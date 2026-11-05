Lowe's Black Friday sale is officially live — 25 best deals up to 50% off on appliances, furniture and holiday decor
Kick-start the holiday season with savings
Believe it or not, the holiday season is already here — and if you're looking to get a jump-start on your holiday shopping, Lowe's is a great place to start. The retailer's Black Friday sale has officially kicked off, bringing plenty of opportunities to score major savings on gifts, home essentials and more.
Now's the time to transition your indoor and outdoor living spaces to suit the season! If you're hoping to snag some new appliances, you can save up to 45% on brands like Whirlpool, Samsung and LG. You can also stock up seasonal decor, Christmas trees and more starting at just $4.
Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Lowe's Black Friday deals. (For more holiday deals, check out our early Black Friday deals guide).
Quick Links (Lowe's)
- shop early Black Friday deals at Lowe's
- Holiday decorations: deals from $4
- Appliance sale: up to 45% off
- Patio furniture sales: up to 50% off
- Lawn & garden care: up to 30% off
- Tools: up to 40% off
- Grills & accessories: up to 30% off
Quick Links (Other Retailers)
- YETI: deals from $17
- T-Mobile: $1,200 off iPhone Duo
- REI: 50% off Arc'teryx, Patagonia, more @ REI
- Ninja sale: up to 50% off
- Nectar mattresses: up to 50% off @ Nectar
- Smart TVs: deals from $59
- Dell: up to $900 off laptops
- Samsung: up to $800 off TVs & soundbars
- Running shoes: deals from $49 @ Amazon
Editor's Choice
Holiday decorations: deals from $4 @ Lowe's
Decorate your home with huge savings on some of the most festive inflatables, welcome mats, decor and more at Lowe's. Christmas trees and lights are also included in the sale.
Read moreRead less▼
Appliance sale: up to 45% off @ Lowe's
Lowe's is slashing the prices of select small and large appliances. The sale includes refrigerators, washers, ranges, microwaves, and more from brands like Whirlpool, Samsung, and LG.
Read moreRead less▼
Outdoor grills: up to 30% off @ Lowe's
There's nothing like buying a brand-new grill for all your upcoming outdoor festivities. And if you're ready to get grilling, Lowe's has the perfect deals for you, with up to 30% off a range of outdoor grills.
Read moreRead less▼
Patio furniture sales: up to 50% off @ Lowe's
Lowe's patio furniture sales are taking up to 50% off regular prices. From gazebos to full outdoor seating arrangements, Lowe's is discounting all kinds of outdoor furniture for you to get your outdoor spaces looking their best.
Read moreRead less▼
EGO sale: up to $100 off @ Lowe's
Right now Ego tools are up to $100 off at Lowe's! The sale includes a range of deals on outdoor power equipment from Ego, from lawn mowers to leaf blowers. Perfect to get your yard in shape for fall.
Read moreRead less▼
Indoor Deals
The perfect dripping plant... without the stress needing to keep it alive. This artificial succulent comes in an off-white ceramic pot and looks fantastic as part of your home decor.
Read moreRead less▼
This cozy lantern decoration just screams fall, so it's perfect to add to your table this time of year. Inside you'll find fall leaves, pine cones and battery-operated LED lights.
Read moreRead less▼
Don't have room for a bedside table? This nightstand attaches to your bedframe to add extra functionality in a flash — without taking up valuable floor space.
Read moreRead less▼
Always flipping your pillow to the cool side? This Linenspa pillow has AlwaysCool tech to keep you sound asleep at the perfect temperature. Plus, the soft memory foam is perfect whether you sleep on your back, side or front.
Read moreRead less▼
This fleece blanket is cozy to the max! I especially love the mocha brown color for fall. It's velvety soft to the touch and resistant to fading — making it suitable for use year-round, both indoors and out.
Read moreRead less▼
It may be made for a printer, but this stand is handy to have just about anywhere. There are two tiers of storage and wheels to move it around.
Read moreRead less▼
You may want to bring your plants indoors before temperatures drop — and this plant stand is the perfect place to store them all. The black tiered stand gives every pot pride of place.
Read moreRead less▼
This versatile mirror will elevate the style levels in your room, and it can be displayed in multiple ways — propped against the wall or mounted. You could even pop it on the back of your door with the included hooks.
Read moreRead less▼
If the 'big light' wasn't off limits in your house before, it will be when you add this lamp. It adds a soft, cozy glow to your living space and has a gorgeous gold ornamental stand.
Read moreRead less▼
The perfect gift for a friend... or treat for yourself. This set of scented candles comes with four fall fragrances — including cinnamon and pumpkin, autumn wreath, apple pie and harvest season.
Read moreRead less▼
For the perfect farmhouse look, grab this jute rug with 50% off. It looks excellent in a living space or bedroom and the round shape will naturally invite you to slow down and unwind this season.
Read moreRead less▼
Spend the fall cozied up on one of the coziest chairs ever. This fluffy bean bag chair has a curved backrest for support, a plush faux fur cover and includes a footstool.
Read moreRead less▼
Outdoor Deals
This box is great as it doubles as both storage and a surface area for your drinks, snacks and anything else you want to enjoy in the great outdoors. There are four neutral color options to choose from, but different discounts apply to each.
Read moreRead less▼
If you need a place to store and serve you and your guests' favorite drinks, this Nuu Garden serving cart will do the job perfectly. There are racks to store wine glasses, hooks to hang towels, and two levels for bottles and snacks.
Read moreRead less▼
This weather-resistant tiltable patio umbrella is perfect to keep both sun and rain away while you're enjoying your outdoor space. Plus, the beige color fits in with pretty much any decor.
Read moreRead less▼
Make your backyard the place to be in fall! Just add logs to this steel fire pit and it'll keep your outdoor space nice and cozy. You also get a poker to help you build the perfect log pile.
Read moreRead less▼
For those chilly days and nights spent outdoors, you need this standing propane gas heater that combines exceptional functionality with sleek design. It's easy to use and will bring you ultimate warmth, not to mention it will create a unique and warm atmosphere that all your friends and family will love.
Read moreRead less▼
50% off is a massive discount on this 2-piece patio set. Featuring a comfortable wicker loveseat and a matching coffee table, I doubt that it will stay in stock for long — so act fast!
Read moreRead less▼
This deal gets you the best of both worlds. This gril and griddle combo from Royal Gourmet comes with folding legs and four burners, with a side shelf and space for 32 burgers. Shoppers were impressed with this one, with one reviewer writing "Very easy to assemble and instructions were clear. Great quality for the price point."
Read moreRead less▼
This sectional from Xizzi has seen an impressive discount. You can take your pick of four couch cushion colors to match the rest of your decor, and truly relax thanks to this couch's sturdy, weather resistant frame.
Read moreRead less▼
Our deals editors search over 10,000 sites in order to find the best deals. Sign up to our newsletter to be the first to know about the biggest savings on the hottest deals.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.