Fall may still be in full swing, but it's never too early to start gearing up for winter storms. Especially when there's a 'super' El Niño predicted for parts of the U.S. Preparing ahead of time can make all the difference in keeping your household safe and comfortable. Plus, with Black Friday just one week away, we're already spotting savings on everything from hand warmers and space heaters to snow blowers and portable power stations!

The good news? Amazon has plenty of essentials to help you weather whatever winter throws your way. We've done the heavy lifting and gathered up must-have deals to help you stay warm, safe and prepared — with prices starting at just $11. Keep scrolling to shop our favorite Black Friday deals on winter storm essentials.

Winter Storm Essentials

Lepro Battery Powered Waterproof Led Headlight, 2 Pack: was $15 now $12 at Amazon You won't know just how handy these are until you're in a situation that really requires them. It keeps your hands free yet your pathway clear, and still, it can run for an impressive 22 hours on its low setting. It's adjustable for both adults and kids to wear, and it's powered by batteries. It's even shock-proof and water-resistant. You'll use these several times, not just when the power is out, whether that's for DIY jobs or camping. Read more Read less ▼

Gutimo AI Hand Warmers: was $24 now $14 at Amazon These 2-in-1 portable hand warmers are rechargeable and lightweight, plus they're 30% of the size of a phone, so you can stash them in your pockets. They can provide up to 12 hours of heat between charges and heat as quickly as 3 seconds, with 3 temperature levels to choose from. Read more Read less ▼

Sport Temp Toe Warmers: was $49 now $31 at Amazon Get 45 pairs (90 adhesives) of toe warmers in the pack, and they provide up to 10 hours of heat for your feet! Perfect for ski trips or outdoor activities, as they heat in 15 to 30 minutes and are great for indoors. They work best in a closed environment, so thick socks, house shoes, or sneakers are needed. They're ultra-thin and air-activated, keeping you snug if your circulation isn't great! Read more Read less ▼

Bedsure Electric Throw: was $68 now $35 at Amazon If you want to keep warm and toasty at night, this flannel throw has four pre-heat levels, and is a cozy 50 x 60 inches coverage. It also has a 3-hour auto off feature and overheating protection to save you the hassle of waking up in the middle of the night to turn it off. Designed to be lightweight and breathable for a great night’s sleep, this is also a bargain. Read more Read less ▼

Ororo Quilted Heated Jacket: was $169 now $109 at Amazon This battery-powered heated jacket is a must for frigid conditions. Now with an additional heating zone at the collar, this 4-zone heated fleece jacket delivers warmth to your neck, chest and back. It heats up in second and provides hours of warmth. Charging is also easy thanks to its built-in USB-A port. Read more Read less ▼

Snow Shovels

Walensee Snow Shovel: was $29 now $25 at Amazon The Walensee Snow Shovel will cut through ice and clear snow. The tool is rust-proof and robust, and can be used for other yard chores once the bad weather subsides. Read more Read less ▼

Wild Badger Cordless Snow Shovel: was $219 now $188 at Amazon This battery-powered 40V snow shovel can throw snow up to 20 feet away, can clear a path 15 inches wide, and theoretically handle snow up to 8 inches deep. It weighs about 23 pounds and comes with a 40Ah battery that should provide more than enough juice for most driveways. Read more Read less ▼

Greenworks 40V 12" Snow Shovel: was $299 now $254 at Amazon This Greenworks Corded Snow Thrower features a 40V battery and is ideal for a 12-inch clearing path and an 8-inch clearing depth. It also features an adjustable 180-degree directional chute that makes throwing snow more manageable. It's also powerful enough to clear 2-3 driveways on a single charge. Making it a great winter essential. Read more Read less ▼

WORX Cordless Snow Shovel: was $329 now $269 at Amazon This cordless snow shovel offers the perfect balance between a traditional shovel and a powerful blower. With 40V power and three adjustable throw speeds, it can clear 12” wide and 6” deep paths on stairs, decks, and patios with ease. Plus, it's designed to be light to carry and strain-free, which is always handy when tackling snow. Read more Read less ▼

Snow Blowers

Snow Joe 48V Cordless Snow Blower Kit : was $428 now $329 at Amazon If you don't want the hassle of a gas-powered snow blower, this cordless snow blower kit comes with 2x 4Ah batteries. It's powerful enough to throw up to 20 ft of snow, with an adjustable 180-degree chute control to direct snow exactly where you want it. While it's sturdy, it's also lightweight to maneuver. A great deal to pick up right now. Read more Read less ▼

WORX Cordless Snow Blower: was $419 now $349 at Amazon Save a decent $70 on this Worx blower right now. It's an ideal pick for driveways and paths, average jobs, and it has a 20" clearing width. The battery also has an impressive runtime for large driveway clearing in 6" snow conditions. Plus, it's cordless for easy carrying from your garage to your doorstep. Read more Read less ▼

Husqvarna 24" 2 Stage Snow Blower : was $999 now $899 at Amazon If you want a heavy-duty machine to tackle snowstorms, this gas-powered, 2-stage blower will do the hard work. Alongside a high-speed impeller to increase snow-throwing distance, it's equipped with 13-in snow tires that grip the icy terrain. And with savings of $100, this is a great discount. Read more Read less ▼

Power Stations

Iniu Pocket Rocket P50: was $32 now $27 at Amazon The Iniu Pocket Rocket P50 packs a lot of battery for its size, featuring speedy 45W wired charging to get your devices recharged in no time at all. Not only does it feature a 10,000 mAh battery cell, but it also includes a charging cable that doubles as a lanyard for it. We rank it as one of the best portable chargers. Read more Read less ▼

Renogy Pure Sine Wave Power Inverter With Ups Transfer Switch & Bluetooth, 1,000W: was $269 now $219 at Amazon An extra bit of power for those who might be lost without it, this can be used for charging and powering smaller devices, like a mini fridge or a laptop, or, in some cases, an important medical device. It's easy to use and quiet in operation, although you might want to use it ahead of an emergency, so that you know what you're doing before you get in a panic. Read more Read less ▼

Anker Solix C300: was $429 now $279 at Amazon The Anker Solix C300 is an ideal way to carry power with you. This 288Wh battery comes packed with 3 AC power sockets, a 12V car plug, three USB-C ports, a single USB-A port and a solar input capable of receiving up to 100W of power. There's also a light, convenient carry handle, and slips for a strap. Read more Read less ▼

Anker SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station: was $799 now $599 at Amazon The C1000 has a 1056wh battery, six 120V AC outlets, two USB-A, two USB-C, and a car socket. You can recharge the C1000 via solar panels, and double its capacity with an optional BP1000 battery (sold separately). At 28 pounds, it's not too heavy, and it has two convenient handles, and it has a large LED light to help you see in the dark. Read more Read less ▼

Jackery Explorer 1000 v2: was $799 now $559 at Amazon The Explorer has a 1070Wh battery, which can keep your TV going for up to 10 hours. It has three 120V AC ports, two USB-C ports, one USB-A port, and one DC car port. It weighs about 24 pounds and has a convenient carrying handle. Read more Read less ▼

Space Heaters

Lasko Ellipse Ceramic Tower Heater: was $84 now $67 at Amazon If you're after one of the best space heaters to heat up a small space, the Lasko Ellipse CT18950 tower heater definitely ticks those boxes. It oscillate, which means it spreads heat around the room, and they usually pump out enough heat to get 100 square feet toasty warm in short order. Read more Read less ▼

Dreo Smart Wall Heater: was $99 now $89 at Amazon The Dreo Smart Wall Heater (WH517S) is a compact, wall-mounted heater that's ideal for your bedroom or home office. It received a 4.5/5 in our Dreo Smart Wall Heater review. It features four winter heating modes as well as a fan-only summer setting. It takes a few minutes to install, but once powered on it can be controlled manually, via its app or via Alexa. However, keep in mind that its thirst for electricity can balloon your power bill. Read more Read less ▼

Vornado VHEAT Whole Room Vintage Heater: was $169 now $121 at Amazon According to our reviewer, this vintage-inspired heater is hard to recommend for performance; it's loud and not as efficient as models that cost about half the price. However, If you're after something that's a bit more stylish than the usual metal box design, this is the one to go for. Read more Read less ▼