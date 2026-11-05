The iPhone Duo is one of the best foldable phones you can buy. Sure, it's costly at $1,999, but Apple nailed the design and the iPhone Duo's software is as intuitive as it gets. Unfortunately, Apple's foldable is backordered with some shipping dates delayed as far back as February 2027.

That's where I can help. As deals editor at Tom's Guide, I've tracked everything from PS5 consoles to GPU cards. On this page I'm tracking the latest iPhone Duo restocks so that you can get your phone as soon as possible. Currently, my best piece of advice is to place your order as soon as you can and to be as flexible as you can. For example, the base 256GB model — which happens to be the cheapest model — is backordered through late December no matter where you look. However, certain carriers — like Xfinity Mobile — have an estimated ship date of early December 3.

From Apple to Verizon, here's the latest iPhone Duo restocks ahead of the holiday season. If you're looking for deals, make sure to check out our iPhone Duo deals coverage.

iPhone Duo Restock

iPhone Duo: up to $1,200 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ T-Mobile

T-Mobile's iPhone Duo restock is currently backordered from Dec. 31 through Jan. 6. In terms of deals, the carrier is knocking up to $1,200 off the iPhone Duo when you switch and bring your number or when you trade-in an eligible phone and sign up for a qualifying plan. Read more Read less ▼

iPhone Duo: up to $1,200 off w/ new line @ Verizon

iPhone Duo stock at Verizon is backordered from Dec. 12 through Dec. 30. The carrier will take up to $1,200 off your iPhone Duo when you open a new eligible unlimited data plan. Plus, you'll get either an Apple Watch 12 or iPad A16 for free with an accompanying data plan. Read more Read less ▼

iPhone Duo: up to $1,200 off w/ trade-in @ AT&T

AT&T's iPhone Duo restock is backordered through Jan. 5 regardless of which model you choose. That said, you'll get up to $1,200 off with a trade-in. Read more Read less ▼

iPhone Duo: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in @ Xfinity Mobile

Xfinity Mobile's iPhone Duo inventory is fairing better than most. Currently, models are backordered from Dec. 3 through Dec. 21. You'll also get up to $1,000 off with an eligible trade-in and new line. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone Duo: was $1,999 now $1,899 at Red Pocket Mobile RedPocket Mobile is an MVNO that lets you choose between using AT&T's, T-Mobile's, or Verizon's network. The carrier is taking $100 off with no port or trade-in required. However, models are backordered through Feb. 2027. Read more Read less ▼

iPhone Duo: up to $1,200 off w/ trade-in @ Best Buy

Best Buy has multiple iPhone Duo models up for sale. However, they're all backordered and will ship by Dec. 22 through Jan. 26. Trade in a phone and you'll get up to $1,200 off. Read more Read less ▼