Get ready for GTA 6 by swapping the boring office seat for one of these 12 gaming chairs
Planning a serious gaming sesh? Investing in a comfortable chair is a must
The humble chair is one of the most important parts of your gaming setup. Sure, buying a chair may not sound as exciting as picking up a new console or a high-spec monitor, but the upgrade in comfort is worth its weight in gold, especially if you're just used to playing from your sofa.
That's something you'll definitely want to consider if you're planning a big gaming sesh (say, for the release of GTA 6). With that in mind, I took a look at some of the options that are currently out there.
In this article you'll find 12 terrific choices from N-Gen, GTPlayer, Razer, and more. Prices start at under $90, but there are also several higher-spec options available. Grab one of these and enjoy your return to Vice City in style.
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Will Salmon is Tom's Guide's Collections Editor, curating advice on the best products to spend your money on. Will has been writing about tech and entertainment for almost 20 years, including stints as GamesRadar+'s Streaming Editor, editing comics website Newsarama, and writing for lots and lots of magazines. You can read his work in SFX magazine, GamesRadar+, and right here on Tom's Guide.
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