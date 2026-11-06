These are the 5 steps I swear by for getting my yard ready for winter

My yard is absolutely covered in leaves and that's always one of the biggest indicators that I need to start seriously thinking about getting it ready for winter. The winter months bring their own set of challenges from thinning grass to damaged roots, so being prepared and protecting your shrubs and lawn will ultimately save you a lot of time, money and hard work.

Over the past few years, I've streamlined the steps I take in order to fit in my winter garden prep before it gets too cold and before the frost starts to wreak havoc on my plants. Here's the 5-step checklist I swear by each year to get my yard winter ready.

1. Get rid of clutter and debris

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As mentioned, the fallen leaves are the first problem I know I need to tackle. They can quickly damage the glass, blocking sunlight and reducing air circulation. Once I've raked up the leaves with my favorite 'tarp burrito' method, I need to focus on removing any more debris and clutter.

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Over the summer months, my yard has been lovingly used, but that means there are tools, toys and leftover gardening items lying around. For winter, it's important to clear up and pack away everything that doesn't belong. Not only because leaving them out will damage your yard, but it'll ruin the items too.

2. Wrap up fragile plants

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It's hard to pick plants for your yard that last all-year round and some in particular are sensitive to the winter weather, especially those which are tropical/exotic. After you identify which plants these are, it's a great idea to wrap them up to protect them. For this, I look to the 5 household items that can protect your plants from frost.

My personal favorites to use are horticultural fleece or bubble wrap as it's something I usually have leftover from the year before (or ready for wrapping presents in the holiday season). As soon as the temperature really drops or there's warning of frost, I like to wrap them up and leave them until spring.

VOUNOT Garden Horticultural Fleece: $27.46 at Amazon This large fleece is specifically designed to protect outdoor plants from the cold weather. Available in three sizes, it also comes with the pegs needed to pin and secure the fleece into the ground. Importantly, it's also breathable material meaning your plants will still manage to survive underneath.

3. One last mow

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Working out when to give your lawn one last mow depends on where you're living, but it also shouldn't just be dictated because you know you're heading into the winter months. As the Farmers' Almanac explains: "Keep mowing your lawn as long as the grass is actively growing." And that's a rule I live by.

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Adding: "A useful temperature clue is when daytime high temperatures consistently remain near or below 50°F." But you also shouldn't go on temperature alone. Consider the growth, temperature and type of grass you have in your yard as well – and, of course, whether it's still growing.

4. Mulch borders

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Another way to protect the plants before the winter hits is to apply some compost or bark mulch around the roots. This works as a great insulator to protect them from frost, as well as protecting the soil in general which can deteriorate during extreme winds and heavy rains.

As a rule, I like to add about a 2 to 3 inch layer as a sort of winter blanket that mimics the one I find myself sitting under. This is also an effective way to stop weeds that are hardy enough to penetrate the soil from growing all winter long.

5. Clean, cover up or pack away furniture

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In the same way I like to clear up any debris or clutter in my yard, I think it's also important to focus on any lawn, yard or patio furniture you've been putting to good use over the summer months.

It's far too easy when it gets cold and dark outside to forget about the furniture and put off clearing it up or covering it over for another day. If you keep forgetting, you're putting your furniture in danger of rust, excessive wear or even rotting. So, get out there and get it wrapped up before it's too late!

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