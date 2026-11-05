Get ready for GTA 6 by swapping the boring office seat for one of these 12 gaming chairs

The humble chair is one of the most important parts of your gaming setup. Sure, buying a chair may not sound as exciting as picking up a new console or a high-spec monitor, but the upgrade in comfort is worth its weight in gold, especially if you're just used to playing from your sofa.

That's something you'll definitely want to consider if you're planning a big gaming sesh (say, for the release of GTA 6). With that in mind, I took a look at some of the options that are currently out there.

In this article you'll find 12 terrific choices from N-Gen, GTPlayer, Razer, and more. Prices start at under $90, but there are also several higher-spec options available. Grab one of these and enjoy your return to Vice City in style.

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