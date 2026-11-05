The Brooks Glycerin Max 2 is one of the most comfortable running shoes I’ve tested, and it’s $50 off in the early Black Friday sales

When I reviewed the Brooks Glycerin Max 2 earlier this year, my main criticism was not its performance, but the fact that it was very similar to the original Brooks Glycerin Max, which was available on sale for $50 less than the new shoe.

Now that the Brooks Glycerin Max 3 has launched, it’s the Glycerin Max 2’s turn to be the better value option, because it’s been reduced by $50 in the Amazon sale.

It’s an extremely comfortable running shoe that I also found a good option for walking and traveling, and if you’re in the market for a max-cushioned sneaker this Black Friday, it’s well worth checking out.

Brooks Glycerin Max 2: was $199 now $149 at Amazon All colors and sizes of the Brooks Glycerin Max 2 have some kind of discount on them, and clicking around might net you a slightly bigger saving than the standard $50 off deal.

The Glycerin Max 2’s mega-stack foam midsole features a dual-density design: a softer heel for impact absorption and a firmer, poppier forefoot for more energy on toe-off.

To keep the high stack of cushioning from feeling too cumbersome on the run, the Glycerin Max 2 has a rockered design that eases you through your footstrike.

It’s not the most effective shoe for faster runs because of its weight, but for easy and steady daily training, the Glycerin Max 2 is a very comfortable and durable option.

Outside of your training, it’s also a good pick for long days on your feet in my experience, especially as I rate it as one of the better-looking Brooks shoes for casual use.

I expect the Glycerin Max 2 to remain on sale throughout the Black Friday period, but judging by the discounts that were available on the Glycerin Max in the past, I doubt the Glycerin Max 2 will drop much lower than its current price.