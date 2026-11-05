Believe it or not, the holiday season is already here — and if you're looking to get a jump-start on your holiday shopping, Lowe's is a great place to start. The retailer's Black Friday sale has officially kicked off, bringing plenty of opportunities to score major savings on gifts, home essentials and more.

Now's the time to transition your indoor and outdoor living spaces to suit the season! If you're hoping to snag some new appliances, you can save up to 45% on brands like Whirlpool, Samsung and LG. You can also stock up seasonal decor, Christmas trees and more starting at just $4.

Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Lowe's Black Friday deals. (For more holiday deals, check out our early Black Friday deals guide).

Editor's Choice

Holiday decorations: deals from $4 @ Lowe's

Decorate your home with huge savings on some of the most festive inflatables, welcome mats, decor and more at Lowe's. Christmas trees and lights are also included in the sale. Read more Read less ▼

Appliance sale: up to 45% off @ Lowe's

Lowe's is slashing the prices of select small and large appliances. The sale includes refrigerators, washers, ranges, microwaves, and more from brands like Whirlpool, Samsung, and LG. Read more Read less ▼

Outdoor grills: up to 30% off @ Lowe's

There's nothing like buying a brand-new grill for all your upcoming outdoor festivities. And if you're ready to get grilling, Lowe's has the perfect deals for you, with up to 30% off a range of outdoor grills. Read more Read less ▼

Patio furniture sales: up to 50% off @ Lowe's

Lowe's patio furniture sales are taking up to 50% off regular prices. From gazebos to full outdoor seating arrangements, Lowe's is discounting all kinds of outdoor furniture for you to get your outdoor spaces looking their best. Read more Read less ▼

EGO sale: up to $100 off @ Lowe's

Right now Ego tools are up to $100 off at Lowe's! The sale includes a range of deals on outdoor power equipment from Ego, from lawn mowers to leaf blowers. Perfect to get your yard in shape for fall. Read more Read less ▼

Indoor Deals

Hastings Home Black Printer Stand: was $35 now $32 at Lowe's It may be made for a printer, but this stand is handy to have just about anywhere. There are two tiers of storage and wheels to move it around. Read more Read less ▼

WhizMax 8 Tier Metal Plant Stand: was $52 now $38 at Lowe's You may want to bring your plants indoors before temperatures drop — and this plant stand is the perfect place to store them all. The black tiered stand gives every pot pride of place. Read more Read less ▼

Dimikai White Bean Bag Chair: was $177 now $145 at Lowe's Spend the fall cozied up on one of the coziest chairs ever. This fluffy bean bag chair has a curved backrest for support, a plush faux fur cover and includes a footstool. Read more Read less ▼

Outdoor Deals

Patiowell 32-Gallon Black Plastic Deck Box: was $46 now $35 at Lowe's This box is great as it doubles as both storage and a surface area for your drinks, snacks and anything else you want to enjoy in the great outdoors. There are four neutral color options to choose from, but different discounts apply to each. Read more Read less ▼

Nature Spring Portable Wood Burning Fire Pit: was $116 now $95 at Lowe's Make your backyard the place to be in fall! Just add logs to this steel fire pit and it'll keep your outdoor space nice and cozy. You also get a poker to help you build the perfect log pile. Read more Read less ▼

Nuu Garden Black Steel Floorstanding Liquid Propane Patio Heater: was $329 now $212 at Lowe's For those chilly days and nights spent outdoors, you need this standing propane gas heater that combines exceptional functionality with sleek design. It's easy to use and will bring you ultimate warmth, not to mention it will create a unique and warm atmosphere that all your friends and family will love. Read more Read less ▼

Royal Gourmet Grill and Griddle Combo: was $359 now $269 at Lowe's This deal gets you the best of both worlds. This gril and griddle combo from Royal Gourmet comes with folding legs and four burners, with a side shelf and space for 32 burgers. Shoppers were impressed with this one, with one reviewer writing "Very easy to assemble and instructions were clear. Great quality for the price point." Read more Read less ▼