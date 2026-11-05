I found 21 early Black Friday walking shoe deals with up to 58% off Skechers, Birkenstocks, Timberland and more
I'm searching the web for the best early Black Friday deals on Skechers, Birkenstocks and more
Black Friday deals are just a short way off — but in the meantime, retailers across the web are offering early Black Friday sales you can shop now.
Everybody needs a good pair of shoes, so I've been searching for the best savings on Skechers, Birkenstocks, Dr. Martens and more. Right now Amazon is offering particularly great deals on with up to 60% of everything from premium sneakers to comfortable slippers.
Note: prices can vary depending on the size and color you select. To find the best deals, check out the different colors available in your size.
Quick Links
- Asics: deals from $49
- Skechers: 20% off for members
- Birkenstock: deals from $44
- Cushionaire: deals from $29 [Birkenstock & Ugg dupes!]
- Dr. Martens: deals from $88
- Timberland: up to 49% off
- New Balance: deals from $39
Skechers
These Skechers have seen an epic discount in certain sizes and colors, so act fast if they're available in your size. They feature Skechers' signature slip-in comfort, plus an eye-catching snake print upper.
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The Skechers Ultra Flex 3.0 Brilliant Path slip-ons are our choice for the most versatile Skechers sneaker. As you'd expect, they're lightweight and comfortable with pillowy soft midsoles and Air-Cooled Memory Foam. In our Skechers Hands Free Ultra Flex 3.0 Brilliant Path review we determined that they're great for casual wear, but we don't recommend them for high-impact exercise.
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These Skechers road running shoes are a steal, on sale starting from just $49. Featuring Skechers' Glide-Step technology, each step you take will feel smoother and bring more momentum.
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The simple but stylish design of the Respected-Holmgren Slip-in Loafer makes them a great pick for any activity. The Air Cooled Memory Foam delivers breathable comfort, and the Goodyear rubber outsole provides reliable grip in wet or icy conditions.
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Birkenstocks
A pair of Birkenstocks for $30??? Sign me up. These waterproof slides are perfect for hanging out indoors, or going to the beach or pool. They feature a rubber-like texture with sleek adjustable straps and a grippy traction sole.
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Birkenstock's signature comfort, plus a soft suede strap in sage green — and a gorgeous floral printed footbed. These sandals have it all, and you can even get them on sale for a discount right now.
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These Birkenstock Boston Clogs feature a dual combination of comfort, with a plush footbed and a soft suede upper. Pair them with socks for the ultimate cozy vibe this winter.
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Cushionaire
If you're in the market for some Birkenstocks but don't want to pay the hefty price, these Cushionaire sandals are the next best thing. Crafted from high-quality faux leather, the sandals feature a soft lining and adjustable double buckle strap. They're also available in a plethora of colors, although price may vary.
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Classic Mary Janes meet sophisticated ballet flats in this shoe that is lightweight, soft and flexible. They're great for everyday wear and even though they feature a velvet material, they are breathable.
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New Balance
Right now you can get the New Balance 237 V1 sneakers on sale and add a touch of style to your wardrobe. They have a suede and mesh upper with a sleek three-tone color scheme.
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I'm a big fan of chunky '90s-style sneakers and these fit the bill. The New Balance 997H lifestyle shoes use a heritage-inspired design, which is a spin on the classic 997 style from the '90s.
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Engineered for walking, the New Balance FuelCell Walker Elite V1 Walking Shoes are cushioned, stable, and propel your feet forward with each step. They look super sleek, too.
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Dr Martens
Don't miss your chance to score this huge saving — it's not going to be available for long. These Dr. Martens shoes have 1.5-inch soles and a pretty ribbon at the front! Perfect to add some "dark academia" vibes to your fall outfits.
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These classic mules from Dr. Martens are made of E.H. Suede, making them both soft to the touch and easy to wear. You also get a comfortable hybrid air-cushioned sole to support your feet.
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Right now Dr. Martens’ 1460 8 Eye Boots have seen a discount at Amazon. Made of vegan leather, their slip-resistant soles and tough construction make them great for both work and everyday wear.
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Timberland
Classic, stylish and comfortable. It doesn't get better than the Davis Square Chukka Shoe — especially when you can get a pair for almost half off. These are made of premium Timberland leather and have comfortable OrthoLite insoles.
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These casual sneaker boots are a great transitional shoe from mornings at the office to afternoons on the mountain. The lace up sneaker will be a staple in your wardrobe thanks to their cushioning. You'll want to wear them on every adventure.
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With these Timberland Rowan Way boots, cold feet will be a distant memory. Made with premium Timberland leather, they feel luxurious and comfortable to wear.
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Asics
Designed for everyday wear, these Asics sneakers are inspired by classic 80s jogging shoes. On the inside, they're packed with today's best cushioning and durability.
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The Asics Gel-Venture 11 are designed for everyday runs and walks! They have Amplifoam Plus midsole cushioning on board, and a 2mm higher stack height — 2mm of extra softness to absorb impact and keep you comfortable for hours.
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This sneaker looks like it was pulled out of the late 2000s, but it’s built with modern tech and improved fabrics. This includes a neat asymmetric upper, breathable mesh, Asics’ Rearfoot Gel impact-absorption technology, and a Trusstic support system.
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Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
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