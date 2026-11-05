Black Friday deals are just a short way off — but in the meantime, retailers across the web are offering early Black Friday sales you can shop now.

Everybody needs a good pair of shoes, so I've been searching for the best savings on Skechers, Birkenstocks, Dr. Martens and more. Right now Amazon is offering particularly great deals on with up to 60% of everything from premium sneakers to comfortable slippers.

Note: prices can vary depending on the size and color you select. To find the best deals, check out the different colors available in your size.

Skechers

Save 33% Skechers Respected-Holmgren Slip-in Loafer (Men's): was $89 now $60 at Amazon The simple but stylish design of the Respected-Holmgren Slip-in Loafer makes them a great pick for any activity. The Air Cooled Memory Foam delivers breathable comfort, and the Goodyear rubber outsole provides reliable grip in wet or icy conditions. Read more Read less ▼

Birkenstocks

Save 44% Birkenstock Arizona Stealth Buckle EVA Slide (Women's): was $54 now $30 at Nordstrom Rack A pair of Birkenstocks for $30??? Sign me up. These waterproof slides are perfect for hanging out indoors, or going to the beach or pool. They feature a rubber-like texture with sleek adjustable straps and a grippy traction sole. Read more Read less ▼

Birkenstock Florida - Printed Footbed (Women's): was $117 now $99 at Amazon Birkenstock's signature comfort, plus a soft suede strap in sage green — and a gorgeous floral printed footbed. These sandals have it all, and you can even get them on sale for a discount right now. Read more Read less ▼

Birkenstock Boston Clog (Women's): was $165 now $110 at Amazon These Birkenstock Boston Clogs feature a dual combination of comfort, with a plush footbed and a soft suede upper. Pair them with socks for the ultimate cozy vibe this winter. Read more Read less ▼

Cushionaire

Cushionaire Laz Cork Footbed Sandals: was $59 now $39 at Amazon If you're in the market for some Birkenstocks but don't want to pay the hefty price, these Cushionaire sandals are the next best thing. Crafted from high-quality faux leather, the sandals feature a soft lining and adjustable double buckle strap. They're also available in a plethora of colors, although price may vary. Read more Read less ▼

New Balance

New Balance 237 V1 Sneaker (Men's): was $84 now $66 at Amazon Right now you can get the New Balance 237 V1 sneakers on sale and add a touch of style to your wardrobe. They have a suede and mesh upper with a sleek three-tone color scheme. Read more Read less ▼

New Balance 997H Sneaker (Men's): was $99 now $66 at Amazon I'm a big fan of chunky '90s-style sneakers and these fit the bill. The New Balance 997H lifestyle shoes use a heritage-inspired design, which is a spin on the classic 997 style from the '90s. Read more Read less ▼

Dr Martens

Save 48% Dr. Martens Holly Leather Quad Shoe (Women's): was $170 now $88 at Amazon Don't miss your chance to score this huge saving — it's not going to be available for long. These Dr. Martens shoes have 1.5-inch soles and a pretty ribbon at the front! Perfect to add some "dark academia" vibes to your fall outfits. Read more Read less ▼

Save 41% Dr. Martens Zeb Zag Mule (Unisex): was $150 now $89 at Amazon These classic mules from Dr. Martens are made of E.H. Suede, making them both soft to the touch and easy to wear. You also get a comfortable hybrid air-cushioned sole to support your feet. Read more Read less ▼

Timberland

Save 49% Timberland Davis Square Chukka Shoe (Men's): was $95 now $48 at Amazon Classic, stylish and comfortable. It doesn't get better than the Davis Square Chukka Shoe — especially when you can get a pair for almost half off. These are made of premium Timberland leather and have comfortable OrthoLite insoles. Read more Read less ▼

Timberland Parker Street Mid Lace-Up Sneaker (Men's): was $110 now $79 at Amazon These casual sneaker boots are a great transitional shoe from mornings at the office to afternoons on the mountain. The lace up sneaker will be a staple in your wardrobe thanks to their cushioning. You'll want to wear them on every adventure. Read more Read less ▼

Asics

Asics Gel-Venture 11: was $90 now $69 at Amazon The Asics Gel-Venture 11 are designed for everyday runs and walks! They have Amplifoam Plus midsole cushioning on board, and a 2mm higher stack height — 2mm of extra softness to absorb impact and keep you comfortable for hours. Read more Read less ▼