Foldable phones still command a hefty investment, evident with recent releases like the iPhone Duo and Galaxy Z Fold 8 that easily cost thousands of dollars. That’s why you should take into consideration the Motorola Razr (2025).

Right now you can get the Motorola Razr (2025) for just $29 at Boost Mobile. Normally the flip-style phone costs $599, but it’s discounted down by $570 in this limited-time Black Friday deal that gives you all the benefits of a foldable phone, without cleaning out your wallet before the holidays even start.

Save 95% ($570) Motorola Razr (2025): was $599 now $29 at Boost Mobile The Motorola Razr (2025) is a flip style phone with the utility that makes one-handed use and vlogging easier, thanks to how it pairs its dual rear cameras with its 3.6-inch outer screen. Boost Mobile discounts the phone to $29 when you prepay two months of unlimited service and port in an existing phone number.

To get this incredible deal, there is a catch you need to know about: you must port in your existing phone number and prepay for two months of Boost Mobile’s Unlimited Premium plan. That plan runs $120 for the two-month period, which brings your out-of-pocket checkout total to $149.99 plus tax. Once you meet those two requirements, you get the Motorola Razr (2025) for just $29.

As for the phone itself, it remains an excellent flip phone even with newer devices on the market. That comes down to the sheer utility it holds over traditional slabs, largely thanks to its 3.6-inch external display. Beyond running full apps, another major benefit is effortless one-handed use — you aren't stretching your fingers across a massive screen, making it ideal for subway commuters holding onto a handrail with the other hand.

It’s also a fantastic tool for content creators. Pairing the main rear cameras with the outer display lets you frame high-quality selfies and video on the fly, while the folding hinge lets you prop the phone up in various flex modes for completely hands-free recording.

The main drawback of the Motorola Razr (2025) is its MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor. While perfectly capable of handling everyday tasks and social feeds, it lacks the graphical muscle to push smooth frame rates in demanding 3D games. Low-light photography can also be hit-or-miss compared to pricier flagships.

Even so, snagging the Razr for $29 through Boost Mobile is a steal. While you are locked into paying for two months of premium service upfront, you can always drop down to a cheaper plan after the initial 60 days. Just keep in mind that if you plan on taking the phone elsewhere, Boost Mobile requires 12 months of active service before it unlocks the device.

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