon The Xbox Series S is limited to 1440p output but still delivers fast loading, ray tracing, and high frame rates. It features a GPU with up to 4 teraflops of output, 10GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. This console has no disc drive; it's designed exclusively for digital games. Read more Read less ▼

Xbox Series X (digital): was $749 now $748 at Amazon The Xbox Series X All-Digital is the same powerful console with two key differences. Firstly, it comes in an attractive Robot White hue, and it also lacks a disc drive, so it is designed solely for digital play. It's the perfect console for Xbox Game Pass players. Read more Read less ▼

Best Xbox Black Friday game deals

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds: was $39 now $19 at Amazon Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is one of the most memorable entries in the Sonic the Hedgehog series. Packed with chaos, fun, and a bit of a learning curve, CrossWorlds shines with smooth drifting and air tricks that deliver significant boosts. Read more Read less ▼

Mafia: The Old Country: was $29 now $19 at Amazon The latest game in the Mafia series takes you back to 1900s Sicily, the birthplace of organized crime. You play Enzo, a fresh recruit in the Torrisi crime family, and must work your way up the ranks to become a "made man." Offering a narrative-driven campaign packed with third-person firefights and high-speed chases (in cars and on horseback), Mafia: The Old Country is a highly engaging action-adventure game. Read more Read less ▼

Assassin's Creed: Shadows: was $29 now $28 at Amazon Assassin’s Creed Shadows delivers on its promise of bringing back classic stealth mechanics while introducing new ones and combining the best of the older and RPG titles. The detailed open world of feudal Japan feels alive, with compelling playable and non-playable characters, and varied fighting tactics enrich the combat. But the game struggles to balance its two playable protagonists, and player choices are still inconsequential. Read more Read less ▼

Resident Evil Requiem: was $69 now $39 at Amazon Resident Evil Requiem combines elements from prior installments to deliver one of the strongest entries yet. Though it doesn’t take risks, its thrilling gameplay and stunning graphics keep you engaged from beginning to end. Read more Read less ▼

Pragmata: was $59 now $39 at Amazon Pragmata is a breath of fresh air thanks to its tactical combat, clever puzzles, and earnest sci-fi story. It proves that there's still innovation in the AAA space and is yet another winner from Capcom. This is a game that humans and androids alike can enjoy. Read more Read less ▼

Star Wars: Zero Company: was $59 now $44 at Best Buy Star Wars Zero Company is a new turn-based tactics game where you recruit and lead a squad of operators and experience an original Star Wars story set during the Clone Wars. Offering strategic combat, cinematic production values, and a focus on player decisions, it's one of the best Star Wars video games in ages and a potential GOTY pick. Read more Read less ▼

Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight: was $69 now $49 at Best Buy Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight takes everything folks know about Batman from popular culture and filters it through the tried-and-true Lego formula. Whether you're a fan of Batman or Lego games, there's a lot to love in this charming adventure. Read more Read less ▼

Control Resonant: was $59 now $49 at Best Buy Control Resonant surpasses its excellent predecessor with a larger scope, both narratively and in gameplay. The melee-based combat is appropriately brutal and engaging, while the various skill trees offer deep customization. Aside from some confusing maps, this is an almost perfect action-based title. Read more Read less ▼

The Blood of the Dawnwalker: was $69 now $49 at Best Buy The Blood of Dawnwalker is a dark, brilliantly written vampire RPG with a superb prologue, a memorable cast, and inventive powers. Repetitive combat, a rough performance, and an insipid lead drag it down at times. A flawed, fascinating debut with cult classic written all over it — one that needs some post-launch patches, but kept us hooked regardless. Read more Read less ▼

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve: was $69 now $54 at Amazon Step into the cockpit, take flight, and prepare for battle in Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve, the latest installment in the popular aerial combat franchise. Boasting a full single-player campaign and the series largest suite of online modes to date, not to mention stunning visuals and sound, it's the complete Ace Combat package. Read more Read less ▼

007: First Light: was $69 now $59 at Best Buy 007 First Light is the finest James Bond video game in nearly 30 years. Its cinematic single-player campaign is remarkable, delivering a gripping, quintessentially Bond story paired with some of the best action-adventure set pieces we’ve ever experienced. Whether you’re a longtime Bond fan or a newcomer, 007 First Light is unmissable. Read more Read less ▼

Crimson Desert: was $69 now $59 at Best Buy Crimson Desert is one of the most ambitious single-player open-world games ever. It throws a ton of deep systems at you with almost no hand-holding, but once it clicks, the combat feels fantastic, and exploration feels rewarding. There’s enough content here to keep you busy for months on end. The story is pretty average, and the beginning can be brutal, but if you love big sandbox adventures, this one is worth the ride (and $69). Read more Read less ▼

Xbox Black Friday accessories deals

XBOX Wireless Gaming Controller: was $64 now $44 at Amazon Versatile, comfortable, and responsive, the Xbox Core Wireless Controller impressed us in our rigorous testing. This isn't just for Xbox — it's compatible with PC, Android, and iOS devices too. With its ergonomic design, textured grips, and a button to share screenshots with friends, it's a go-to for gamers everywhere. Read more Read less ▼

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5X: was $129 now $99 at Amazon The Arctis Nova 5 is one of the finest gaming headsets, and it's the highest-scoring headset we've reviewed. Compatible with PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC, Android, iOS and Meta Quest, its quick-switch 2.4GHz dongle and Bluetooth 5.3 enable you to effortlessly swap between devices. The sound quality is incredible, and the 360° spatial audio makes your gaming experiences even more immersive. Read more Read less ▼

Nacon Revolution X Unlimited Precision Wireless Controller: was $199 now $149 at Amazon The Nacon Revolution X Unlimited Controller is a high-end pad designed for the Xbox Series consoles and PC. It packs pro features like hall effect sticks, adjustable triggers, mappable back buttons, a customizable LC screen, and a rechargeable battery. At $199, it's not a cheap investment, but if you take your Xbox gaming seriously, it's a worthwhile upgrade. Read more Read less ▼

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